Options To The Rescue Of Risk Sensitive Investors - How I Use Long Straddles To Profit From Volatility

Not all options carry the same level of risk, meaning certain uses of options could be highly speculative and risky whereas there are other strategies that come with a limited level of risk exposure.

Using options is not for all investors, and I will discuss the risks and rewards involved in using options.

Options are not only useful to hedge risks and could be used by prudent investors to realize opportunistic profits during volatile times.

Market volatility could be your friend too, and I will discuss how investors can take positions in stocks based on expected volatility.

Investors are increasingly becoming worried over market volatility, and numerous media houses publish articles on why volatility is hurting investor sentiment. Long-term investors should at all costs turn a blind eye to market volatility since it virtually means nothing to the long-term profitability of the portfolio. Better yet, long-term investors could in fact turn volatility to their favor by investing in value stocks when the market volatility beats them down.

Today, my focus is not on how to pick value stocks when they are irrationally beaten down by "Mr. Market" (as Ben Graham famously cites in The Intelligent Investor) but rather on profiting from increased volatility. Before I dig into the details of the strategy that I will discuss today, I want you to note that I am not a speculator nor an advocate of speculative stock trading. I'm an enthusiastic follower of Warren Buffett and the likes of Peter Lynch and Ray Dalio. The one thing that I admire the most of these gentlemen is that they unequivocally agree on one thing; never lose money. I strongly believe that all these legends became who they are by grabbing opportunities presented to them with both their hands. I see volatility as an opportunity! (not always, but when I do, I act)

Long straddles - an options strategy for volatile times

Let me be clear beforehand. In order to understand the use of strategies that I will discuss in this article and the examples that I present, a thorough understanding of options is required. I cannot stress enough the importance of understanding investment basics before getting involved in the investment process and risking your hard-earned money. Most of the times, investors take stock market investing for granted and end up losing money due to their lack of understanding of basic investment concepts.

Since today's focus is on options, I highly recommend our readers to familiarize themselves with options basics such as implied volatility, VEGA, Theta and other Options Greeks. However, the use of option straddles is not as complex as it would seem at first.

What is the theory behind long straddles?

A long straddle is the combination of buying call and put options of a stock with the same strike price. Basically, we would be paying two option premiums to buy two options; one being a call and the other a put. The idea behind the strategy is simple; to profit if the stock makes a substantial move either up or down.

Below chart should help investors gauge how a long straddle works.

One thing to note is that the break-even price of the trade is the combined value of option premiums. Therefore, this strategy should be used upon carefully considering whether a substantial move in the share price would occur during the considered time period.

Profitability - The maximum profit that could be realized from a long straddle is unlimited for obvious reasons.

Maximum loss - The maximum loss is limited to the option premiums paid. Therefore, an investor knows what he/she is risking before entering the trade, and this differentiates the long straddle strategy from most other options strategies which expose you to an unlimited level of loss. The maximum loss would occur if the stock price on the options expiration date equals the strike price of the options.

In order to execute a long straddle, certain steps should be followed.

Step number 1

In order to use a long straddle, I will identify a stock that would display an unusual volatility during a specific time range. I do recommend an understanding of Delta as well to gauge how volatile the option prices would be based on the volatility of the underlying stock price. I would not be focusing on such acute details since the aim of this article is to help the general investing public understand the use of options.

There could be a few reasons for us to expect that the stock price of a company would be extremely volatile in the near future. I personally do not jump into the conclusion that a stock would be volatile based on any other reason apart from the ones listed below. (There could of course be thousands of reasons why a stock would turn out to be extremely volatile but like I said earlier, I do not want to speculate. I want to know for sure that there would be volatility in the winds).

The company is expected to release its financial statements within the coming week, and historically, there have been drastic movements in the stock price upon the release of financial statements. The company is involved in a major transaction, and an important announcement is pending about the status of the transaction. The company has an active lawsuit, and the settlement of the lawsuit is in the corner. The company has submitted an application to the FDA for an approval of a drug which is important to the future profitability of the company.

