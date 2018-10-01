Deluxe Corp.: Profitable Acquisition-Based Strategy Is Offsetting Weakness In Checks

But the market has been aware of this risk for a long time, and DLX continues to offset these declines through acquisitions of higher-growth businesses, all while keeping ROIC constant.

Shares of Deluxe Corp. (DLX) have fallen more than 25% this year (compared to an increase of 8.7% for the S&P 500 (SPY)) as a result of larger-than-expected declines in the company’s core check printing segment. The secular decline in checks is a concern, no doubt, especially since revenues from check sales account for a large part of DLX’s business. But the market has been aware of this risk for a long time, and DLX continues to transform itself through an aggressive tuck-in acquisition strategy that is more than making up for the declines in its core business. We believe that the market has overreacted and that this could be a good entry point for patient investors with a longer-term focus.

Secular Decline in Checks Hasn’t Stopped Shares From Rising

The threat to DLX’s legacy business caused by the secular decline in checks isn’t anything new for investors familiar with Deluxe Corp. In fact, the total number of checks written in the US has been in decline since the mid-1990s and declined 5% per year between 2012 and 2016. DLX’s check-related businesses have been weak for some time now, but you wouldn’t know it by looking at the stock’s performance over the past decade (Figure 1).

Figure 1: 10-Year Stock Performance Chart

Source: Morningstar

Between 2008 and 2017, DLX returned ~450% (including dividends), outperforming the S&P and the business services sector by a considerable amount. This is thanks to an aggressive tuck-in acquisition strategy that is gradually transforming the company from its legacy check-related businesses towards higher-growing marketing solutions and other services such as treasury management, data-driven solutions, and web services. Growth in these segments is more than offsetting the declines in checks, and what’s most impressive is that DLX has been able to accomplish this without destroying shareholder value. Quite the contrary, DLX’s ROIC has remained constant within the mid-to-high teen range (Figure 2) over the last decade (compared to an average cost of capital of ~6), and free cash flow has almost doubled (Figure 2).

Figure 2: Historical ROIC, FCF/Share

Source: Madison Investment Research

The high-margin nature of these businesses (average EBITDA margin of ~24% over the past decade) means that DLX is able to implement its growth strategy without relying too heavily on external capital. DLX has kept its D/E ratio below 1 for the past five years and interest coverage above 10x for the past three, giving plenty of protection to the dividend (which currently yields 2.11%).

Market Is Overreacting

The declines in DLX’s check businesses may have been larger than anticipated so far this year, but we think the market is overreacting. In Q2, direct checks revenue fell 9.8%. However, small business services revenues (which makes up the bulk of the business) grew 5%, which kept total revenues flat. Revenues from marketing solutions and other services, the key areas that DLX has targeted for growth, increased 7% in the quarter and now account for 41% of total revenues. Management plans to grow these segments to 60% of total revenues by 2020, so the declining revenues from checks will become less and less significant as these segments account for a larger and larger share of the profits.

In this light, the market’s fears about the impact of a declining checks business seem overblown, and we think this is a good opportunity for patient investors with a longer-term focus. DLX now trades at a free cash flow yield of 10.3% and P/CF multiple of 8.2x, compared to an average P/CF of 10.5x over the last 5 years. This valuation assumes that DLX past growth rates will decelerate if not taper out completely as a result of the checks business, but the data just isn’t there to support this theory.

Management is guiding for total revenue of $2.045-2.065B this year, of which $895-910M (44%) will come from marketing solutions and “other services”. These figures imply growth rates of 4.5% and 20%, respectively, and this mid-single digit rate of revenue growth is consistent with what the company has averaged over the past decade. It’s a similar story on the bottom line as well: management is expecting EPS in the $5.23-5.35 range (adjusted EPS of $5.68-5.80), which implies an increase of 12% over last year’s earnings.

Conclusion

We believe that the current fears related to declines in check printing present an excellent opportunity for long-term investors. DLX has shown that it can outgrow the decline in checks and, more importantly, that it can do so profitably. DLX is firmly on track to meet its longer-term targets, and checks will become less and less of a factor as this process plays out.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.