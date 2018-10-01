Your Monthly Paid Dividends From 87 All Cap U.S. Equities And 80 Funds For October

Analyst annual targets revealed that investing $5k in the lowest priced five of ten top yield MoPay US exchange equities produced 33.23% more gains than $5k invested in all ten.

Items: 1. Top MoPay stock gains; 2. Overall best MoPay gainers; 3. Funds vs.Equities; 4. Fund risks/rewards. All per prices as of 9/27/18.

U.S. MoPay equities expanded a little in numbers (and gains). Canadian MoPays have a separate write-up. CEICs/ETFs/ETNs are combined and limited to yields over 7.17%.

October's U.S. Exchange monthly-paid dividends; upsides; net gains: 1. Stocks by yield >0.5% (87); 2. Stocks by price upside (30); 3. Closed-End Investment Companies, Exchange-Traded Funds and Notes (CEICs/ETFs/ETNs) by yield (80).

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Predicted Top Ten MoPay Equities to Net 11.24% to 46.77% Gains By October 2019

Six of the ten top yield MoPay stocks (shaded in the chart above) were verified as being among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. Thus, the yield-based strategy for this MoPay group as graded by analyst estimates for this month proved 60% accurate.

Projections based on estimated dividend amounts from $1,000 invested in each of the ten highest yielding stocks and the one-year analyst median target prices for those stocks, as reported by YCharts, made the data points. Note: One-year target prices from one analyst were not applied (n/a). Ten probable profit-generating trades to 2019 were:

Avianca Holdings SA (AVH) was forecast to net $467.71 based on mean target price estimates from six analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 42% less than the market as a whole.

Capitala Finance Corp. (CPTA) netted $359.66, based on dividend, plus a median target price estimate from seven analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 5% less than the market as a whole.

Great Elm Capital Corp. (GECC) netted $243.50 based on a median target price estimates from three analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 125% more than the market as a whole.

Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) netted $185.07 based on dividends plus the median of annual price estimates from seventeen analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 37% less than the market as a whole.

Solar Senior Capital (SUNS) netted $168.07 based on the median of target estimates from three analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 44% less than the market as a whole.

Harvest Capital Credit Corp. (HCAP) netted $161.74, based on dividend plus mean target price estimates from three analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 25% less than the market as a whole.

Stellus Capital Investment (SCM) netted $122.00 based on a mean target estimate from five analysts, plus estimated annual dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 44% less than the market as a whole.

Permianville Royalty Trust (PVL) netted $114.23 based on no target price estimates from analysts, just dividends dividend less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 76% less than the market as a whole.

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) was forecast to net $113.48 based a mean target estimate from ten analysts, plus estimated annual dividends less broker fees. less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 99% less than the market as a whole.

Orchid Island Capital (ORC) netted $112.41 based only on dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 66% less than the market as a whole.

Average net gain in dividend and price was 20.48% on $1k invested in each of these ten MoPay stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 76% less than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More specifically, these are, in fact, best called "underdogs".

October Monthly Pay Dividend Data

Three buy and hold lists produced numerous actionable conclusions and several more unnumbered results. To draw these conclusions and results, September 27 closing prices and estimated annual dividends were referenced in YCharts. Monthly pay (MoPay) equity (1) yield and (2) upside potential lists were compared and contrasted against (3) a high yield (and higher risk) MoPay CEICs/ETFs/ETNs list.

Monthly Pay Dividend Qualities

Quarterly, Semi-Annual and Annual dividend investors anxiously await announcements from a firm, fund, or brokerage to learn if their next dividend will be higher, lower, or paid at all.

Monthly pay stocks, funds, trusts, and partnerships inform the holder every four and one-third weeks by check and/or statement. If the entity reduces or suspends a payment, the holder can sell out of the investment immediately to cut future losses.

This advantage has been curtailed when companies suddenly cut monthly dividends to save cash. Three prominent MoPay firms declared dividend cuts between December 2016 and March 2017.

Former MoPay top ten regular by yield. Bluerock Residential (BRG) announced in December it is retreating to quarterly dividend payments "in keeping with industry tradition."

Third, Capitala Finance Corp. cut its monthly payout from $0.13 to $0.0833 as of October 30, 2017.

For nine months, Tahoe Resources (TAHO) skipped its monthly payouts and has been dropped as a MoPay resource.

Top yield stock for October 2016, Orchid Island Capital, released this cautionary note with its monthly dividend announcements: "The Company has not established a minimum distribution payment level and is not assured of its ability to make distributions to stockholders in the future." ORC directors proceeded to back-up their words with actions, cutting the dividend from $0.14 to $0.11 in February 2018, to $0.09 in March, and to $0.08 for September.

