This Cryptocurrency Is All Set For A Bullish Reversal

From May 2018, the price of Ethereum (ETH-USD) has been tumbling which has resulted in it falling from $842 to $168. However, in this article, I shall look at the probability of a price rise, as I am bullish on the cryptocurrency. Thus, to ascertain the likelihood of this occurring, I shall look at the fundamental news affecting the cryptocurrency whilst also analysing the charts using technical analysis tools.

Fundamental news:

The Austrian government and Ethereum:

The Austrian government announced that they shall be auctioning off government bonds worth $1.35 billion using Ethereum. This live auction shall be undertaken by the Austrian bank Oesterreichische Kontrollbank and shall commence on October 2nd. The sale of bonds through blockchain technology shall offer numerous benefits such as security and lower costs. I say that as this method of auctioning off bonds shall contribute to a higher level of confidence in the auction procedure, due to the high level of security offered by blockchain technology. Moreover, this shall also bolster Austria’s good standing in the market, which indirectly shall contribute to a more favourable cost of financing.

Google’s ban on Cryptocurrency advertising:

Google next month shall be recommencing cryptocurrency-related advertising. This is after it had previously banned such ads in March 2018. The lifting of this ban shall allow regulated cryptocurrency exchanges to build their advertisements through Google’s platform in Japan and the United States. It is currently unclear why Google is lifting the ban, but it looks like the firm is planning to cash in on the skyrocketing cryptocurrency hype. Moreover, this is a follow up on the decision made by Facebook to lift its ban on certain crypto adverts. This news is extremely positive for the whole cryptocurrency market as it clearly shows that the acceptance rate for cryptocurrencies is on the rise.

Cryptographic Quorum project:

JPMorgan revealed that seventy-five financial multinationals shall be adopting the JPMorgan’s Cryptographic Quorum as a platform for the development of their financial business. This is extremely important and positive news for Ethereum. I say that, due to the Quorum network being an enterprise-focused version of the original Ethereum network. Thus, this shall provide a boost of confidence for Ethereum, as the technology they utilise is being adopted by a banking titan such as JPMorgan.

New Mining pools:

Ethereum shall be getting a boost due to BTC.com adding an Ethereum mining pool to its offering. BTC.com is doing this so that they can diversify their mining portfolio, which is heavily reliant on Bitcoin mining. This is as BTC.com produced 21% of all the newly mined bitcoin last year. Additionally, this shall steeply increase the hash rate of Ethereum to 12% in the next twelve months. This in turn shall result in a significant increase in Ethereum’s popularity and traded volumes due to the extra computing power available to its users.

Moreover, BTC.com is offering miners an Ethereum API and block explorer. This shall allow the miners to switch their hash power from one pool to another contingent upon the market conditions. I believe this shall help infuse some price stability into Ethereum after the huge fall it has had this year from $1,311 to $168.

Technical analysis:

Daily chart:

The cryptocurrency's daily chart indicates that Ethereum shall be having a bullish reversal, which shall result in its value rising in the coming days. I expect this due to the formation of an internal day candle pattern. This pattern psychology indicates to traders that the bulls have gained the upper hand and that the bears are losing confidence. However, we may have two to three days of sideways movement before a strong bullish rally can commence. Moreover, the internal day candle pattern attained further bullish confirmation due to it forming between the 78.6% and 100% fibonacci support levels. The 78.6% support level is $222.75, whilst, the 100% support level is at $215.06.

On the price target front, I expect Ethereum to rise till the 78.6% resistance level at $254.26. Moreover, this resistance level is also a former candle resistance zone. However, if it does breach this level, then the next key resistance level is the 100% level at $267.76.

Weekly chart:

Ethereum’s weekly chart indicates that the bearish run has stalled. This occurred due to Ethereum taking support from the 78.6% fibonacci support level at $198.43. Moreover, the pair has been having smaller size candles in a sideways pattern which clearly indicates that a bullish rally is around the corner.

Furthermore, the RSI of the weekly chart has also tilted in favour of the bulls as it has commenced a slight ascent. This clearly supports the notion that Ethereum is all set for an incline till the 100% fibonacci resistance level at $267.76.

The Big Picture:

In conclusion, I am leaning towards the bulls being in the driver's seat which shall result in Ethereum rising till the levels mentioned above. This notion of mine is fueled by the fact that the technicals and fundamentals support an ascent. However, whichever way you decide to trade, do ensure that you utilise trailing stops, as this shall aid in capital preservation which is of prime importance.

Good luck trading.

