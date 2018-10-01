Whitestone REIT: Why You Should Consider Taking Some Profits In This 8.2%-Yielding REIT

Though the REIT covers its dividend with cash flow, the rate of price appreciation is not sustainable, and the margin of dividend safety is thin.

Shares are now on the brink of being overbought, and are fairly valued, in my opinion.

Whitestone REIT's (WSR) shares have had a good run in the last couple of months, and investors may want to think about taking some chips off the table here. Though Whitestone REIT is a promising REIT income vehicle long term thanks to its real estate concentration in its high-potential core markets, the commercial property REIT has only a thin margin of dividend safety. Importantly, Whitestone REIT's shares are no longer a bargain, exposing investors to correction risks. An investment in Whitestone REIT yields 8.2 percent.

Whitestone REIT's shares slumped earlier this year when the real estate investment trust disappointed investors with a weak FFO/share guidance for the current year. Since falling to a 52-week low at $10.06 at the end of March, however, Whitestone REIT's share price has gained ~38 percent. I have discussed the reasons for the sell-off in my article titled "Whitestone REIT: What Happened Here?"

According to the Relative Strength Index, which flashes a value of 62.52, the REIT's shares are at risk of becoming overbought again over the short haul.

Whitestone REIT - Business Snapshot

Whitestone REIT is a small and highly-concentrated commercial property REIT with a market capitalization of only $550 million. At the end of the June quarter, the REIT's real estate portfolio was comprised of 58 retail properties representing 4.9 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Whitestone REIT's core areas of operation are in Texas and Arizona. Just two cities, Phoenix and Houston, account for nearly three quarters (72 percent) of the real estate investment trust's portfolio NOI.

Other fast-growing cities that Whitestone REIT has a presence in include Dallas, Austin and San Antonio. All core markets are in good economic shape and have attractive prospects for population growth.

Whitestone REIT's core markets are characterized by strong population growth and above-average household income, which improves the REIT's long-term value proposition.

Whitestone REIT regularly acquires new properties in its core markets in order to scale its real estate platform and grow funds from operations. Importantly, Whitestone REIT's acquisition volumes have risen over time.

See for yourself.

On the back of acquisitions, Whitestone REIT has grown its net operating income and its core funds from operations at a fast clip, too.

Here's Whitestone REIT's NOI growth since 2011.

And here's the REIT's core FFO growth.

The Dividend Has A Thin Margin Of Dividend Safety

Whitestone REIT has not the safest dividend, though. Though the REIT has managed to cover its monthly dividend payout of $0.095/share with core funds from operations, the margin of dividend safety remains narrow.

Whitestone REIT pulled in $0.32/share, on average, in quarterly core FFO in the last three years which compares favorably against a cumulative quarterly dividend rate of $0.285/share. However, the core FFO-payout ratio averaged ~88 percent, implying very little room for error.

Valuation

Whitestone REIT expects its core funds from operations to fall into a range of $1.19-$1.24/share this year. However, the real estate investment trust reported $1.25/share in core FFO for its 2017 financial year, meaning the REIT's 2018 guidance reflects a 2.8 percent year-over-year decrease in core funds from operations.

Based on Friday's closing price of $13.88, the guidance implies an ~11.4x 2018e core FFO-multiple.

Here's a guidance breakdown.

Taking into account the REIT's thin margin of dividend safety and year-over-year decrease in core FFO, I consider Whitestone REIT's to be fully valued at today's price point.

Risk Factors Investors Need To Consider

Whitestone REIT is a small real estate investment trust with a concentrated real estate presence in just a few core markets. Hence, Whitestone REIT has more downside risk than a larger, more diversified REIT in the event of a local real estate market downturn in Arizona or Texas. An economic contraction is, at least as far as I am concerned, the single biggest risk factor investors face.

As a result, investors (should they choose to invest) must keep a close eye on the REIT's FFO trajectory and dividend coverage stats going forward. The REIT covers its payout with core FFO, though only narrowly, but a decline in core FFO could foreshadow a deterioration in the REIT's dividend coverage stats.

Your Takeaway

Frankly, the rate of price appreciation we have seen in the last couple of months is not sustainable. Shares are on the brink of being overbought, which exposes income investors buying today to considerable correction risks. In other words, it is not the worst time to take some profits, especially those investors that bought the April correction.

Though Whitestone REIT has grown its NOI and core FFO at a fast clip in recent years on the back of acquisitions, the REIT's property portfolio is extremely concentrated, which could work against the company if the local economies correct to the downside. An economic downturn is especially worrisome because Whitestone REIT only has a thin margin of dividend safety (i.e. it pays out almost all of its core funds from operations). The risk-reward is NOT attractive at this valuation point, in my view.

