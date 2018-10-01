GE: Flannery Kicked Out The Door

H. Lawrence Culp, Jr. is arguably one of the best CEOs of the 2000's. However, there will be cultural shock. Danaher management practice may not transfer to GE.

With only a little over one year on the job, he really was not given much time to turnaround a 300,000+ employee business.

In rather shocking and unexpected news, the General Electric (GE) board has kicked John Flannery right out of the door of the executive suite. This ends a life long career at the embattled firm that started more thirty years ago. Given all the problems that General Electric had, and as many decisions that I disagreed with him on, his bluntness and honesty in strategy was a breath of fresh air in my opinion compared to prior leadership. My initial gut reaction was that he may not have been given enough time.

With that said, the decision to bring in H. Lawrence Culp, Jr. is a good pick at face value. As the prior CEO of Danaher (DHR) from 2000 to 2014, he brings with him substantial expertise in mergers and acquisitions and true proper business management. Danaher was one of the first firms to bring “kaizen” (continuous improvement) to the American business model. While General Electric was probably the firm that brought six sigma into the mainstream through Jack Welch in the 1990s, arguably the company has lost sight of many of the goals in the program. With hundreds of thousands of employees worldwide, the problem has continued to be (in my opinion) that the company has become a bloated, inefficient operator in a world full of nimble industrials.

Perhaps H. Lawrence Culp, Jr. can change that. During his tenure at Danaher, the company expanded into various end markets that really define the Danaher story today: dental, diagnostics, and life sciences. Shares returned more than 550% over the period as General Electric actually lost value. Can he work in reverse as General Electric? The business continues to struggle under its own weight even after recent dispositions. Danaher was (and still is) a growth business under his tenure. That will not be the case with General Electric.

I also worry whether the Danaher Business System (“DBS”) transfers over to a company like General Electric. DBS has been egrained in the culture of Danaher for decades. CEOs like H. Lawrence Culp, Jr. have gotten used to having strong leadership and middle management underneath them. Many of the problems that General Electric has dealt with over the past year can likely be, in the end, linked to cultural or inefficient working models. Changing how hundreds of thousands of employees operate (and getting rid of those that don’t fall in line) is not a quick task. He certainly seems confident enough to stake his sterling reputation on this move.

In other news, General Electric is taking the kitchen sink approach. I’ve been talking about the problems within GE Power for some time, specifically related to the Alstom acquisition and how the company vastly overpaid:

Placing further emphasis on Power, particularly after management vastly overpaid for Alstom (an impairment charge is inevitable there), just exposes the company to more risk in my view.

Today we are finally getting the news on that impairment. General Electric expects to write off “substantially all” of the goodwill in the GE Power segment. That is $23B dollars. Billion. Alstom is probably one of the worst acquisitions of the past decade, and while this is non-cash, what management is essentially admitting here is that they threw $23B in the dumpster and lit it on fire – all in under five years. Given that weakness, it is also not a surprise to see them say they will miss 2018 free cash flow and earnings per share guidance. Wall Street analysts have been saying this was on the way for months now.

With less than one year on the job, the Board of Directors clearly lost patience in Flannery’s ability to turn General Electric around. In many ways, I think he was dealt a bad hand here. Much of the major problems he has dealt with (GE Power, $11B insurance write down, GE Capital shenanigans, downward earnings revisions) would have happened no matter who was in the executive suite. Shareholders are looking for someone to blame, but the problems at General Electric are structural. They simply cannot be fixed in one year. My hope is that the Board of Directors is more patient with the next CEO. They arguably have one of the best CEOs of the past 2000’s at the head of the business today. It is going to take time to turn around this business, and in my opinion, the bottom is not in.

