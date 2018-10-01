Journey Energy: The Threat Of Debt

The high debt with low netback margin is a threat to shareholders in case oil prices decrease.

But the company operates at low netback margin due to high operating costs.

With hedges expiring and improved oil prices, management plans to improve funds flow netback for the rest of the year and in 2019.

Improving funds flow netback is fundamental

All the numbers in the article (including slides) are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

Management expects improved netback for the rest of the year.

For the balance of 2018, the funds flow netback is expected to improve as higher average commodity prices and lower hedging losses are projected for the balance of the year.

Source: Q2 2018 MD&A

Improving netback is important for Journey Energy (OTC:JRNGF). The company operates at low netback margin and its net debt with short maturities is high. Thus, management relies on unhedged production at better oil and gas prices to sustain the debt.

With the outlook below, management does not expect any free cash flow for 2018.

Source: Presentation September 2018

With capital expenditure below the funds flow in 2019, the production will not grow. But at least, with improved oil prices and hedges expiring, management plans to generate some free cash flow to reduce the net debt.

Still, the company seems to struggle with low free cash flow and high debt. Thus, I assess the performance of the company without taking into account the hedges, to know if the high debt is a threat for shareholders.

The hedges mask the performance

The table below shows the realized prices without hedges. The depressed gas prices contrast with the improved liquids prices.

Source: Q2 2018 MD&A

Including the hedges, the company realized much lower oil prices and slightly higher gas prices.

Source: Q2 2018 MD&A

Considering the total production, the hedges generated a loss of C$4.35/boe during Q2 2018. And the unrealized hedge losses amount to an even bigger amount at C$9.09/boe.

Source: Q2 2018 MD&A

But the low oil hedges are expiring. The company has the following hedge position.

Source: Presentation September 2018

For 2019, the average price for hedges is higher than in 2018. And the hedges cover less than half of the oil production. Thus, if oil prices stay stable, realized losses due to hedges will decrease and the cash flow will increase.

Regarding gas, hedges cover only 10% of the gas production for the rest of 2018 and there is no hedge for 2019. Thus, the company is exposed to the variation of gas prices.

Source: Presentation September 2018

To highlight the impact of hedges on 2018 results, management has provided the sensitivity table below. At current prices, funds flow amount to about C$27 million against C$43.6 million without hedges.

Source: Presentation September 2018

Thus, hedges indeed penalize the results of the company at these current oil prices. Considering the hedges are expiring, let's check the profitability of the company, without taking into account the hedges.

A profitable production?

The table below summarizes the revenue oil, NGL, and gas, excluding hedges.

Source: Q2 2018 MD&A

Due to high oil prices and low gas prices, oil, representing 39% of the production, generated 80% of the revenue.

The table below provides the details of the production costs.

Source: Q2 2018 MD&A

Without the hedge losses and the one time events highlighted in red, the company generated a funds flow of C$10.16/boe in Q2 2018.

With a C$34.69/boe realized price without hedges, the company generated a 29.29% cash netback margin, which is low. Kelt Exploration (OTC:KELTF), a small Canadian producer with a similar production mix, realized margins above 50% in Q2 2018. Other low costs oil and gas producers generated margins above 50% as well.

Source: author, based on annual reports

We still need to take into account the replacement costs for the depleted production to assess the profitability. The table below shows the depletion and depreciation expenses at C$9.08/boe for H1 2018.

Source: Q2 2018 MD&A

The company separately accounts for exploration expense for C$0.67/boe during H1 2018.

Source: Q2 2018 MD&A

Thus, the accounting H1 2018 costs for depletion and depreciation amount to C$9.08 + C$0.67 = C$9.75/boe.

The three years average proved FD&A costs amount to C$7.71/boe.

Source: reserves report 2017

I estimate the replacement costs as the average of the proved FD&A and depletion costs presented above.

Source: author, based on annual reports

The replacement costs for Journey Energy are low thanks to the low 16% corporate decline rate. Thus, with elevated production costs and low replacement costs, the company operated at a thin profit of C$10.16/boe - C$8.22/boe = C$1.94/boe during H1 2018 (without taking hedges losses into account).

The table below summarizes the difficulties of the company at current oil and gas prices.

Source: Q2 2018 MD&A

We can see that over the last four quarters, the production stayed stable. But the net capital expenditures have exceeded the funds flow.

Even if we add back the realized losses of C$6.13 million over the last four quarters, the net capital expenditures exceeded the funds flow by more than C$5 million.

As a consequence, the net debt has increased to C$130 million. At 4.2x the annualized H1 2018 cash flow without hedges losses, the high level of debt is a risk.

The debt structure

The table below shows the details of the net debt structure.

Source: Q2 2018 MD&A

Half of the net debt is drawn from a C$100 million credit facility that matures in April 2019. The lenders have decreased the facility from C$125 million at the end of 2017.

The promissory notes (NYSE:A) bear interest at 7.65% per annum and mature in October 2020.

Source: Q2 2018 financial statements

The other promissory notes give some more time as it expires in 2022.

Source: Q2 2018 financial statements

With high-interest rates, short-term maturities, and a decreasing credit facility, the lenders don't show a lot of confidence.

This debt structure and the current low netback margin pose a risk of dilution for shareholders if the oil and gas prices decline.

The market takes the low netback and the high debt into account by valuing the flowing barrel at a low price of C$21,307/boe/d.

With this valuation, if oil and gas prices improve and netback increases, the upside is important, though.

Conclusion

Is it true that the company will improve funds flow with better oil and gas prices, thanks to the expiration of hedges? Definitely!

But at current oil and gas prices, Journey operates at slim netback margins, even without considering the hedge losses. And with the short maturities of the net debt, the company is exposed to the risk of a shareholder dilution in case of a decline of oil and gas prices.

The current flowing barrel valuation is low. But with the risk of dilution in case of a drop in oil prices, I prefer to stay on the sidelines. I will miss the potential important upside if oil and gas prices improve in the short term, though.

