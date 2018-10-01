Noodles & Company: Why I'm Short Again

Image credit

A gigantic run stalls at $13

Noodles & Company (NDLS) is a stock that I've long been bearish on in the years since it became public. The company's valuation was beyond absurd when it first started trading and quickly dove lower for years. Now, shares have spent several quarters in the single digits, only to quadruple to $13 in recent weeks. Noodles is being priced like there is some sort of turnaround on the horizon, and while I'll admit that it has picked itself up off the mat, recent results simply do not support anything close to the current share price. Therefore, I am getting short again as this one is just too easy to pass up.

The meteoric rise in the share price depicted above would suggest that Noodles has affected some enormous turnaround in its fundamentals. While its prospects have improved of late, profitability remains an enormous concern. Heading into the Q3 report in a couple of weeks, the stock is unbelievably expensive, and therefore, I believe the report will be a catalyst for people to sell the stock once more.

First half results don't support the share price

Total revenue has fallen fractionally so far this year as the company's store closings continue to take a toll. Those closings will be part of the comparable base with the Q3 report, so we'll get a truer sense of how the company's revenue is performing. So far this year, comparable sales have moved off of the bottom in a meaningful way, growing 2.7%. That's a nice increase; however, keep in mind that any company that removes its worst stores from the comparable base would see a bump in comparable sales. In other words, the fact that comparable sales have increased was virtually a foregone conclusion given that Noodles closed its worst-performing stores that ostensibly would have dragged down that metric in past quarters. While the move to close stores was obviously warranted, Q3 is when we'll get a real read on how the company's stores are performing. I believe comparables will be weaker in Q3 given that I see the improvement in comparable sales so far this year as a result of the store closings and not an actual, sustainable improvement in performance. There is simply too much historical evidence of weak sales performances from Noodles to suggest this company has finally figured out how to get people back in the door.

Even with this improvement in comparable sales, which should drive higher earnings, EPS is still well below zero for the first half of the year, coming in at -$0.23. Before the bulls point out that EPS improved markedly year-over-year, which it did, the fact that Noodles cannot even come that close to breaking even with comparable sales up almost three percent should be alarming. Average unit volumes have risen with the closing of the underperforming stores, which should drive expense leverage, but still, it isn't enough for profitability. If this isn't good enough, under what circumstance would the company actually be able to produce some meaningful level of profits? It seems unreasonable to me to think that some enormous boost in profitability is coming despite so much evidence to the contrary.

Upside risk should be minimal

The only way that Noodles can grow into its current valuation is if there is a sustained, long-term trend of higher comparable sales and margins. We are seeing higher comparable sales now but as I mentioned, that is due to the worst stores being cut from the base. If Noodles can sustain upward pressure on comparable sales over the next few quarters, that will help the bull case. I do not believe this will happen but if it does, more investors may be attracted to the stock.

Likewise, I mentioned that Noodles is going to just break even this year and obviously, that won't cut it over the long term. I mentioned a figure of 60 or 70 cents in EPS to justify the current share price and the only way to get there is an enormous improvement in margins. Noodles' operating margins at a unit level are fairly low in the ~14% range and will need to be closer to 20% to fuel sustained earnings growth. That's a huge gulf that needs to be bridged but even so, its SG&A costs are also very high. In other words, there are some major obstacles in the way of Noodles boosting its margins. It doesn't make such progress impossible, but it will certainly be difficult. Keep in mind that Noodles has never produced anything close to 60 cents in EPS in its history. Thus, pricing the stock as though it will now is imprudent with no evidence to support it. However, that is exactly where we are and that is why I'm short.

Guidance for no earnings this year should scare bulls

Management guided EPS at 0 to 3 cents for this year, implying that it is finding a way to break even. While that is certainly an improvement over last year, keep in mind this year will be much easier to boost earnings given that it has removed the excess stores that were underperforming. With essentially no new stores planned and what should be a much tougher comparable sales base beginning in Q3, revenue growth in the future is in serious jeopardy. If we assume roughly flat sales and the fact that even with nearly 3% comparable sales growth this year, that margins are basically flat as well, where is earnings growth going to come from? The simple answer is that it isn't going to come from anywhere and thus, the stock is egregiously priced once again.

An unreasonable valuation, and a stock I'm shorting

Just consider that management guided for basically no earnings this year but that the stock has run up to more than $12. If Noodles were to have a normal restaurant chain PE multiple in, say, the high-teens, it would need 60 or 70 cents of EPS. For a company with such a terrible history of creating earnings, a high-teens multiple would be generous, but just for the sake of this example, consider how impossible 70 cents of earnings seems right now. Noodles is struggling to get to breakeven with the major positive catalyst of closing its worst stores; what happens next year with no foreseeable catalysts?

In short, I think the bulls are pricing in some pretty major increases in comparable sales and profitability that are simply based upon faith right now. The stock is pricing in a level of earnings the company has never produced in its history. There is no light at the end of the tunnel here, just an overpriced stock bid up by speculation of a turnaround that will never come. Indeed, major shareholders and the company itself recently sold $85 million worth of shares in a secondary offering as they cash on what they know to be an unsustainable price. If major shareholders and the company are selling, why aren't you?

I'm short heading into the Q3 earnings report and I don't have a specified time frame to get out, but I do think the report will be a downside catalyst for the stock. Once investors figure out this time isn't any different and shares tumble into the single digits, I'll reassess my short. My preliminary price target is going to be in the mid-single digits as I just don't think Noodles can sustain the comparable sales increases it has seen or improve margins meaningfully. When shares get to $6 I'll reassess my short, so that is my price target for now.

Disclosure: I am/we are short NDLS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.