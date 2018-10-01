Hi-Crush Follow-Up: More Reasons Why Frac Sand Stocks Are Buys

I am more bullish than ever with the new dynamics unfolding, especially at current stock price levels, and am therefore staying long HCLP.

Completion delays are due mainly to the fact that E&Ps are waiting for new budgets and takeaway capacity.

Inferior crush strength of brown needs to be revisited, since it has huge implications for Northern White (NW) supply and demand dynamics.

After Hi-Crush Partners (HCLP) idled its dry plant, which plummeted shares of all frac sand players, Covia (CVIA) announced more closures of its own. Investors obviously fear that these moves by management could be the beginning of a trend for the frac sand industry, and they may be right.

However, while the situation for investors who own frac sand companies may be analogous to having teeth pulled at the moment, these moves are necessary in order for the bifurcation process of the frac sand mining industry to occur.

I have written in times past that the publicly traded frac sand companies (Big 4: U.S. Silica (SLCA), Emerge (EMES), Covia, and HCLP) are experiencing a metamorphosis with new additions of local brown sand, which is threatening to force smaller Northern White sand miners into extinction. While change is tough, these moves to idle mines are the first painful step towards knocking smaller Tier 2 and Tier 3 miners out of the game.

Stock prices should continue to see short-term pain based on negative sentiment, but long-term dynamics remain better than ever. Let's discuss these claims more in detail below.

Why Won't Frac Sand Players Move Higher?

The oversupply narrative has been known for quite some time, which is the easy answer for why frac sand stocks refuse to move higher. But more astute investors can see past the blinders. They know that NW frac sand comes in a variety of grades that E&P operators use, and that it is the only viable proppant source that can reach closer basins like the Bakken, Canada, and Marcellus.

Even some of the most ardent believers in frac sand stocks turned negative and jumped ship when new brown mines unrelentingly kept opening. The counter to them then was that new local supply didn't really matter since brown can't leave Texas, or the rail savings are lost. However, once over 200 million tons came into the market, dissention in the ranks started to occur even with the most stubborn of bulls.

This excerpt taken from a prior article sums up it up best for the bear argument:

While there are still questions about the long-term performance of Texas sand, the proppant industry took notice and invested hundreds of millions of dollars over the last year to develop Permian Basin mines. Nangia estimates frac sand production capacity is nearly 200 million tons per year, approximately twice the amount needed by oil companies. With Texas oil drillers turning to local sand, Wisconsin mines have lost market share, Jim Wicklund, Credit Suisse managing director of equity research, wrote in an email. Now, he said, they have to rely on companies drilling for natural gas in places like New York, Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia. But Wicklund said natural gas prices have been stagnant and are expected to stay that way for the next three years, which is causing energy companies to slow down production. Another market for Wisconsin's northern white sand are the oil fields of North Dakota known as the Bakken, but Wicklund said that region is already buying sand from the Midwest and isn't seeing nearly the activity of wells in Texas.

My partners and I thought about shorting HCLP two days before the announcement to idle its Whitehall mine, since we knew it was going to happen. Its lines were disconnected when we called, and management's posture was too defensive when we demanded answers. We thought that it had to be an error, since HCLP expanded a Northern White mine just weeks before yesterday's bearish announcement, and therefore shorting would just be a ridiculous move.

In hindsight, though, I don't regret not shorting. I'd rather hold through the pain at these levels instead of timing.

So, the fact that sand miners have overbuilt capacity by almost double now, and have been chasing market share at this point that's not even there, seems like the worst case scenario for sand stocks. But this bear logic is very near sighted, and has holes in it like Swiss cheese.

The Bull Case For Why Frac Sand Should Rebound

I suppose my recent article on Hi-Crush didn't cover all of the reasons as to why the Big 4 frac sand companies will recover. Although it is worth reading, I left out some major reasons as to why my bullish thesis for the main public frac sand players is still alive.

