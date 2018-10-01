How Libtayo's Approval May Help Cure Regeneron's Remaining Ills

Discussion of this and other catalysts that good bring Regeneron stock back to the Street's good graces is presented.

If its I-O deal with Sanofi and Regeneron's independent I-O activities are on sound footing, Regeneron may be regenerating its image as a growth vehicle.

Even though I am cautious about the commercial value of this drug for this indication, I think the early approval is a material positive for sentiment toward Regeneron.

The approval was achieved without Phase 3 data and there is no mention that it is conditional.

Regeneron and its partner Sanofi received a gift from the FDA Friday with approval of their immuno-oncology drug Libtayo a month before its PDUFA date.

The main problem

Regeneron (REGN) has experienced immense stock market success in the nearly 7 years since its mega-blockbuster drug for retinal diseases, Eylea, was approved by the FDA. The stock has risen from about $55 in October 2011 to a current $404 as of Friday's close, a 33% CAGR. However, at the peak around $600 in 2015, the CAGR was closer to 100%. REGN at around $400 represents a stock that has gone nowhere since late October 2014, notably underperforming both the S&P 500 (SPY) and a major large-cap-oriented biotech ETF (IBB). The major problem is the reliance on Eylea for cash flows. Eylea has pending new competitive threats, largely from Novartis (NVS) and Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY), though none of their new drug products will enter the market imminently. Domestically, there is a clear and present threat that the US government will find ways to harm Eylea sales, via pressuring price and/or market share. Finally, on a global scale there is the ongoing issue of off-label reconstitution of Avastin, which when applied in the eye is vastly less expensive per dose than either Eylea or its main competitor, Lucentis.

With the pitiful commercial performance of the once-promising cholesterol-reducer Praluent, the only product chipping in with Eylea has been Dupixent. This is well on its way to major product status. "Dupi" has its limitations in elevating REGN's stock price. Some of these include:

partner Sanofi (SNY) accrues a (modest) majority of Dupi's profit stream

intense competition from marketed and pipeline products

uncertain success of Dupi's additional, hoped-for indications

a patent infringement suit from Amgen (AMGN) and possible other infringement actions that could appear.

So while Eylea is a large, known quantity, Dupi is, for now, a smallish REGN asset with a wide range of potential future earnings.

These issues have left REGN for the past year trading as more like a value than growth stock, especially when it sank under a barrage of negative publicity under $300.

The stock is now part-way through a bearish-to-bullish conversion:

REGN data by YCharts

In order to get the technicals in gear, the early approval of the first product from the REGN-SNY immuno-oncology collaboration could begin to turn sentiment toward the 2010-5 view that REGN is a growth stock, not a boring value play. Here's the basic story, followed by my thoughts on its implications, then a mention of some other catalysts that could help the stock move to, and through, the $450 level.

Libtayo races to market

After the close Friday, the companies announced that the FDA had approved marketing of the I-O antibody cemiplimab, branded as Libtayo. This drug is a PD-1 inhibitor. It joins 5 other FDA-approved "PD" class drugs, and is the 3rd PD-1i; the others are PD-L1i's. Whether there is a sub-class difference between PD-1's and PD-L1's is a matter of debate. All we know nearly for sure is that the Merck (MRK) PD-L1i Keytruda has unusually powerful efficacy in survival data in the most common forms of inoperable lung cancer, NSCLC.

Getting a PD-1i to market rapidly was a nice achievement, but it's of unclear commercial value. From the REGN press release Friday announcing the news (lightly edited for readability):

REGN and SNY today announced that the FDA has approved Libtayo® (cemiplimab-rwlc) for the treatment of patients with metastatic cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (CSCC) or locally advanced CSCC who are not candidates for curative surgery or curative radiation. Libtayo is a fully-human monoclonal antibody targeting the immune checkpoint receptor PD-1 (programmed cell death protein-1) and is the first and only treatment specifically approved and available for advanced CSCC in the U.S.

The FDA approval came after Libtayo for CSCC received Breakthrough status and then underwent a priority review at the FDA. The PDUFA date had been October 28. That the approval came a month early means that compliments are due to REGN and SNY for presentation of a clean BLA and to the FDA for moving matters along expeditiously.

