Don't Unfriend Facebook

A potential catalyst for shares to rebound could be the monetization of WhatsApp and Messenger. Recent management departures from both divisions suggest the company will try to monetize these platforms in the near future.

On a valuation basis, FB trades at a forward P/E of 22x, which is near the lowest point since its IPO in 2013.

FB is one of the best businesses in the S&P 500 with an EBIT margin of 49% and net income margin of 39%.

FB is down 25% since the company lowered the margin guidance on its July earnings call. This presents an attractive entry point for the stock.

Facebook's (NASDAQ:FB) shares have tanked since the company's 2Q report where management outlined plans for increased spending and the lowered margin guidance going forward. Since the peak in July, shares are down 25%, and the stock has lagged other tech companies by a wide margin over the past year.

Wall Street expectations have also been reset as FB invests more into its businesses to ensure the quality of the news and user content it displays. Prior to the 2Q announcement, FB was one of the most popular positions among hedge funds, and the current share price weakness reflects that unwind. However, the current stock price is an attractive entry point for long-term investors in one of the best businesses in the S&P 500.

Source: Koyfin

One of the highest-margin businesses in Tech

Relative to other companies in the S&P 500, FB's business is significantly more profitable, thanks to the fact that the company doesn't have to pay for its content. Over the past 12 months, EBIT margins of 49% exceeded almost every Tech and Consumer Discretionary company. Very few large-cap companies in the S&P 500 have EBIT margins above 40%. Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), for example, have EBIT margins in the mid 20s. The only large-cap Tech stocks with higher EBIT margins are Mastercard (NYSE:MA) and Visa (NYSE:V), though they trade at significantly higher multiples than FB.

Source: Koyfin

Investors already expect FB's margins to decline over the next 1-2 years after management's business outlook on the 2Q conference call. Based on current consensus estimates, analysts anticipate a 6 percentage point margin decline from 2018 to 2020. That would still leave FB with higher margins than other tech peers. The nature of FB's business results in structurally higher margins than other tech companies.

Source: Koyfin

A great business at an attractive valuation

On a valuation basis, FB trades at a forward P/E of 22x, which represents the lowest multiple since the stock went public in 2012. The valuation is attractive relative to its own history but also vs. other large-cap tech stocks like Google which trades at a P/E of 27x.

Source: Koyfin

An overview of FB's four segments

As a short overview, FB has four main businesses that currently have a large revenue stream or have the potential to in the next 2-3 years: Facebook core, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger. Facebook core is the company's most "mature" business with 2.2 billion Monthly Active Users (MAUs). That means about 30% of the world's population are on FB! In 2018, FB core will generate about $42B of the company's $55B in sales, or about 80%. Over the next 2 years, FB core will grow 10-20%, driven by user growth outside the US and increased ad loads and pricing.

The second largest business is Instagram with 1 billion MAUs and will generate about $12B of the company's revenue in 2018, or 20%. Instagram is growing much faster than FB core with about 100% growth in 2018 and will likely slow to 50-60% growth in the next two years. FB is betting that videos (IGTV) will drive significant user engagement on Instagram and has recently made strategic moves like partnering with content creators to share some of the revenue derived from videos. By 2020, Instagram should generate $33B of revenue compared to $52B from Facebook core.

The other two businesses are WhatsApp (1.5 billion MAUs) and Messenger (1.3B MAUs) which don't produce any revenue for the company. These two properties represent a big future opportunity for FB.

The initial phase of this opportunity could be coming shortly given the recent management departures at WhatsApp and Instagram. Brian Acton and Jan Koum, founders of WhatsApp, left the company earlier this year because of disagreements with FB's management about displaying ads for WhatsApp users. Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger left last week after reported clashes with Mark Zuckerberg about the product's direction. In both cases, it seems the founder believed they were being forced to compromise on product vision at the expense of monetization.

So what's the bear case?

Facebook is not totally without risks. One worry is that the company is so big and the user base so saturated that growth is limited going forward. While FB's growth rate will undoubtedly slow from lofty levels, the potential growth for the company over the next several years is still above most companies in the S&P 500. The law of large numbers applies less to network companies where the value of the network increases as the size increases. Instagram, Messenger and WhatsApp all have the potential to double their large user base, or more.

Another concern is the regulatory and political risk the company is facing with some calling for new legislation regulating the large tech companies. An unfortunate series of events, including the Cambridge Analytica scandal and Russian election meddling on social media, left the company at a crossroads. FB executives could have continued with their previous strategy, maintained the same level of spending and met Wall St expectations. Instead, management decided to invest in a new direction for the social media platform. Spending more on content vetting and cleaning up sensationalist click-baits should only be attractive to long-term investors. The company is trying to head off any future criticism from politicians about content control or lack thereof.

Security remains an ongoing concern for investors and users alike as evidenced by the most recent data breach that affected 50M Facebook users. The company may face a $1.6B fine from the EU for the most recent data breach. The reality is that this type of risk can be minimized but not eliminated for FB and other companies that deal with consumer data. Undoubtedly FB's increased spending will be used to improve its security infrastructure to minimize future data breaches.

Earnings and revenue have upside over the next two years

Despite all of these concerns, the underlying fundamentals are solid. Assuming margins decline to 33% by 2020 and the company meets current analyst projections, FB will generate $85B of revenue, $28B of net income, and $9.42 of EPS. That equates to a P/E of 17x using 2020 EPS and the current stock price. In an "upside" scenario where Messenger and WhatsApp generate $5B of revenue each in 2019 and $10B in 2020, EPS would be $11.64 or a P/E of 14x using the current stock price of $164.

Source: Consensus projections using Koyfin's Estimate Function. "Modest Growth" assumes Messenger and IG each generate $5B of revenue in 2019 and $10B of revenue in 2020

Figuring out the exact timing when the stock will break out of the current consolidation is tricky. There's no rule of thumb of how long the stock can trade sideways before continuing its climb higher. AAPL consolidated for one year in 2015 and 2016 before proving that margins would not decline meaningfully as lower-priced Android phones nipped at its lead. Similarly Netflix's (NASDAQ:NFLX) stock consolidated for about a year in 2015 and 2016 as investors questioned the company's ability to expand internationally.

FB investors will need to see evidence of continued growth and engagement in the core business and especially a major ramp in revenue from Instagram before the shares can start to move meaningfully higher. Any progress on monetization for WhatsApp or Messenger would be another welcome development.

The attractive valuation of the company offers investors downside protection while they wait for the stock to resume its uptrend. FB is one stock that investors shouldn't unfriend.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.