I hope it is clear by now that I am searching for reasons for a specific stock to become volatile in market trading. Unlike at the time of initiating a long or a short position on a stock, the focus is not on identifying whether a stock price would appreciate or depreciate. Rather, the focus is on whether the stock price would appreciate or depreciate by a meaningful margin for us to use a straddle and realize a profit.

Given that I identify a stock that is expected to be extremely volatile in the near future, I move on to the second step of the strategy.

Step number 2

Now that I have identified a stock that would be unusually volatile in the coming days, I would be buying below options. Ideally, I would be buying these options at the flux point. For an example, if earnings results of the company that I selected would be released tomorrow, I would be buying these options right before the market close today.

At the money put options At the money call options

To refresh your knowledge on options, a put option gives you the right but not the obligation to sell a specified number of stocks of a company at the exercise price whereas a call option gives you the right but not the obligation to buy a specified number of stocks of a company at the exercise price. At the money option is an option in which the exercise price is approximately equivalent to the current market price of the stock.

Examples from the recent past

Let me guide you through an instance in which I successfully executed a long straddle. My aim is to guide you through the complete thought process rather than just naming a few opportunities that existed.

Tesla earnings release - 2018/08/01

Going backwards in time to the latter part of July 2018, I was on the lookout for a stock that could experience a significant volatility. Tesla (TSLA) historically has displayed extreme volatility soon after the earnings results were issued to the general public, and this presented me with an opportunity to analyze this opportunity further.

Share price movement of Tesla in relation to earnings updates

(Source - simplywallstreet)

It can be observed how Tesla has been extremely volatile upon the release of earnings results.

Now that I had successfully completed the first step (which is identifying a stock that tends to have a very high volatility), I moved on to the second step of the process; buying at the money options.

Below is a summary of a hypothetical trade. (Hypothetical, because I did not use the same number of options)

Share price of Tesla at the market close on 31st July = $295

Buy 20 put options with a strike price of $295 at $12.5= $25,000 (1 option contract represents 100 units of the underlying equity instrument.)

(1 option contract represents 100 units of the underlying equity instrument.) Buy 20 call options with a strike price of $295 at $14 = $28,000

Total investment = $53,000

Illustration

This is the kind of illustration that I prepare using an MS Excel sheet before executing a long straddle. This helps me gauge how much the stock price should increase/decrease to end up profitable in a trade. I highly recommend you to create such a table when executing any kind of a trading strategy since this would shed light on the risks that we would be exposed to.

Please note that this illustration is based on the assumption that out of the money options will be worthless at the option expiration date.

Share price on 2nd august Price of a call option Value of call options Price of a put option Value of put options Net profit from the trade 275 0 -28,000 20 40000 12,000 280 0 -28,000 15 30000 2,000 285 0 -28,000 10 20000 -8,000 290 0 -28,000 5 10000 -18,000 295 0 -28,000 0 -25000 -53,000 300 5 10,000 0 -25000 -15,000 305 10 20,000 0 -25000 -5,000 310 15 30,000 0 -25000 5,000 315 20 40,000 0 -25000 15,000

Now, let's look at what really happened to TSLA on the judgement day.

(Source - Investing)

Tesla share price shot up above $340 following the earnings release, and for a person who had an active long straddle, this day is a memorable one for obvious reasons. One could argue that a more profitable trading strategy would have been to buy Tesla shares before the earnings release or to buy call options of Tesla. However, investing is all about risk and reward. Using the long straddle, I basically had a hedge against any outcome and would have still been in profits even if the stock price declined.

If Tesla shares were to come down, I am sure that this would have been a movement of a substantial magnitude, and the long straddle would still have provided with the same kind of profits. The beauty of using the long straddle is the ability to profit from uncertainty. One does not need to know where the stock price is headed. Rather, one needs to know that the stock is poised for a large scale movement either positive or negative.

