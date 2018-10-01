Ferrellgas Partners: Nails In The Coffin

If all the bonds had to be refinanced today, there would be little to no free cash flow. Management has a tough road ahead of it to stay solvent.

With the market cap where it is, raising equity is out of the equation. Bonds continue to trade at a discount to par.

I cast a wide net in my research but I can’t possibly touch all areas of the market. Still, big drops and distribution cuts tend to cross my radar, so inevitably Ferrellgas Partners (FGP) price action caught my eye. The Q4 earnings miss, coupled with some sober (although truthful) statements during the conference call sent shares reeling downward. Making matters worse, the distribution was suspended.

Should investors have seen this coming? I think so. Just thirty minutes of due diligence on the financials and capital structure was enough to tell me why this happened; in hindsight the collapse and suspension of the distribution was obviously on the way. This was just one more leg down in a company with a terrible track record; since 2010, the company has lost more than 90% of equity value. Painful in a bull market.

Fellow contributor Olsny Freitas filled my accounting shoes for me in the past on Seeking Alpha, outlining the liquidity issues and impending leverage covenant breaches. Long story short, there is no easy way out here. Like many partnerships, Ferrellgas Partners is now in the position where the market value of the common stock is just a fractional portion of the overall enterprise value. With a market cap of just $223mm, equity capital markets are not an option to solve the company’s problems. Leverage remains elevated, the distribution will remain suspended for the foreseeable future, there is arguably no value to the business left for shareholders in a liquidation, and the bonds are trading at a level where if forced to refinance today there would be no free cash flow. Bulls have little else to do other than pray for cold weather.

The Propane Business And Comps, Ties To The Debt Situation

While it strayed away from its roots by venturing into midstream operations (to no success), today Ferrellgas is back to being a propane distributor through and through. The company is the second largest retail marketer of propane in the United States (by volume) and also a leading national provider in portable tank exchange. Many income investors are familiar – or should be - with the propane partnerships. Given sales volumes have been stable, sustaining capital needs are limited, and the (relatively) oligopolistic market all tends to lend themselves toward decent profit margins, it makes for a great income business run for the benefit of shareholders. These businesses have historically traded at around 8-11x EBITDA, with variability often due to some years being stronger than others due to weather driving higher demand (heating needs). This EBITDA multiple will be important later.

I have to note that peers like Suburban Propane (SPH) and AmeriGas Partners (APU) have historically generated much higher profits per gallon. In recent years, Ferrellgas Partners has chased volume growth at the expense of price, especially as it tries to grow its retail customer business away from wholesale. This bias towards wholesaling – more than one quarter of volume is sold to resellers – is a strong negative driver of profitability. By comparison, Suburban Propane generates just 10% and 4% of their sales from wholesale customers, respectively.

*Source: Author-created using company SEC filings. APU only discloses a broad range of propane volumes.

Much lower profit margins and a lack of ownership of the supply chain all the way to the end user should mean that the company trades at a discount to peers. Historically, this has been the case, with demanded dividend/distributable cash flow (“DCF”) yields having been higher here than at peers. Given the awful move made by buying Bridger Logistics – Ferrellgas paid $838mm in June of 2015 – a management discount is likely still embedded as well. Just a few short years later, Ferrellgas realized just $153mm from the sale of Bridger. Talk about capital destruction, despite the fact that (at the time) CEO Steve Wambold said that they passed on more than 100 acquisition opportunities before settling on that acquisition target. Goodness.

Refinancing Activity

Ferrellgas Partners pulled a rabbit out of its hat by refinancing its Senior Secured Credit Facility that was set to mature next month. There was pretty big risk taken here by lenders in moving the maturity date out passed the senior notes. Given sentiment, the concessions were fairly extreme, and in particular, the reinforcement of the EIBTDA to interest expense covenant means that there will be no more allowed payouts to common stockholders – at least so long as results stay where they are.

The indenture allows us to make restricted payments, including but not limited to distributions on common units, of up to $50.0 million in total over a 16 quarter period while the consolidated fixed charge coverage ratio is below 1.75x. On September 14, 2018, we made a restricted payment for the quarter ended July 31, 2018 of $9.8 million which was taken from the $50.0 million restricted payment limitation, which after considering the $9.8 million deductions taken from the restricted payment limitation as a result of each of the distributions paid in September 2017, December 2017, March 2018 and June 2018, leaves approximately $1.0 million for future restricted payments. Unless the indenture governing the outstanding notes is amended or refinanced, if our consolidated fixed charge coverage ratio does not improve to at least 1.75x, this covenant will not allow us to make common unit distributions for our quarter ending October 31, 2018, and beyond.

Outside of a drastic increase in EBITDA (unlikely) or a dramatic decrease in interest expense (also unlikely), payouts to shareholders are set to cease until the balance sheet gets into order. If management is smart, any pop above this level should still see the dividend restricted until leverage is worked down at least $7-800mm. This could mean a decade of no payments if Ferrellgas survives that long in its current form. The current debt load sits as follows:

$353mm of 8.625% Senior Notes Due 2020

$500mm of 6.5% Senior Notes Due 2021

$477mm of 6.75% Senior Notes Due 2022

$500mm of 6.75% Senior Notes Due 2023

$275mm on the 2023 Term Loan (LIBOR plus 575bps)

Net of cash, Ferrellgas was running $1,993mm in debt as of its fiscal year close. With $242mm in trailing EBITDA (and similar expectations for next year), leverage remains over 8.3x. Remember that the business historically trades at between 8 and 11x EBITDA; in periods of weakness for the stock market (e.g., January 2016) shares could be viewed as worth nothing. I estimate $170mm in interest expense next year, but the bonds, as a whole, currently trade at between 9-10% yield to maturity. If forced to refinance everything today, interest costs would likely rise by up to $30mm. Given the pretty hefty chunk of near-term maturities – the entire debt structure rolls over in five years – this is a major issue going forward.

Even with the eliminated dividend, there is not much in the way of free cash flow. If Ferrellgas repeats fiscal 2018 in the upcoming year, the $242mm in adjusted EBITDA quickly gets eaten by $170mm in interest costs and $25mm in maintenance. Less than $50mm in free cash flow does not go a long way to resolving the problems within this business.

Takeaway

Shareholders are in for a rough ride – even those getting involved now. The sale of Bridger was arguably capitulation at the bottom. While the founder, James Ferrell, is now back in the driver’s seat, he has seen the value of his stake in the firm collapse by hundreds of millions from peak to trough. Employees have been hit hard as well given the employee stock ownership plan still owns roughly a quarter of units. There is no easy way out from here, and for a company that has been levered to the hilt, the chickens are finally coming home to roost. Calls for bankruptcy are likely not unfounded, and the existence of a market cap at all is most likely based upon speculation of a takeover or injection of private capital more than anything else. Without a dividend, most investors now have little reason to stick around and bet on a turnaround. I like turnaround and/or distressed situations, but I know when to stay far away.