The FDA's press release on this approval is worth reading in its entirety for more information.

The rapid path of Libtayo between entering the clinic to full FDA approval with only Phase 1 and 2 studies speaks well for SNY and REGN. I think it makes amends for the embarrassment of the circumstances causing the delayed Kevzara approval.

Another positive for REGN/SNY is that while studies were performed with dosing both every 2 weeks and every 3 weeks, the label (P.I.) designates a vial of 350 mg to be given every 3 weeks. Treatment continues ad lib.

What's the market size?

The companies are estimating that roughly 7000 Americans die of CSCC annually. The range of estimates is wide, however, and no one knows even that number with certainty. It's a guess as to what the addressable market is. The cemiplimab studies showed overall response rates in the 48% range. Per label, 4% of studied patients had complete responses; this number could increase if more responders move into the complete responder status over the next several months following data lock-down.

There are many details that are not known about Libtayo's sales potential for this first indication.

While Libtayo's list price is around $9000 per dose, the effective net price in the US, and then in the EU if and when approved next year as hoped is not known. Neither is the uptake of this unique treatment for advanced CSCC, nor what the average duration of treatment will be. Also unknown is how long it will take for one of the other PD drugs to gain the same indication. So, strictly as a placeholder, I'm carrying $250,000,000 as a US sales goal for this drug based on the current clinical data. I get this from these sorts of assumptions:

$6000-7000 net price per dose

4000-5000 patients being treated with Libtayo per year

average number of treatments per patient = 8.

That guesstimate, a shot in the dark at this point, further makes me think of about $400 MM peak worldwide sales from the CSCC indicaiton, including from the US. But I expect competition from one or more PD drugs, so even these numbers cannot be extended out for years.

Thus, with REGN above $45 B in diluted market cap, Libtayo for CSCC does not look likely to move the needle. But eventually it might, and there are two major benefits from getting this PD-1i to market:

The next indication can come faster, and combos move along better

As REGN's head of R&D and lead scientific genius George Yancopoulos said in the Q2 conference call in August:

We are pursuing a broad development strategy in lung cancer that encompasses patients with both low and high levels of PD-L1... Based on our review of recent data from competitor PD-1s in non-small cell lung cancer, we plan on increasing the size of our ongoing monotherapy Phase 3 study and expect it to read out in 2020.

If this is the next indication for Libtayo, then the sBLA that REGN/SNY will file will move through the FDA faster than if the drug had not yet been approved. Data read-out in 2020, which based on the history of PD-1i's should be successful, implies a 2021-2 roll-out in lung cancer.

Perhaps more important than the sBLA rather than full BLA path for a lung cancer indication is that with the certainty of the drug being on the market, the combo part of the strategy can be pursued with greater confidence and commitment. As Dr. Yancopoulos continued:

In addition to use as monotherapy, we expect cemiplimab to be the foundation upon which we build combination therapies to address a variety of tumor types. To that end, we have two additional checkpoint inhibitors, LAG3 and CTLA-4, in clinical development. We're also exploring our checkpoint inhibitors in collaborative combinations with vaccines and self-therapy approaches.

That's pretty clear. (In addition to developing a CTLA-4 antibody, the REGN/SNY partnership is studying Libtayo with Yervoy, which works via that pathway.)

One of the defects with the SNY partnership so far is that SNY has brought little synergy to the table. So far as I am aware, the trio of partnered drugs - Dupi, Praluent and Kevzara - are not seeing sales aided by complementary SNY drugs despite its Big Pharma status. That could be changing with the I-O partnership. For example, SNY/REGN have begun a Phase 1/2 study (which link brings you to descriptions of the other Libtayo clinical trials) of the SNY antibody isatuximab in combination with Libtayo in myeloma. SNY hopes that "isa" could represent an improvement over the important J&J (JNJ) drug Darzalex.

SNY has an extensive clinical program underway for isatuximab, including different studies involving Libtayo and with unrelated drugs for both myeloma and other diseases.

Thus, in context, there is now hope that...

