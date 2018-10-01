Tesla Q3 2018 Production And Deliveries: What I'll Be Watching

What is the upside potential and what are the key risks?

All eyes are on Tesla's (TSLA) Q3 2018 vehicle production and deliveries report, which is expected this week. Let's take a look.

Based on management guidance and commentary, Bloomberg Tesla Model 3 Tracker, Model S and Model X registrations in Norway, and @TroyTeslike's crowdsourced Model 3 VIN spreadsheet, I expect:

Production: 25,500 Model S/X and 55,000 Model 3

25,500 Model S/X and 55,000 Model 3 Deliveries: 13,000 Model S, 14,000 Model X, and 57,500 Model 3

My deliveries estimates are slightly higher than production estimates, as I expect Tesla to have largely resolved its delivery bottlenecks throughout Q3.

What Does This Mean?

Assuming the following average selling prices:

I estimate Tesla to have generated $6.2 billion in Automotive revenue in Q3.

Combined with $400 million in Energy Generation and Storage revenue and $500 million in Services and Other revenue, I expect Tesla to have generated $7.1 billion in total revenue in Q3.

My estimate of Q3 Energy Generation and Storage revenue represents a slight increase from the previous quarter, as I believe Model 3 production ramp and resolving delivery bottlenecks remained the primary focus in the third quarter.

I expect a bump in Services and Other revenue primarily due to an increase in used vehicle sales, which is included in this revenue line item, as the potential doubling of total vehicle deliveries from Q2 to Q3 will cause a bump in the number of vehicles traded in for resale by Tesla in the used vehicle market. I do not expect any gross profit contribution from this revenue line item, but the revenue contribution is still significant and will continue to grow. I discussed this line item at length in Why Does Tesla Service Have Negative Margin?

Why Does This Matter?

Not only $7.1 billion in Q3 revenue would represent a 78 percent and 138 percent increase from the previous and year-ago quarters, respectively, it would also significantly beat sell-side analyst estimates:

The above table illustrates that the average analyst estimate for Q3 revenue is $6.1 billion, or $1 billion less than my estimate I detailed above.

If Tesla beats the average estimate by such a large margin, then the stock may increase substantially.

Short Interest Remains High

The short interest in Tesla remains near the higher end of its ten-year range in terms of number of shares and at an elevated 20 percent in terms of percent of shares outstanding:

Because of the elevated short interest, the potential, unprecedented positive surprise could cause a forced rush to the exit among bears, but the following key ingredient must be achieved.

Profitability

One key pillar of the bear argument has for years been that Tesla has achieved profitability in only two quarters in its history:

Source: My compilation of the company's quarterly Update Letters and SEC filings

The above pretty table (admit it) shows that Tesla was profitable in:

1Q13, following the Model S ramp and just before the infamous short squeeze in April and May of that year; and 3Q16, following the Model X ramp and just before a 100 percent short covering rally in the following six months.

As I concluded in When Will Tesla Join The S&P 500? back in July of 2017:

Even though I project GAAP profits starting in 3Q18, due to the specific language in the profitability criterium for addition to the S&P 500 index, Tesla is unlikely to be added to the index until 4Q18.

Tesla's addition to S&P 500 may lag to early 2019, primarily due to Model 3 production bottlenecks, but profitability remains the name of the game in the second half of 2018. If Tesla's financials pan out as I predict, then we might witness the third short squeeze/covering rally throughout the coming months.

Specifically, I expect Tesla to achieve marginal profits in Q3 followed by larger profits in Q4, as Model 3 production is optimized, for a total of $1 billion in GAAP profits in the second half of 2018:

More importantly, I expect Tesla's free cash flow to exceed its GAAP profits in the same period, primarily due to lower capital expenditures that it will need to spend in the coming months, since Model 3 production has already ramped.

Tomorrow, I will present my expectations for 2019 and beyond to the Value Portfolio investment community.

Risks To My Analysis

As always, risks shadow potential return:

First and foremost, Elon's various tweets and actions in recent months have caused investors billions of dollars and continued volatility in the stock, even as the company might have resolved its Model 3 production and delivery bottlenecks. It's possible that Elon's actions will continue to hurt investors.

Second, although I do not see this being the general feeling among all customers, few Model 3 buyers have taken to Twitter to complain about delivery problems. I see this scenario as having low probability, but any snowballing negative sentiment could hurt the brand irreparably.

Third, many bears believe that Elon is simply lying to investors about Tesla's upcoming profitability being sustainable, and that as soon as Model 3 average selling prices decline in 2019, the company will resume burning cash.

I, on the other hand, expect the average selling prices to decline only slightly in 2019, and the downward effect from the $35,000 Standard Model 3 to be mostly offset by the continued popularity of higher priced Long Range and Performance variants in the United States and in international markets.

Bottom Line

A unique opportunity has presented itself to investors for the coming weeks.

If you agree with my delivery estimates above, then you are likely to also agree that average analyst expectations for Q3 revenue are simply too low.

Further, if Tesla achieves even marginal profitability in the quarter, then I believe that we might see a sudden short squeeze or a short covering rally throughout the coming quarters, given the high short interest in the company.

As always, I recommend all bull and bears to mind the risks that come along with high potential return, as there are three certainties in life: Death, taxes, and volatility in TSLA.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TSLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long TSLA via shares and call options.