The most important point to note here is that the success of this trading strategy purely depends on the investor's ability to predict how volatile the selected stock price would be during a given time period.

Below are some of the opportunities that an investor could have exploited with the long straddle strategy.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) vs. Fox (NASDAQ:FOX) battle - depending on the outcome of the auction to win Sky, Comcast shares were ready to move substantially in either direction - which it did. Financial results release and the earnings call of Facebook.

Portfolio strategy

Regardless of the attractiveness of an investment strategy, it does not guarantee the fact that it would fit with every portfolio. Investors are encouraged to define their investment objectives, and this will serve as a platform to determine whether an investment strategy fits within the risk scope of the investor.

My investment objectives can clearly be defined as achieving long-term growth whilst exploiting quantifiable trading opportunities. The long straddle options strategy serves me well to exploit trading opportunities. I have defined my investment time horizon to be upwards of 50 years from today, and this enables me to approach trading opportunities with a contrarian view whilst taking additional risks when necessary.

An important point to note is that I am neither risk-averse nor risk- seeking. Rather, I take calculated risks and focus on identifying catalysts that would drive the value of small-cap companies in the long run. As I build my portfolio around these metrics, I use various strategies including the long straddle to trade on an event-driven basis.

The long straddle would be an ideal candidate if you are Seeking Alpha by exploiting trading opportunities. Let me highlight once again that nothing beats the strategy of investing in a value pick and holding on to it for a long period of time rather than attempting to time market movements. I am an advocate of investing for the long term, and when I use long straddles, I risk only a very small portion of my portfolio, and I would suggest you to do the same.

Pros and cons of using a long straddle

The primary advantage of using a long straddle is its ability to profit from a drastic movement of share price either up or down during a given time period. Whilst volatility is considered as an additional risk factor for investors, a long straddle enables investors to exploit such volatility.

Secondly, long straddles provide an unlimited profit potential for a limited level of risk. The maximum amount one could ever lose is the amount spent on buying options (option premiums). Therefore, investors do not bear the risk of losing an undeterminable amount. Rather, this enables investors to carefully craft the transaction to risk an affordable amount to expose themselves to an unlimited level of profits.

Thirdly, the chance of losing 100% of the invested capital on a long straddle is low since one of the options would naturally be in the money as the options expiration day approaches.

On the flip side, the breakeven price of the long straddle would depend on the cost of options. Generally, at the money options are expensive than out of the money options, and based on implied volatility, options could be priced at a steep rate. In such a scenario, the breakeven price of the long straddle would be very high, and even a sharp movement of share price in either direction might not be sufficient to enable the investor to realize a profit. What's more, option prices generally tend to tick higher when earnings dates and other important events are approaching, so one could expect to pay higher than average option premiums in any given case.

Theta; the rate at which options lose their value as time passes by is to the disadvantage of the long straddle trader. Since long straddles consist of two long options positions, the sensitivity to time decay is higher than for single-option positions. As a precaution, investors should try to limit the time they would be exposed to the options. This could be achieved by executing the long straddle strategy right before the event occurs. On the other hand, though, implied volatility would be much higher as the event approaches, and this would result in the investor paying a higher option premium.

Conclusion

In this article, I have discussed how a low-risk options strategy (relative to more explosive options strategies) could help you turn volatility in your favor. Same as investing is not for everyone, using options is certainly not for everyone. I suggest possessing a thorough understanding of options prior to executing any trading strategy involving options.

If one can carefully craft an options strategy following a thorough analysis of the stocks in focus, a long straddle could prove to be extremely beneficial. I am not an advocate of trading strategies that cannot be quantified and hence do not promote trading based on any strategies involving charts or other technical indicators. However, when the time permits, I would now and again enter trades based on quantifiable strategies such as long straddles. The amount of money that would be at risk is pre-defined, and this does not change whatsoever with the movement of the share price. This makes a long straddle a viable strategy for investors who would like to exploit short-term trading opportunities but do not want to risk an undefined sum of money.