Divide And Conquer

When I previously wrote about how frac sand companies will divide and conquer the sand market (bifurcation) because of all the new brown sand coming online, I never dreamed it would happen this fast. The more brown sand mines come online, in fact, the more small miners risk getting marginalized (both Northern White and local brown producers).

Smaller NW Miners Get Phased Out First...

Every time a new in-basin sand mine pops up, someone's NW supply is going to get displaced. Many smaller NW miners don't have brown sand operations, and so their NW sand will be left without a home, and a shrunken revenue base, since most of the smaller Bakken and Marcellus basins are already taken by bigger NW players.

Next Comes Smaller Brown Miners...

The same goes for smaller brown players. Every time someone else builds a brown mine, current small miners feel the heat on pricing worries that much more. But the Big 4 could care less since their volumes are 80% contracted out at fixed prices.

Sure, contract sanctity could be an issue, especially if some smaller miners were to lower their prices so much that an E&P is persuaded to break a contract with their current sand miner with higher prices. However, since Hi-Crush and larger public miners have a more viable last-mile solution to the wellhead than most smaller miners, this discourages E&P clients from switching to a cheaper competitor.

Remember, Idling Of Mines Are Temporary

It is important to remember that HCLP did say on its recent press conference that these completion delay issues are temporary. Temporary. Not only does more takeaway capacity need to come online to meet surging production, but also new budgets need to be made by E&Ps for next year.

By all accounts, most of the top E&Ps that I cover are all saying that they are increasing production by about 10% per quarter on average, and are also ramping further next year when pipelines are built. So, I expect the budgets to be generous, especially with oil prices over $70.

Assuming the issues are temporary, again, then HCLP (and CVIA) should be applauded for their prudence in idling plants that may be slow for the next couple of quarters, especially with winter coming around the corner where many mines have to be shutdown, anyway, from extreme weather conditions.

Sand Quality Needs To Be Discussed

Don't forget about the "quality of brown" argument, either. Yes, yes. We know it can do the job as good as NW. But the poor decline rates seen in wells with brown are starting to raise eyebrows amongst some E&Ps looking past IP rates. This is because brown ends up costing more money in the end than they save upfront, due to the declines in production that it allows. This is according to Carbo (CRR), which said that wells using better proppant yielded considerably more barrels of oil per day after certain time periods had passed.

Also, when wells get deeper, they will need higher crush strength. Some brown can handle higher pressures, but much of the new brown supply seen has many clays and impurities. So, these defects work against decline rates and deeper wells, which will inevitably come. Would that cause a switch back to NW then? Frac sand stocks deserve some premium from this caveat.

Forget the Dune Sagebrush Lizard. Crush strength and well depths need to be discussed before accusing of oversupply, since their lower quality, alone, can threaten their survival. Not a lizard. But never count out the DSL and the drive of liberal, climate-change opponents as another reason to potentially switch back to NW sand.

Conclusion

The major frac sand players are bifurcating the market quicker than expected, since idling NW mines in Wisconsin to where only the lowest-cost mines remain forces the higher-cost mines out of business. The Big 4 have so much local brown sand, superior supply chain management, and last-mile solutions, anyway, that their volumes are safe. Every ton of NW sand that is idled by the Big 4 is being more than offset by local brown, while the smaller guys continue to be squeezed.

Soon, consolidation will come, which will then grow the Big 4's revenues and synergies exponentially...

It is also important to remember that HCLP said these completion delays were temporary, as new budgets are waiting to be made and more takeaway capacity is coming online. Therefore, it expects a strong 2019 (which is around the corner). Even in the current environment that is perceived as "slow" by analysts, the Big 4 are ramping more volumes in the Permian than they are losing in Wisconsin.

So, I understand the anxiety that investors have short term, but taking frac sand stocks out to the woodshed for these prudent moves made by management should be a crime. As a result, I continue to believe in frac sand players like HCLP, even more so now than ever at these prices, and am staying the course.

