Energy XXI Gulf Coast: Cox Acquisition Nearing The Finish Line

On July 18, 2018, Energy XXI Gulf Coast, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGC) entered into a Merger Agreement with MLCJR LLC, an affiliate of Cox Oil Offshore, L.L.C. and Cox Operating, L.L.C. (collectively, “Cox”), where Cox will acquire all outstanding shares of EGC for $9.10 per share in cash. Currently, the deal is expected to close on or before October 10, 2018 and has an arb spread of nearly 9%, or 2,110% annualized. This makes for a fantastic arbitrage, but there are certain risks that must be assessed before making an investment.

Background

From the date the merger was announced until the shareholder vote on September 6, 2018, the acquisition traded as if deal closing was a foregone conclusion. Then on September 10, EGC issued a press release stating the firm agreed to “provide for an extension of the closing date of the Merger until October 10, 2018” in exchange for Cox’s agreement that it “cannot refuse to consummate the Merger because of events occurring on or after September 10, 2018 that would otherwise cause an EGC material adverse effect or that would cause EGC’s representations to cease to be true at closing.”

In the following days, the spread between market and close widened from nil to a high of ~48%. Speculation swirled. Therefore, in part to assuage investors’ fear, on September 21, EGC issued a press release stating “[i]n anticipation of the September 10, 2018 scheduled closing date, the FTSE Russell 2000 Index began the process to remove EGC’s common stock from the index. On September 19, 2018, FTSE Russell informed EGC that, under FTSE Russell’s procedures, FTSE Russell was unable to reverse this action, even though the merger closing date had been extended.” Also in that press release, EGC reiterated that “[n]one of the voting results from the EGC special meeting will adversely affect the closing of the merger” and that EGC and Cox “continue to work toward closing the merger on October 10, 2018.”

Risks

Financing.

While the removal of EGC from the Russell 2000 resolved most of the risk associated with this deal, it is the lack of a financing plan that is the likely culprit behind the remaining arb spread. But after analyzing both companies’ financial disclosures, Cox appears to have the financial strength to bring this deal to a close.

It is important to note, during negotiations leading up to the Merger Agreement, EGC continuously stressed the importance of knowing Cox’s means to finance the $322m acquisition. EGC provided repeated drafts and requests of Cox for more definitive terms including “Cox’s financing plan for the transaction, including financial statements for the Cox corporate family." EGC pointed out that “Cox’s financial statements show Cox’s liquidity to be a small percentage of the total merger consideration.”

Cox, however, stated that it is “fully financed” and given it’s “lack of leverage and strong capital base - financing would not be a hindrance to closing the transaction.” Ultimately, the Merger Agreement was executed without a financing arrangement. (Negotiations can be found in Background of the Merger in the Proxy Statement.)

Cox is a private company, but the firm did provide few financial statements highlights as part of the Merger Agreement proxy statement. See below:

*EGC DEFM 14 filed

For comparison, below is Cox’s December 31, 2017 financials juxtaposed to EGC’s for the same period.

At first glance, it appears Cox may have bitten off more than it can chew with the acquisition. EGC has more than double the assets and triple the liabilities. But a closer look will show that Cox may still be capable of securing the $322m necessary to close the transaction. First, Cox maintained significantly less debt as a percent of assets and was much more efficient at generating cash flow from operations than EGC. This allows Cox room to add leverage to its capital structure as well as the ability to cover principal and interest payments.

Second, as of June 30, 2018, $625m of EGC’s liabilities were asset retirement obligations, which are the same liabilities that EGC was attempting to sell before Cox offered to acquire the entire company. Cox could possibly structure financing around offloading those liabilities, and thus the extended timeline. Something else to note is that as of June 30, EGC had $97m in cash and cash equivalents. Cox could theoretically use a portion of that cash to pay the consideration price.

Thus, financing should not totally derail this transaction.

Strategic fit.

Since 2015, Cox has focused on consolidating E&P companies in the Gulf of Mexico ("GOM"). In 2015, Cox acquired “19 fields and associated assets located primarily on the GOM Outer Continental Shelf and in Louisiana state waters” from Chevron. (Found here) At closing, Brad E. Cox, Chairman of Cox, stated that the closing “demonstrate[d] Cox Oil’s dedication to the Gulf of Mexico and the Outer Continental Shelf.” Cox’s CEO also added that the transaction “contributed to [Cox’s] long term, strategic focus in the oil and gas industry.”

Then, in 2017, Cox made another acquisition from Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) of its interests in the GOM. The Chairman and CEO had the following to say about the acquisition:

“Brad E. Cox, chairman and founder of Cox Oil, said the company “believes in the enormous potential in the GoM,” which is why it is one of the few GoM operators who are expanding during the continued downturn. “We will continue to expand the company in a way that will ensure our long-term, strategic success in the oil and gas industry with a fiscally responsible approach to acquisitions and development of our assets,” Craig Sanders, CEO of Cox Oil, said in a statement.” (Found here)

EGC’s assets are right in line with Cox’s previous acquisitions and would add much more depth to the latter’s proved reserves and presence in the GOM. Therefore, this deal makes perfect sense from a strategic and synergy standpoint, making the odds that this deal closes much more likely.

Timeline

The outside date for this deal is November 15, 2018 and there is not an extension built into the Merger Agreement. EGC expects the deal to close on October 10, 2018. Accordingly, there is between 10 and 46 days before this deal closes.

Arbitrage

Anticipating the deal closes on the current terms at $9.10 on 10/10/18, the current arb spread is approximately 9%, or 2110% annualized. Based on the risks above, there is a 75% probability that the deal closes. I also expect that if the deal breaks that EGC’s stock price to fall somewhere around $3.50.

This estimate reflects EGC’s trading price prior to any announcement of a strategic transaction and Intrepid’s, EGC’s financial advisor for the transaction, view that assuming no strategic transaction or capital raise EGC would be unable to fund current liabilities. There is the possibility that EGC could reengage parties that showed interests during the strategic review, which could buoy a higher stock price.

Conclusion

It is anticipated this deal closes on its current terms and presents a fantastic arb opportunity for those willing to accept the risk.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EGC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.