Royal Dutch Shell And LNG Canada: 12 Signs That Point To Yes

If it gets the green light, the LNG Canada project will also bring a lot of market interest back to Canada.

Shell's LNG Canada will be a savior for the Canadian natural gas weighted producers who have been aggressively pushing for new markets for their gas.

Unlike Kinder Morgan and its Trans Mountain pipeline that attracted the Canadian protestors, Shell advances the LNG Canada project quietly without attracting much attention.

Unlike the United States, things in Canada move at a snail's pace when it comes to the highly competitive LNG industry. And it's not because of the global LNG prices that slumped last year. It's because of both the Government of Canada and the Government of British Columbia which from a regulatory and taxation standpoint have not yet taken all the necessary initiatives to support this emerging industry and address some competitiveness issues.

As a result, while dozens of LNG projects have been proposed for Canada’s west coast, none have moved to construction thus far. Last year, Petronas pulled the plug on its export terminal in a major blow to Canada’s LNG ambitions and China’s CNOOC (CEO) has also backed away from a planned terminal. It's only Woodfibre LNG that has moved to the next stage of engineering, procurement and construction and is on track to be the first LNG processing and export terminal in Canada. But Woodfibre is a small LNG project with an estimated cost of $1.6 billion that will export 2.1 million tonnes of LNG annually for 40 years, so it doesn't move the needle in the Canadian gas industry.

Nevertheless, all hope is not lost. Since the completion of the transformational deal with BG Group in 2016, Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) has been reformed. Actually, it has made a strategic shift by betting on natural gas over oil while streamlining its assets and lowering its traditionally high leverage.

On that front, it's currently evaluating an investment in LNG Canada, an LNG export facility in Kitimat in British Columbia. However, the other fellow SA contributors have focused on Shell's rich dividend while overlooking this key project that will be transformative for the Canadian energy sector. As such, we decided to write this article with the latest developments about this massive project that imply a positive FID.

Source: BC Oil and Gas Commission

Signs Of Good News Coming

To-date, natural gas demand in Canada has been robust, largely supported by weather, growth in oilsands consumption and the accelerated decommissioning of coal-fired electricity generation. Specifically, it's estimated that natural gas consumption to generate electricity in Alberta will grow approximately 40% to 800 Mmcf/d in 2018 relative to 2017 primarily thanks to the ongoing coal-to-gas plant conversions. Coal is doomed to die and this is one of the key reasons why highly leveraged Westmoreland Coal (WLB) has crashed since 2017, as forecast in our bearish article here.

These events coupled with curtailed access to storage in Alberta have already created a 24% deficit to storage levels relative to last year in Canada, which is not expected to fall significantly given that the withdrawal season is coming soon. And these facts will definitely support natural gas prices into the winter heating season. Actually, both AECO and Station 2 exceeded C$2 per mcf last week, which are prices last seen in January 2017.

But the real game changer for the Canadian natural gas industry is LNG Canada. On that front, the following key developments don't necessarily mean that this $40 billion project is a go, but they push this project closer to a final approval, so we consider them to be the harbinger of a positive investment decision that is expected by year end:

1) A few days ago, PetroChina (PTR) that holds 15% of LNG Canada, approved its $3.46 billion share of the LNG Canada project.

2) Last week, Korea Gas Corp. that owns a 5% stake in LNG Canada, voted in favour of a final investment decision, according to Korean news sources. However, it must be noted that the other partners such as Petronas (25%) and Mitsubishi Corp. (15%) have not yet made similar moves although they have to do so.

3) A few days ago, Prime Minister Trudeau met with Shell's CEO Ben van Buerden in New York and wrote on Twitter (TWTR):

"Today, I had another excellent discussion with @Shell’s CEO, Ben van Beurden, on how we can work together to advance energy projects that are good for our economy and our environment – and how to do so responsibly."

4) In August 2018, LNG Canada announced that it will construct two salt marshes in Minette Bay to offset the environmental impact caused by work on the proposed construction site and in the waters of Kitimat harbour. LNG Canada contracted Ledcor Haisla LP to develop the salt marshes and to establish a new marine habitat within Minette Bay. Work on this project is expected to be completed by this November.

5) In August 2018,Globe & Mail reported that LNG Canada is awaiting a crucial ruling from the Federal Court of Appeal on tariffs this September. And a few days ago, Globe & Mail reported that Canada seems willing to grant an exception to tariffs on steel for this LNG project that could save roughly $1 billion. The LNG group (Shell and its partners) has been seeking tariff relief from the Canadian government saying that the steel for the terminal can’t be sourced in Canada. This $40 billion project requires significant amount of steel given that the steel portion typically accounts for 20% of the value of an LNG module.

6) In August 2018, LNG Canada announced that it will soon begin dredging at Terminal "B" of the Kitimat harbour to accommodate for large ships transporting LNG out of Kitimat. This process will clean out the bed of Douglas Channel by scooping out over 1.72- million metres cubed, worth of mud, weeds, and other debris.