REGN's I-O program can emerge as an undervalued asset

The stock market is a strange place. Insiders at both REGN and SNY, and savvy companies such as CVS (CVS), saw Praluent and the three other PCSK9 inhibitors under Phase 2 or Phase 3 development in 2014 as, at the least, quickly becoming blockbusters. CVS predicted that the class would become the best-selling drug class ever, with annual sales over $100 B. Whereas, more than three years after launching, Praluent and AGMN's Repatha are in the range of $1 B combined. A different high-profile miss was the fiasco with Amazon's (AMZN) Fire Phone.

Yet a well-financed company with creativity can come back strongly, as obviously AMZN has done. Sometimes, the very memory of a high-profile flame-out can snap investors out of a bullish complacency and lead them/us to be cautious the next go-round - perhaps unduly cautious as the future unfolds.

This mindset may allow the REGN/SNY I-O collaboration to beat the low expectations that the Street has for it. In addition, REGN has an unpartnered set of bispecific antibodies for I-O use in development that could be commercially significant. Per Dr. Yancopoulos again from the conference call (emphasis added):

Our lead bi-specific program is a wholly owned CD20xCD3 molecule, which has validated the concept and given us confidence in the platform as a whole. We remain very encouraged by the strong response rates that we have observed to-date in both indolent and aggressive non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, and expect to advance this program into registrational studies in 2019.

That's an encouraging comment, indeed. A 2023-4 time frame for approval is my guess, but the timelines for the study could stretch things out a bit longer, especially because so many lymphoma patients are being studied by so many drugs that recruiting does not go as fast as it used to go.

Therre's more; Dr. Yancopoulos continued on:

We are also advancing additional bi-specific candidates into clinical development. Our MUC16xCD3 bi-specific for ovarian cancer has entered clinical development and our BCMAxCD3 bi-specific for multiple myeloma will enter the clinic later this year. These bi-specifics will be studied both as monotherapy and in combination with cemiplimab.

Even more intriguing was this:

Early next year, we expect to advance into clinical development an entirely new class of bi-specific antibodies, which we will study in combination with the CD3 class of bi-specifics, as well as with cemiplimab.

That's intriguing. Two different bispecifics will be studied with each other, which sounds cutting-edge.

Interim summary

In and of itself, the FDA approval of Libtayo does not strike me as an especially material event for REGN's financial performance over the next few years. However, it implies a welcomed level of competency in the SNY/REGN I-O partnership, which gives me a higher level of confidence that a substantial profit stream may flow in the 2020s. And, the Libtayo approval is important practically: the next BLA will be supplemental, which implies a faster and more predictable path to FDA approval for the new proposed indication. Also important, perhaps more important, is that combination studies with the risky asset cemiplimab now have evolved to combination studies with the approved and therefore less risky drug Libtayo.

REGN therefore now has one leg up in its long term strategic plan to become a significant competitor in the oncology space, both via its collaboration with SNY and on its own.

Lots more is happening, among which are...

Other catalysts for the stock

REGN is getting large and diverse enough that between its own timelines and announcements of news from competitors, relevant news comes frequently. Two bits of news are expected soon regarding Dupi. Likely to come first is FDA approval of Dupi for asthma, based on three pivotal studies. This sBLA for the indication of refractory asthma (or related term) is based on strong data, and the market opportunity is large. Marion McCourt of REGN reported in the conference call that:

Currently, there are approximately 900,000 patients in the U.S. who are treated for uncontrolled moderate to severe asthma, who would be considered appropriate biologic therapy candidates. However, fewer than 10% of these patients are currently treated with a biologic.

REGN hopes for a differentiated label for Dupi for asthma from other biologic drugs; if and when FDA approval comes, I expect REGN to be volatile (assuming approval) depending on what language and specific indications the FDA allows REGN to say. (I'll probably comment on this event after REGN announces Q3 earnings, typically early in November.)

If 5% of those 900,000 patients are treated with Dupi, and if the average revenue to REGN/SNY is $30,000 per year, another $1.35 B revenue will accrue to the partnership. Given a large ex-US market, this indication would be a welcome boost to REGN's top and bottom lines; upside and downside scenarios here are both in play, of course.