The U.S. MoPay segment is volatile and transitive. More over-the-counter trades in monthly pay equities are available from Canadian firms.

Readers said:

"[A] problem with this analysis is you are comparing companies of VERY different varieties. REITs pay no taxes and their distributions are classified as ordinary income and thus not subject to the 15% or 20% tax rate. MLPs also pay little no taxes at the corporate level, but instead have "distributions"... Comparing REITs, MLPs and regular corporations thus requires a financial analysis...not include[d]." - arbtrdr "[Y]ou list a few issues here whose distributions are rife with RETURN OF CAPTAL [ROC] at its most destructive form, funds that pay you back your own money each and every month in their distributions with no regard to what they truly earn...- these should not be included in any list containing the word "dividend". - NYer1 "I can enter or exit a position and still reap dividends for at least 2/3s of the quarter. They also smooth the income stream so I have cash at any given time to make a purchase at dips." - Ed Invests "Dividend dog investing really works well for income in my experience. I have been seriously invested in dogs the more unloved the better." - Urbannek "...Nice to see another contrarian strategy. This one seems to take a lot of attention in comparison [to Dow dogs], but I like the monthly rebalance." - colodude "At this level of risk, I'm only buying monthly dividend payers. Dividend if cut only [sits] for a month and not a quarter." --Sinjjn Smythe "...love those monthly payers." - Hardog "Some of us are comfortable investing in Dog stocks because we feel the reward is worth the risk. As long as [my sin stock] continues to pay and raise the dividend like it has for 16 years now, it will have a spot in my portfolio." - Miz Magic DiviDogs "One thing to point out: These stocks are not buy & hold. If you buy any of these stocks, set a price where you will sell... trailing stops work real good & with mopays you can get out & get back in without losing a whole quarter of dividends..." - drking "I don't know how many times I've kicked myself for not investing in a beaten down group only to find it spring back up months later." - User 13258352

List One: 87 US Monthly Pay Dividend Equities by Yield

Top ten of these US exchange listed monthly pay dividend equities showing the best yields into October represented four of the eleven Morningstar market sectors, with representative firms split 1 to 3 to 3 to 3 between the industrials, energy, real estate, and financial services sectors.

Tops for October was a lone industrial sector representative, Avianca Holdings SA [1]. Second place went to the best of three struggling energy equities, Permianville Royalty Trust [2]. The other two energy top dogs placed fourth and seventh, Pacific Coast Oil Trust (ROYT) [4] and AltaGas Ltd. (OTCPK:ATGFF) [7].

In third place was the first of three real estate representatives, Orchid Island Capital [3], a stalwart in the MoPay kennel. The other two RE firms placed fifth and eighth, AGNC Investment [5] and Global Net Lease (GNL) [8].

Finally, three financial sector representatives placed sixth, ninth, and tenth: Capitala Finance Corp. [6]; Harvest Capital Credit [9], and Horizon Technology Finance Corp. (HRZN) [10] to complete the October MoPay top ten list by yield.

List Two: Monthly Pay Dividend Equities by Price Upside

The results shown below from YCharts for MoPay dividend stocks as of market closing price September 27 were paired with analyst mean target prices one year out. Eight top stocks displayed 1.72% to 35.33% price upsides for the next year based on analyst 1 yr. targets.

Five of the ten (tinted) on this price upside list were members of the top ten list by yield. In first place on this upside list was Avianca Holdings SA [1]. Following were Capitala Finance Corp. [2], Great Elm Capital Corp. [3], Gladstone Commercial Corp. [4], Solar Senior Capital Ltd. [5], Harvest Capital Credit Corp. [6], Stellus Capital Investment Corp. [7], AGNC Investment Corp. [8], Global Net Lease Inc. [9], and Permianville Royalty Trust [10].

Price upside, of course, was defined as the difference between the current price and analyst target one-year median price targets for each stock.

Those seven MoPay stocks showing the highest upside price potential into 2019 were gleaned from 30 selected by yield. Three to nine analysts have historically provided the most accurate mean target price estimates.

List Three: Monthly Pay Dividend Closed End Investment Companies, Exchange Traded Funds, and Notes, by Yield

Eighty top monthly dividend paying (MoPay) Closed-End Funds, Exchange-Traded Funds and Notes listed above were culled from nearly 800 candidates. Yields greater than 13.4% calculated as of September 27 determined the top ten.

The top ten monthly paying dividend investment companies, funds, & notes showing the biggest yields for September by YChart & Yahoo Finance data featured eight uncollateralized debt instruments [ETNs] and two closed-ended investment companies [CEICs].