7) In July 2018, Civeo (CVEO) was awarded four accommodation contracts for the Coastal GasLink Pipeline Project, which is an approximately 670-kilometre pipeline from the Dawson Creek area to the west coast of British Columbia and will transport natural gas to the proposed LNG Canada facility near Kitimat. Total revenues expected to be approximately C$100 million over 2019-2021. Civeo along with Bird Construction (OTC:BIRDF) has also been selected by LNG Canada as the contractors for the design and construction of the workforce accommodation center, Cedar Valley Lodge.

8) In July 2018, Black Diamond Group (OTCPK:BDIMF) was awarded a $42.5 million camp contract. The camp will provide remote workforce accommodations for the construction of the proposed Coastal GasLink Pipeline Project.

9) In July 2018, LNG Canada launched a Twitter account and has been posting developments about the proposed project since then.

10) In June 2018, TransCanada (NYSE:TRP) awarded contracts totalling C$2.8 billion to the Surerus Murphy and Macro Spiecapag joint ventures, SA Energy Group and Pacific Atlantic Pipeline Construction for the construction of the Coastal GasLink pipeline.

11) In April 2018, LNG Canada awarded the construction contract for the LNG facility to Fluor (FLR) and Japan-based JGC Corporation.

12) In March 2018, the British Columbia government announced that LNG Canada would receive relief from provincial sales tax, in line with the policy for manufacturing sectors, subject to repayment in the form of an equivalent operational payment. Based also on the new provincial policy, LNG Canada will pay lower electricity rates in line with other industrial users and as a result, tax breaks and savings for LNG Canada are estimated as much as $6 billion. But British Columbia set a November 30, 2018 deadline for a final investment decision.

How To Play A Positive FID

Some conservative long-term investors will buy or increase their existing position in Shell, particularly the income investors who are attracted to the company for its >5% dividend yield, given that the LNG Canada project will likely be another profit driver in the next years.

Other investors will invest in TransCanada which will operate the Coastal GasLink pipeline that will deliver feedgas from the Dawson Creek area to the LNG export facility in Kitimat.

There are also those who will play the positive final investment decision by creating a basket with Canadian oilfield services companies such as Trican Well Service (OTCPK:TOLWF) and Black Diamond Group coupled with natural gas weighted producers such as Storm Resources (OTCPK:SRMLF), Painted Pony Energy (OTCPK:PDPYF), Bonavista Energy (OTCPK:BNPUF) etc.

But when it comes to investing, valuation and balance sheet strength do matter. And we always look for grossly undervalued plays on an absolute and relative basis with strong balance sheets, prudent management and zero debt (or with leverage below 1 times). We avoid highly leveraged plays and our latest short idea, Gastar Exploration (GST), has plunged due to its debt overhang, as forecast in our bearish article here.

That said, there is a natural gas weighted Montney producer in British Columbia that in our opinion, ticks all the aforementioned boxes is Chinook Energy (OTCPK:CNKEF), which could return above 100% from its today's price, as shown in our recent article here.

And we follow this strategy to greatly reduce our portfolio risk while maximizing our returns, given that commodity investing isn't easy at all. Specifically, based on the Wall Street Journal and the data group eVestment, two-thirds of global commodity funds that were operating in March 2012 before the oil crash, have now shut their doors, as shown in our blog post here. And we don't take these statistics lightly.

Takeaway

Propane is a byproduct of natural gas and AltaGas (OTCPK:ATGFF) will build the first propane export terminal on Ridley Island on Canada’s West Coast to ship beginning in 2019 up to 1.2 million tonnes of propane per year primarily to Japan. Also, Woodfibre LNG will be the first LNG export terminal in Canada that is expected to be completed in 2020. But none of these projects are game changers.

There is another project that can become the real game changer for the Canadian gas industry which has been hampered by persistently low gas prices since 2017.

No, we don't talk about Pieridae Energy's (OTC:PTOAF) Goldboro LNG terminal project in Nova Scotia, a $10 billion project with the final investment decision in 2018.

We talk about Shell's LNG Canada, a $40 billion project that can really move the needle. The final investment decision is expected by year end, so the LNG fever currently builds in the Canadian gas industry. Although this is a slow crawl, things are moving in the right direction. And the aforementioned signs point to yes. Fingers crossed.

Stay ahead of the crowd. Sign up for a 2-week Free Trial for Value Investor's Stock Club and discover our overlooked, deep-value stocks with multi-bagger potential and our low-risk, high-yield dividend stocks (8%+ yield). Since January 2016, we have locked in profits from almost 40 value & dividend picks for our subscribers generating 35% per pick while holding the average position less than one year. We have received unanimous 5-star rating and outstanding reviews. Click the "Follow" button to receive our free articles. Since 2012, Value Digger has been ranked in TOP-100 with 5-star rating out of over 6,000 financial analysts (TipRanks).

Disclosure: I am/we are long CNKEF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.