Why Is PVH Still On Top After 137 Years?

One day in 1985, a crisp white billboard appeared in Times Square. It had 4 riddles clearly displayed on it. Once you solved the riddles, you would know who the 4 great American designers for men were. 3 of the 4 riddles were fairly easy to decipher; Ralph Lauren, Perry Ellis, and Calvin Klein. But the fourth one was a little harder to determine. If you are still stumped, I can tell you that the 4th brand is Tommy Hilfiger, which, now in 2018, is truly one of the greatest American brands. At the time, this campaign was shocking. A nobody designer was comparing himself to some of the most legendary American brands. It was brash, striking, and one of the best marketing campaigns of all time. (Source: usa.tommy.com)

From that time on, Tommy Hilfiger has continued to impress us with innovative designs and show-stopping looks, and even though the brand has gone through its own share of ups and downs, they've always managed to bounce back, because of the one tool that's always been at their disposal, marketing.

Today, Tommy Hilfiger is owned by another iconic company, Phillips Van-Heusen (PVH). They own Tommy Hilfiger and a plethora of other exemplary brands from Calvin Klein to the original Van Heusen. But at the core of all of these brands is strong marketing that continues to deliver both revenue growth and strong margins. PVH's marketing may be their biggest competitive advantage. But, at current prices, the stock looks fully valued. I would be a buyer when there is any weakness.

Following a successful relaunch of the Tommy Hilfiger global woman's business, with Gigi Hadid as their global ambassador, it has been imperative for them to keep the momentum going. In the Q4 2016 Earnings Call, Manny Chirico (NYSE:CEO) specifically said that, one of the brands most high-profile initiatives included a successful relaunch of their global woman's brand, and that the partnership with Gigi Hadid created double-digit sales growth in our women's business across all global regions.

After hitting success like that, it has been difficult for Tommy Hilfiger to find ambassadors that will resonate as well as Gigi Hadid did. But it seems that Tommy Hilfiger struck gold once again.

Some of the new brand ambassadors for Tommy Hilfiger include Hailey Baldwin, Winnie Harlow, and Maggie Cheung. Due to Tommy Hilfiger's strategy for increased penetration of the Chinese women market, Maggie Cheung has been announced as the Greater China regional ambassador.

In the latest quarter, Tommy Hilfiger earnings increased by 34%, international revenues increased by 20%, and international comp sales increased 11%. International revenues primarily increased because of strong growth across Europe and Asia, and general revenue increased due to gross margin expansion, strong revenues, and SG&A leverage.

These increases in international sales show that PVH's strategy is working. They appeal to the customers by using people they relate too. Which in essence is why social media and celebrities are such a big deal because you follow the people you connect too. So, by introducing Maggie Cheung as the Greater China regional ambassador, you are not only tapping into her fan base but people who follow that lifestyle as well. Another reason why revenue has increased in China is that, in early April of 2016, PVH gained a controlling stake in TH China joint venture. This has given them a serious boost, considering China is one of the largest consumer markets in the world.

Europe has also presented strong growth rates, possibly because the consumer market is healthy, and the marketing has reached the desired consumer.

Calvin Klein

In addition, another high-profile marketing campaign has been coming out of Calvin Klein. The Kardashian-Jenner 2.04 campaign has already been making the rounds, and recently, the Calvin Klein woman fragrance department has announced a partnership with Lupita Nyong'o and Saoirse Ronan. Furthermore, the #IAMWOMEN was created to pay homage to all the inspiring women in our lives. In addition, Calvin Klein's strategic partner Coty (who owns the Calvin Klein fragrance division) has invested in the campaign.

Similarly, to the relaunch of the global womenswear, this fall, PVH is relaunching the global Calvin Klein's jeans business. Using their multimedia campaign #mycalvins, PVH is hoping to revamp their Calvin Klein's jeans business. The jeans industry is one of the most crowded, and it's difficult to make up ground. Luckily, Calvin Klein has the brand name to back up this endeavor, so it definitely has a chance to make a splash.

From a business aspect, Calvin Klein revenues increased 18% in the second quarter, and international revenues increased 16% following strong growth in Europe and Asia. Sadly, the operating margin decreased 80 basis points despite strong sales numbers.

Heritage Business (Izod, Van Heusen, and styleBureau)

Lastly, the Heritage business which is made up of Izod, Van Heusen, and styleBureau saw a revenue decrease of 3% in Q2 of 2018. However, their retail business showed a 3% comp sales increase. Also, during this quarter, they launched the Heritage digital e-commerce site, which has posted a strong initial performance. The real winner from the Heritage business is the wholesale business. In 2016, the growth rate for the wholesale business was 11.49%, and in 2017, the growth rate was a whopping 19.4%.

However, as of 2018, Izod is officially available in Europe, specifically in the countries Spain, Germany, the Netherlands, and Scandinavia. And although revenues have been down, it could be a new marketing campaign that saves the day. For the Izod 2018 fall campaign, they have enlisted comedian Colin Jost and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

The new campaign is edgy, fun, and catered towards a younger, hipper audience. The Izod lifestyle is casual but cool clothing, and from this ad, I think they hit the nail on the head. (There is an uncut version of this ad, that is slightly longer, but carries explicit terms).

Also, the Van Heusen brand has partnered with the UFC to bring a line of clothes that marries the look of businesswear with the comfort of casual clothing. The new ad campaign kicks off with UFC Bantamweight Champion T J Dillashaw and UFC Welterweight Contender Stephen Thompson.

The Van Heusen brand is targeted towards people who want the look of dressy clothes, but the feel of comfortable clothes. I think that this ad campaign really hit the target customer, which is why I have hope for the Heritage Business yet. However, it may be a better investment if they invest more in their wholesale business, rather than the retail business.

Over the last 3 years, PVH has steadily managed to grow its gross margin percentage.

This year, the 160 basis point increase is primarily attributed to faster growth in the Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger International segments (the international segments carry higher gross margins), less marketing expenses in North America, and the replacement of the directly operated businesses in Mexico, and the Tommy Hilfiger wholesale womenswear branch in the United States and Canada. These were replaced by royalty revenues from PVH Mexico and G-III, which carry no cost of goods sold.

Phillips Van-Heusen was founded in 1881, which means, this year, they'll celebrate their 137th year in business, and there's no better way to celebrate than with outstanding revenue numbers. After sustained revenue growth from both Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein and strong gross margin expansion, it seems like PVH has nothing to worry about. And even though their Heritage Business has had lackluster sales numbers, their latest marketing campaigns seem to have struck a chord with consumers, and with increased development into other markets, they have plenty of opportunities, to be able to turn it around. The main winner from the Heritage brand is the wholesale business, and it would be wise of PVH to focus more on that aspect of the business. Honestly, if there is any sign of weakness, I would be a buyer of the stock. The marketing campaigns are entertaining, the gross profit margin has continued to increase, and overall, most of the brands have shown strong top-line growth.