Exchange-Traded Notes captured the top five, and the seventh through ninth positions: ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN Series B (MRRL) [1]; UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2x Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (MORL) [2]; Credit Suisse X-Links Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (REML) [3]; Credit Suisse X-Links Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Alerian MLP Index ETN (AMJL) [4]; ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. Small Cap High Dividend ETN (SMHD) [5]; UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Closed-End Fund ETN (CEFL) [7]; UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Diversified High Income ETN (DVHL) [8]; and UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Wells Fargo MLP Ex-Energy ETN (LMLP) [9].

Two CEICs placed sixth and tenth, Oxford Lane Capital (OXLC) [6] and Eagle Point Credit Co. LLC (ECC) [10]. This completed the top ten Closed-End Investment Companies, Exchange-Traded Funds and Notes list for October 2018.

Compare Equity To Fund Performance

Note that the top ten equity dividends are now lower priced than those of the top ten funds. This is a new order in the dividend dog kennel.

Background and Actionable Conclusions

Since June 2012 reader suggestions to include funds, trusts, and partnerships, a list of MoPay equities to buy and hold in September 2012 resulted from those reader suggestions supplemented with a high yield collection from here. That list was supplemented by an upside potential article in October and a upside vs. buy & hold in November. Another list factored December 2012 reader comments.

In January, February, March, April, May, June, July, August, September, October, November, and December 2013 readers contributed.

Reader suggestions continued in 2014 following the January, February, March, April, May, June, July, August, September, October, November, and December articles.

2015 continued with readers contributing in January, February, March, April, May, June, July, August, September, October, November, and December.

The 2016 articles in January, February, March, April, May, June, July, August, September, October, November, and December.

The 2017 articles in January, February, March, April, May, June, July, August, September, October, November, and December.

Again this year, the 2018 articles in January, February, March, April, May, June, July, August, and September, continued to compare and contrast MoPay equity upside potential to the now lower yield (but higher risk) buy and hold Exchange-Traded Funds and Notes constituents.

Yield Metrics Found A Healthy Gain From Five Lowest Priced High Yield MoPay Equities

Ten monthly pay stock equities were ranked by yield. Those results, verified by YCharts and Yahoo Finance, produced the following charts.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Estimated (12) 5 Lowest Priced of Top Ten High Yield MoPay Dividend Stocks Would Produce 23.64% VS. (14) 17.74% Net Gains from All Ten by October 2019

$5,000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest priced stocks of the top ten MoPay dividend dog kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 33.23% more net gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The third lowest priced MoPay dividend dog, Avianca Holdings SA, was predicted to deliver the best net gain of 46.77%.

Lowest priced five MoPay dividend stocks estimated September 27 were: Pacific Coast Oil Trust; Permianville Royalty Trust; Avianca Holdings SA; Orchid Island Capital Inc.; and Capitala Finance, with prices ranging from $2.66 to $8.77.

Higher priced five MoPay dividend equities estimated September 27 were: Harvest Capital Credit Corp.; Horizon Technology Finance; AltaGas Ltd.; AGNC Investment; and Global Net Lease Inc., whose prices ranged from $10.95 to $20.34.

This distinction between five low priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflects the "basic method" Michael B. O'Higgins employed for beating the Dow. The same technique, you now see, can also be used to find some rewarding dogs in the MoPay Stock kennel.

The added scale of projected gains based on analyst targets contributed a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here and now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. It's also the work analysts got paid big bucks to do.

Caution is advised, however, as analysts are historically 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and about 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of the change.

See my instablog for specific instructions about how to best apply the dividend dog data featured in this article, this glossary instablog to interpret my abbreviated headings, and this instablog to aid your safe investing. - Fredrik Arnold

Gains/declines as reported do not factor-in any tax problems resulting from dividend, profit, or return of capital distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as decent starting points for your MoPay dividend stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.ycharts.com; www.dividend.com; finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in Yahoo Finance. Dog Photo: doggiemanners.com

Catch A Dog Of The Day on Facebook! At 8:45 AM every NYSE trading day on Facebook/Dividend Dog Catcher, Fredrik Arnold gives a quick live video summary of a potential selection for his new Ivy portfolio. MoPay pups qualify as valuable catches! Find them among the 52 Dogs of the Week I, or the 52 Dogs of the Week II now showing full returns. Dogs of the Week III (Safari to Sweet Success) is currently accumulating gains. Yes, a new portfolio named Ivy (IV) has launched! Click here to subscribe or get more information. Yet always remember: Root for the Underdog

Disclosure: I am/we are long MFCSF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.