50 Best Performing S&P 500 Stocks In Q3

This article examines the best performing decile of S&P 500 constituents in the third quarter.

The 7.7% total return for the S&P 500 (SPY) was its best performance since the fourth quarter of 2013. This article takes a look at the best performing decile within the market benchmark.

A few takeaways for this list:

Healthcare (XLJ) accounted for 43% of the market capitalization on this list, a figure far greater than the 15% weight in the index. Information technology (XLK), accounted for another 41% of this top 50 list (in market value terms) versus a 21% weight in the full index.

In the first six months of 2018, the best decile of S&P 500 performers, included stocks with a cap-weighted P/E ratio of 133x. While the P/E ratio of the companies on the 3Q list is still elevated, it is not markedly higher than the broader market, especially when accounting for the aforementioned sector skews. On this quarter's list, 19 of the 50 companies has a P/E ratio of less than 20x even after the strong run in their prices.

The median market cap of the top 50 is $66B, roughly $50B smaller than the median market cap of the full S&P 500. Apple (AAPL), and drug giants Pfizer (PFE), Eli Lilly (LLY), and Merck (MRK), helped drive the average market cap of this list higher.

The resounding takeaway for me from this list was the dominance of Tech and Health Care. Given the change in composition of this list from my previous article on the first half leaders, a change in leadership from growth to value could be subtly occurring. I would be interested to hear Seeking Alpha readers' view of whether they believe that the leaders list (or the accompanying laggards list I expect to publish) will outperform over the rest of the year. Will momentum send the leaders further higher? Or will value see the laggards rebound?

