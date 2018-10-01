iShares Core High Dividend ETF: Downside Protection Amid Tariff Dispute

Investor Takeaway

iShares U.S. Technology ETF (IYW) has greatly benefited investors in the long-term past, exemplified by the 5-year price change for the ETF being 144.6%. Albeit, the bilateral trade dispute among the United States and China could affect equities that are in the composition of IYW. Apple Inc. (AAPL) could receive the most direct influence from the escalation of the tariff clash. AAPL makes up 16.59% of the total composition of IYW. The supply chain for AAPL is deeply rooted in East Asia, and the U.S. technology sector relies on a supply chain that is heavily influenced by China and other regional players. Initially, Trump had excluded mobile phones from the first set of tariffs directed towards China. However, it does not seem that this will stay the case.

Recently, Goldman Sachs stated that the likelihood of tariffs on all of imports from China has risen to 60%, according to an article reported by CNBC.

Investors seeking to preserve capital in a possible downside case for IYW could allocate towards the iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV).

This bilateral dispute is not showing relatively efficient signs of decelerating. Investors need to allocate capital to shield their holdings to receive the least amount of influence from the current interconnected nature of global economics. U.S. equity segment investors in particular need to shield their portfolios against the implications of a full-on trade war.

The case being made isn't implying the U.S. technological sector will enter bearish territory. Instead, investors should seek to invest in areas that are least likely to be affected by the bilateral trade dispute. Companies with sizable moats and attractive yields can provide the necessary downside protection for investors if U.S. technology displays bearish price movements. An ETF that provides such exposure is iShares Core High Dividend ETF. Within the composition of the ETF, we can see high dividend providing equities along with sizable economic moats. Notable composition components include: Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), AT&T (NYSE:T), Verizon (NYSE:VZ), and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). These four equities make up 30.69% of the aggregate composition of IYW.

U.S. Technology

Protectionist policy by Washington is being used to persuade U.S. companies to bring operations back within American borders. However, this would not be cost-efficient from the perspective of companies that have moved operations outside the country. Investors saw relief with the new trade agreement between Mexico and the U.S. Thus, exposure in the sector contains less relative risk, especially when compared to trade-influenced sectors that contain uncertainty going forward. The goal of the two global powers is to become less reliant on one another. With recent updates, we can expect the U.S.-Mexico agreement to be joined by Canada further down the line.

The Trump Administration considers Chinese inclusion into the World Trade Organization as a mistake. Also, Washington is seeking to push out Chinese goods in the global value chain, particularly low-end intermediate exports, according to Christopher Balding with The Korea Herald. On the other hand, China wants to shift into a self-sustaining consumption-drive model. This aim is classified as the Made In China 2025 plan: shifting the high tech product consumption trend towards domestically manufactured entities, effectively becoming self-reliant on high tech goods. Simply put, the Washington administration wants U.S. companies to shift supply chains back home.

China, by far, is the largest goods manufacturer in the world. With both sides showing no signs of conceding, the global value chain will be affected if the dispute does not decelerate. Companies will have to shift supply chains to not be as reliant on China, but the problem on hand is that will companies have enough time? Well, from my perspective, they probably won't. The global supply chain is heavily rooted in China, hence, Trump will need to carefully act upon exemptions within goods that are imported or manufactured from China. Other key players involved in the segment might need similar exemptions AAPL received.

Below is an illustration of the global supply chain with top exporters in clothing along with office and telecom equipment.

In the case of Apple, the majority of their supply chain exists in China and surrounding regional countries. On the bright side, the United States Trade Department indicated that Apple Watches and AirPods would be exempt from the tariffs. While the relatively more valuable product line for Apple is being exempt, investors shouldn't forget to account for China's retaliation against the tariffs. Think of it this way, when you oppose a $200 billion tariff on another sovereign country, this draws your likability lower. In this case, likability is being driven down among Chinese citizens, companies, and government agencies. Before Trump imposed the tariffs, a Chinese delegation was expected to visit Washington this week in order to solve the bilateral trade dispute. Simplifying for investors, half of all the goods that Americans buy from China are now subject to an additional 10% in duty fees. With AAPL being the largest holding position within the composition of IYW, this could put downside pressure on the ETF in both the near and medium term. I am not stating a long-term outlook for what could happen between the two countries because everyday something new comes up. In particular, there is so much fluctuation because Trump is highly keen on winning in regards to the trade balance between the two countries. A top Chinese government official, this past Tuesday, stated the following:

Our door is open for the resumption of trade consultations and negotiations, but to make the negotiations effective, they should be based on mutual respect and treating each other as equals...

Vice Commerce Minister of China, Wang Shouwen via Washington Post

I know I might have sounded a bit pessimistic above, but investors holding positions in the iShares US Technology ETF and the individual components within the ETF have done very well in the past 5 years. From a technical basis, we have not seen IYW cross below or even come close to its 200-day exponential moving average since around mid-2016. The 50-day exponential moving average has served as support while we observed IYW fall significantly in the second fiscal quarter of the current year. 2017 was a clear-cut bull year for IYW, although Q2 2018 has shown significant breaks in support that we did not see in 2017.

From a simplified technical analysis, the 200-day EMA has served as merely psychological support. IYW only traded in a corridor or bearish territory when the spread between the 50- and 200-day EMA for the iShares Technology ETF became tighter. Below is a chart showing spread among the aforementioned EMA figures.