Also important is that Phase 3 data for Dupi in the nasal polyps/sinusitis indication are expected in Q4. I expect positive results, based on strong Phase 2 data and the superior safety profile of Dupi. If REGN/SNY achieve success in nasal polyps, then REGN will have developed the first drug to treat all three parts of an allergic (or, atopic) triad: asthma, nasal polyps and atopic dermatitis (specific conditions for the triad vary but are similar).

I would like to think that this achievement would put Dupi in a special category, in that many patients who are candidates for a biologic for one of those three indications also have at least a mild case of one of those other two members of the allergic triad. Given the intense competition in autoimmune/allergic conditions, this could provide a durable differentiator for Dupi for years to come.

Risks

Now that REGN is approaching the $410 level based on Friday's after-hours trading, it has moved up out of what I viewed as the value range at or below about $310 and has again begun to incorporate some of my general REGN optimism in the share price. Yet no one really knows how Eylea sales will evolve, and notwithstanding all that has been discussed in this article, REGN as profit and loss entity remains an Eylea story in 2018. It will be an Eylea story in 2019, and will be primarily an Eylea story in 2020; and so on.

So the risks are high, and the Street may stay cautious on both Dupi and the I-O program given the diversity and intensity of competition from many directions.

Please see REGN's SEC disclosures in its form 10-K and elsewhere for a much fuller discussion of risks inherent in an investment in REGN.

Concluding remarks - REGN as a font of innovation

Individual bits of news aside, any stock can trade anywhere the mythical Mr. Market wishes. If there is true bad news on Eylea's future profit progress, Mr. Market can focus on it to the nth degree... or ignore it just as so many bits of negative news have briefly battered AMZN's stock price since the Great Recession and then been ignored. The big picture point I focus on and that Dr. Yancopoulos continues to pound home is that all of REGN's approved and pipeline products were developed at REGN headquarters in Tarrytown, New York. They were not purchased, and thus are not subject to the fake accounting treatment known as "adjusted" earnings in which the amortization of intangible assets is ignored. (REGN has some confusing aspects of its P&L statement related to the SNY collaborations, and everybody can deal with those and other accounting points at as they wish.) Only time will tell, but as the least acquisitive pharma company with a market cap above $30 B I know, REGN has the opportunity over time to demonstrate a very high return on its R&D and extensive capital spending program. As always, no guarantees exist, but it's in the hunt.

Using ETrade data, REGN is expected to earn $22/share in 2019. At $410, it is trading at 18.6X projected 2019 EPS.

In contrast, with the S&P 500 at 2914, S&P shows non-GAAP 2019 consensus of $177, for a P/E of 16.5X. Using GAAP, projected EPS are $163, for a P/E of 17.9X.

With stronger, debt-free finances than the average stock, and with high and partly elective R&D spending as a percentage of revenues, REGN strikes me as having an above-average quality of earnings. With the Fed's tightening program clearly having effect on the traditional canaries in the stock market/economy coal mine of autos, home builders and financial companies, I like the idea of owning shares in an innovative biotech at a modest premium to the P/E of the SPY, especially given that it is part of the way to completing a technical transition from bear phase to bull.

As shown above and as REGN discusses more thoroughly in the linked conference call and elsewhere, the company is actively diversifying its future profit drivers and if successful in this effort, may receive a higher relative P/E from Mr. Market. This effort is necessary to move the company from the sort of high-level biotech sickbed it was in not long ago to compete with the image of a mature, healthy, anti-fragile company.

However, the company is not "there" yet. Risks are significant. It will take some time and a lot of new data from the company, the partnerships with SNY and the Eylea partner Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY), competitors, and payors for us to know the true earnings power and growth rate of REGN. Biotech/pharma is different from most market sectors in its timelines, and I continue to take a patient approach, looking forward to 2025 sales and earnings and beyond for this stock.

Thanks for reading and sharing any thoughts or knowledge you wish to contribute.

Submitted Sunday with REGN at Friday's prices around $404 at the close and around $408-410 after hours.

Disclosure: I am/we are long REGN,RHHBY,AMZN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Not investment advice. I am not an investment adviser.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.