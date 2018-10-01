Tesla: The Bond Market Speaks

We show that 96 heavily traded bonds in the US market have a better reward to risk ratio and recommend that investors buy those 96 bonds before considering Tesla 2025s.

Five of the ten largest bond price declines on Friday in the U.S. corporate market were issues from Tesla Inc. (TSLA) or its affiliate Solar City. The simplest of the bonds to analyze is the issue due 2025, whose price (blue) is graphed below versus the 1-year (orange) & 10-year (green) annualized default probabilities for Tesla from Kamakura Risk Information Services ("KRIS"). The graph shows a high degree of price sensitivity to movements in Tesla's 1-year default rate.

From a bond market perspective, one can look at all senior fixed rate bonds traded in the U.S. market to put the Tesla legacy credit rating (B-) in perspective. The graph below shows the distribution of credit spreads by rating level on Friday:

The credit spread on the Tesla 2025 issue, using its trade volume-weighted average price, was 5.33%. The ratings associated with a credit spread of this level are shown in the third row from the bottom of the chart, the "bond-implied rating" screen on the KRIS service. Bonds which traded at credit spreads between 5% and 10% on Friday had ratings that ranged from A+ to CCC. The median bond-implied rating for this spread level is the square shown in red, a credit rating of B. The actual rating from S&P Global is B-.

Has S&P been too harsh with respect to the Tesla rating? One way to answer this question is to use the statistically "implied rating" in the KRIS service. This implied rating calculation ignores the history of the firm's rating and gives a much more accurate day to day prediction of rating agency behavior without the median 815 day time interval between ratings changes. The statistically predicted S&P rating for Tesla is BBB, versus the actual of B-:

Why is the statistically-implied rating much better than the actual S&P rating? In part, that's because the equity market view of Tesla is very nuanced. The KRIS version 6 "reduced form" default probability model is based on more than 2.2 million observations of public firms, of which more than 2600 failed. The graph below shows the current (in blue) and one year prior (in red) annualized default probabilities for Tesla from 1 month to 10 years.

While current default probabilities are high across the board versus a year ago, they are not much higher at 10 years, where the current default rate (annualized) is 0.60%. That translates into a 10-year cumulative default rate of 1-(1-0.006)^10 = 5.86%. Given a credit spread of 5.33% on an annualized basis, isn't this default probability "too low"? The black and white answer is "maybe, maybe not." Why? A rational chief financial officer of a company in Tesla's financial condition with a stock price much higher than normal in the U.S. market has plenty of flexibility to do an equity offering in size. Most CFOs in this position would do so, because the company is needless exposed to short term variation in cash flow. Will Tesla do an equity offering? A quote from Alan Greenspan about the Fed's biggest mistake in managing the credit crisis goes like this: "We made the mistake of assuming that management would act in the best interests of its shareholders." In short, we don't know.

Given current default probabilities for Tesla and the current pricing of Tesla bonds, are the bonds a good enough investment to justify the risk? In our individual investor service, we help retail investors arbitrage mistakes by the rating agencies and their fans among the institutional investor community. Friday's rankings of all straight senior bonds in the U.S. market showed that the Tesla 2025s were only 97th in the rankings which compute the ratio of reward (credit spread) to risk (default probability).

Tesla's ratio of spread to default probability is 7.38 times. There are 96 bonds with better ratios than this in the rankings. All other things being equal, one should choose the bond with the lower default probability of the reward to risk ratios are the same.

Conclusion

Don't buy the Tesla 2025s unless you already own the 96 bonds ranked higher. If you do own the Tesla 2025s, but not the 96 bonds ranked higher, sell the Tesla bonds and buy one or more of the 96 banks ranked higher.

Author's Disclaimer: In my entire life, I have fallen in love with only two cars: a 1962 Mercedes 190 SL convertible which I bought after a profitable summer in college as a construction worker, and my current restoration project, a 1991 Lexus LS 400. Stocks are just stocks to me, and, other than these two, cars are just cars. I don't own any Tesla securities and I don't have an emotional fascination with the firm's CEO or its cars.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.