The spread for the 50- and 200-day EMA shows us there is an $11.76 difference among the exponential moving averages. A decline in the spread insinuates there is downside pressure, due to the short-term price changing in the 50-day EMA reading before the 200-day mark.

Of course, the bull run in U.S. technology is still ongoing, although investors ought to seek downside protection for both positions in IYW and individual equities within the ETF composition.

I believe passive investors can benefit from dividend yield providing ETF in case the U.S. technology sector enters a bearish market. If in the future the EMA spread becomes tighter, it could serve as a possible signal to decrease capital allocation in U.S. technology.

Downside Protection via Dividend Yields

Conservative investors tend to seek out the lowest expense ratios that they can find. With an expense ratio of 0.08%, iShares Core High Dividend ETF provides cost efficiency for the previously mentioned segment of investors seeking high yields. Albeit, investors should keep in mind that the bullish performance of this ETF relies on interest rates not rising. The bad news, however, is that interest rates rose for the third rate hike this fiscal year. The Federal Reserve is predicting another rate hike in December, along with 3 more in the 2019 fiscal year. Moreover, individual equities within the composition of HDV need to maintain and improve dividend yields for capital allocation to be worth-while. With exposure to Exxon Mobil, HDV traded below both the 50- and 200-day EMA signals for the majority of Q2 2018.

ETF Comparison

Ticker HDV IYW Name iShares Core High Dividend ETF iShares U.S Technology ETF Expense Ratio 0.08% 0.43% Index Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus Index Dow Jones U.S Technology Index Dividend Yield TTM 3.50% 0.75% 5-Year Dividend Growth Rate 6.98% 14.90%

5-Year Dividend Growth via Compound Annual Growth Rate, Provided by SA

Looking at the dividend growth rate on a 5-year basis, IYW has outgrown its dividends. However, the underlying dividend return is nowhere near HDV's dividend yield on a trailing 12-month basis. With a trailing 12-month dividend yield of 3.50%, HDV serves as an attractive capital allocation destination. Also to note, the ETF has grown dividends around 7% on a 5-year compound annual growth basis. HDV is a more viable alternative to IYW with respect to cost efficiency.

ADV 3-Month Data via ETF Database

Sector composition of HDV gives me confidence regarding diversification needs of both passive and conservative investors amid the escalatory possibilities in the bilateral trade dispute. The top five sectors within HDV ETF composition as follows:

Energy: 19.41%

Consumer Staples: 19.25%

Health Care: 18.49%

Telecommunications: 14.81%

Utilities 8.03%

The diversified nature of HDV holds well known individual components. Certain equities within ETF composition are as the following:

Exxon Mobil Corporation: 9.44%

AT&T Inc.: 7.97%

Verizon Communications Inc.: 6.84%

Johnson & Johnson: 6.44%

Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX): 5.92%

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE): 5.35%

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG): 5.11%

Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO): 4.07%

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO): 4.07%

PepsiCo Inc. (NYSE:PEP): 3.83%

HDV Composition via Fact Sheet

These equities make up 59.04% of aggregate ETF composition, effectively the top 10 holdings of HDV. The other 65 positions only account for 40.96% of aggregate exposure. Inclusion of large-cap equities with attractive dividend yields could serve as downside protection for investors that are invested in U.S. technology. These are stable dividend providers that have shown resistance to macro-driven pressures in the past and could shield investors' portfolios with the help of sustainable dividend yields and general durability as companies. By allocating financial capital towards HDV, investors can benefit in a time of uncertainty that has been escalating and not showing any signs of slowing down.

Below is a table showing the growth summary of dividends for the top 10 holdings of HDV.

Dividend Growth Summary, Author, Inputs via Seeking Alpha

I have created the dividend growth segment of the top 10 holdings of HDV by utilizing Seeking Alpha's dividend growth segment. The ETF holds 5 companies that have grown dividends for at least 34 years. Chevron, Pfizer, and Cisco are the only equities in HDV that have not grown dividends for at least 10 years. Exxon Mobil has grown dividends at a compounded annual growth rate of 8.37%, for the past 10 years. Other notables are Johnson& Johnson with 7.44% and Procter& Gamble with 7.25%. Impressive to say the least, dividend durability and growth is promising for the top 10 holdings of HDV.

Conclusion

Trade dispute brings forth risk for the U.S technology sector. A possible downside scenario for the sector could put financial capital at risk. Investors can preserve their portfolio values with allocating to high yield U.S large cap equities that show signs of dividend growth and durability. In the case of decline in U.S technology equities, HDV provides an attractive prospectus for downside protection, relative to IYW. Spread of the 50 and 200-day exponential moving averages being tighter in the future could insinuate bearish price movement for IYW. If the trade dispute continues further, both countries will keep adding harder measures. This puts AAPL, IWY's top holding, and its supply chain line into jeopardy. The recent exemption of the Apple Watched and AirPods can be seen as breathing room in the dispute, although the trade war is showing no sign of slowing down. With an attractive dividend yield, durability of dividend yield, and a relatively low expense ratio at 0.08%, HDV could help passive investors involved in U.S technology in a state of segment decline or aforementioned EMA spread becoming tighter for IYW.

With a likelihood of accelerated trade war, investors seeking downside protection within the U.S segment could allocate capital to HDV. This would allow their portfolio dividend yield to improve while decreasing exposure to IYW could shield investor portfolios of trade war risk.

