TherapueticsMD: What's Up With The Recent Insider Sales?

Investors should focus on execution which seems to be on track.

Sales seem to be following a fixed sales schedule and investors should not view it as anything more.

Management in TherapeuticsMD (TXMD) has been exercising options and selling shares one after another. Given an upcoming pivotal catalyst, the timing seems oddly suspicious. However, I believe these sales are pre-planned and nothing more than noise. Investors should focus on execution. And early numbers are positive.

Background of the insider sales

Table 1: Breakdown of options due to expire 1/1/2019

Source: *SEC filings for Finizio, Milligan and Bernick in 2011; **SEC filings for Milligan and Bernick in 2014 (options are exercised and not sold)

Founders of the company were provided with ~5 million options when the company was established via a reverse merger with AMHN Inc in 2011. These options are exercisable any time from 1/1/2012 to 1/1/2019. As seen in Table 1, the founders still have a significant chunk of their options left unexercised for over seven years.

With these options expiring in the next few months and an exercise price of $0.1018, any rational person will exercise these options before expiry. And that is exactly what happened with insiders selling a total of 1,050,800 shares at an average price of $6.4 as of September 28, 2018. An often overlooked detail is these sales have been executed via a 10b5-1 trading plan.

10b5-1 trading plan

A 10b5-1 trading plan is a strategy that allows insiders to arrange for shares to be sold at a predefined time, quantity and/or price. It is mainly used as a tool to ward off insider trading accusations. Given there is a number of upcoming catalysts, setting such a plan is the best option to avoid insider trading accusations.

Table 2: 10b5-1 projected insider selling timeline

Source: SEC form 4 sales filings and internal projection for sales after 26 September 2018 (expect to see official SEC filing by next working day)

Investors can get a glimpse of the structure of the 10b5-1 plan based on the recent sales interval. As seen in Table 2, I believe insiders will be selling at regular intervals of 2 weeks to finish off the year with all their options exercised. Probable reasons behind this sales structure are: 1) not flood the market with shares as the average trading volume is low (~2.2 million) and 2) averaging out the selling price to prevent any suspicion of insider trading.

Focus on execution

Recent mass insider sales are likely a result of management taking profits after 7 long years. Given the above described 10b5-1 trading plan, management is unlikely to be acting on negative insider news. Additionally, insider sales have a poor track record of predicting returns (i.e. forecasting negative catalyst). Investors should keep their eyes on the prize, which is execution by management. Early signs are showing that execution is on track.

Table 3: Intrarosa vs Imvexxy Early Sales Figures for 1 quarter

Source: AMAG's Q3 2017 presentation deck, Q3 2017 transcript, Q3 financial report and TXMD's September 2018 presentation deck (*Imvexxy revenue is a rough estimate based on 1.5x higher coverage and ~2.2x tRX, Imvexxy's tRX based on extrapolation of recent ~293 tRX daily uptake rate)

As seen in Table 3, Imvexxy is starting off with a strong lead over Intrarosa despite Intrarosa's two weeks lead. Imvexxy's launch is hitting higher script count and coverage, which translates to a much higher top line number. The outreach of TXMD's sales force cannot be underestimated, reaching >50% more prescribers given the same team size.

Figure 1: Intrarosa vs Imvexxy (TX-004HR) Consensus Sales Estimates ($ million)

Source: Morgan Stanley AMAG Research Report

However, early numbers are still far from expectations, which is understandable given the initial low coverage. Investors should continue to monitor script and coverage traction in the next few earnings calls. 2019 will be the "prove it" year for the company. The company will have to meet or beat the ~$25 million Imvexxy's consensus sales target (Refer to Figure 1) and ~$75 million for TX-001HR.

Risks (in order of increasing probability)

Rejection of TX-001HR: Given the recent FDA labeling discussion, the probability for rejection remains very low. Though investors should still be aware that there is a chance albeit remote for an FDA rejection. The next 1-2 weeks will be a critical period as traditionally the FDA will issue feedbacks around 1 month in advance of a complete response letter.

Dilution risk: Dilution will always remain a lingering risk till the company achieves strong positive cash flow. The company should have ~$190 million in cash as of Q3^. And $75 million of credit line can be drawn upon commercialization of TX-001HR. Assuming a $45 million per quarter cash burn^^ and ~$100 million kept in reserve, existing cash should last till 1H19. Dilution risk remains low in the short term.

Execution risk: The main short thesis for the company likely revolves around execution. Shorts believe the company is unable to execute given the lofty consensus estimates. Additionally, products with compelling profiles that entered competitive markets (similar to Imvexxy's situation) tend to have lackluster sales. A prime example is Trulance from Synergy Pharmaceuticals (SGYP). Though early figures do indicate that execution is on track.

Conclusion

In the market, there is a lot of noise like insider sales and negative reaction to positive news (recent TX-001HR labeling discussion). One may easily mistake these as signs of peak stock price.

However, investors should not ignore the fundamentals which remain intact. Imvexxy's execution is on track. And TX-001HR, the only FDA approved combination hormone therapy, will be approved and commercialized soon. With a conservative projection of $1.2 billion in peak sales and $12 price target, significant upside remains. Stay long, stay strong.

^Estimate based on $154.4 million in cash as of end Q2, $90 million raised in August and ~$50 million cash burn (based on a round-up of $25 million Q2 cash burn, $20 milestone for Annovera'a approval, ~$2 million interest payment).

^^ Based on a round-up of $25 million Q2 cash burn, ~$4 million interest payment given the drawing of the $75 million loan). Actual figure is likely lower given revenue generation from Imvexxy and TX-001.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TXMD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.