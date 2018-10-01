CytoDyn Merger Does More Than Expand Into Metastatic Cancer

The Acquisition

CytoDyn, Inc. (OTCQB:CYDY) is a transforming company. CytoDyn recently announced the definitive agreement to close the ProstaGene acquisition on August 28, 2018. This deal will allow ProstaGene to utilize CytoDyn’s PRO 140, a CCR5 inhibitor, for cancer clinical trials. On any number of metrics, this deal was done on a very forward-looking basis. In retrospect, this could have been one of the biggest bargains in cancer research consummated.

This was a 100% equity deal that called for the exchange of 27 million shares, with an estimated market value of $14.85 million of ProstaGene, in exchange for research that has the potential to obstruct the metastasis of cancer in humans, making PRO 140 a platform technology. Metastasis significantly lowers a patient's prognosis and is a primary driver of death from cancer. This is very significant because metastatic cancer dramatically decreases patients’ prognoses. A treatment that can limit or prevent metastasis could be a powerful value driver for the owning company.

According to BIS Research, the Global Metastatic cancer treatment market was estimated at $54.11 billion in 2017 and estimated to be $98.24 billion by 2025. The numbers are staggering, and investors have yet to realize that 1% penetration of this market represents at least $500 million in revenues.

With all the data and evidence Dr. Pestell, the new CMO of CytoDyn and CEO of Prostagene, has collated over the years on CCR5 receptors in cancer [1, 2, 3, 4], including evidence that he has used CCR5 inhibitors, such as maraviroc and vicriviroc, to prevent metastasis in mice, do investors really feel that there is such a low chance that he will succeed at stopping cancer metastasis using a safer drug, PRO 140?

The 27 million shares issued as part of the merger represent only 15% of the company’s currently issued and outstanding shares, but the acquisition adds two (and possibly more) new indications in the very large market of metastatic cancer, which represent about half of the pipeline. CytoDyn now has access to a world-class researcher and is preparing to initiate up to three Phase 2 clinical trials with PRO 140: breast cancer, colon cancer, and multiple sclerosis (MS). Compared to CytoDyn’s current pipeline of two HIV trials and a graft vs. host trial, this represents a pipeline “doubling.”

Acquisition Terms

Let’s briefly look at the terms of the acquisition/merger. The terms of the deal are very straightforward because it was designed as an asset purchase. The deal called for the new issuance of 270,000 shares of Series C convertible preferred stock. The stock will automatically convert into 27,000,000 shares of common stock upon shareholder approval authorizing a sufficient increase to the common stock. The restrictive covenants call for 1/5th of the stock consideration to be withheld and distributed over an 18-month escrow period to cover any indemnity claims that may arise.

Dr. Pestell will receive half the total share consideration which amounts to approximately 8.3 million restricted common stock which will vest over a three-year period. The transaction is expected to close by November. The synergies of the two companies’ merger should become increasingly apparent through the end of 2018, as the formalities of the merger ensue.

Pipeline Expansion

The ProstaGene/CytoDyn merger will expand CytoDyn’s pipeline dramatically. Below is a picture of CytoDyn’s current HIV and GvHD pipeline, along with the additional ProstaGene cancer indications, which will likely expand over time to other cancers expressing CCR5, and an added multiple sclerosis that the new company will initiate, likely sometime in 2019. If the company can find a good way to finance these trials, value could be realized for investors.

There are currently 3 trials (purple and green):

Phase 3 HIV combination therapy (fastest path to approval)

Phase 3 HIV monotherapy (to maximize revenues)

Phase 2 GvHD

The company plans to add to their pipeline for 2019 (orange and red):

Phase 2 Multiple Sclerosis

Phase 2 Colorectal Cancer

Phase 2 Triple Negative Breast Cancer

Possible targets in the future for CCR5 inhibition:

NASH (see Tobira ( TBRA ))

Other autoimmune diseases

Prostate Cancer, various other cancers

Patents

Issued

US Patent issued September 27, 2016 as U.S. Patent No. 9,453,836. “Use of modulators of CCR5 in the treatment of cancer and cancer metastasis.”

Australian issued Patent No. 2012225232. “Prostate Cancer Cell Lines, Gene Signatures And Uses Thereof.” Ref. 140993.00105 AU. issued August 25, 2016 “Prostate Cancer Cell Lines, Gene Signatures And Uses Thereof: 61/450,767 Patent Methods and Compositions For The Diagnosis, Prognosis And Treatment Of Cancer Related Applications.

Pending

CCR5 and cancer stem cells, 4/13/15, WO 2016/209926.

Circulating tumor cells and therapy, 2/12/15, US 15/738,020.

Next, let’s examine PRO 140 in cancer treatment.

PRO 140: How It Works

PRO 140 is a CCR5 receptor blocker, and CCR5 receptors are instrumental in HIV and cancer metastasis, among other things. CCR5 receptors, while normally expressed on white blood cells, have upregulated expression on cancers. This receptor is critical for the vast majority of HIV entries, which is why PRO 140 is useful in treating HIV.

However, PRO 140 does not seem to block the interactions of white blood cells’ CCR5 receptors with the associated chemokines, making the CCR5 blocker PRO 140 safer than other CCR5 inhibitors such as maraviroc. These CCR5 receptors on cancer cells, however, have different implications, such as promotion of metastasis and DNA damage repair.

Source

Tumoral Immune Cell Exploitation in Colorectal Cancer Metastases Can Be Targeted Effectively by Anti-CCR5 Therapy in Cancer Patients Cancer Cell. 2016 587-601.

Pestell has found that CCR5 inhibitors block the calcium transfer normally associated with CCR5 activation and that CCR5 blocking can prevent metastasis. It has been proposed that mesenchymal cells in the cancer stroma produce CCL5 to increase activation in these CCR5 receptors, greatly increasing motility (through aiding in the reorganization of the actin-cytoskeleton), invasiveness, and metastasis. The agonizing of the CCR5 receptors, resulting in the changes in phenotype of the cancer, has been shown to be reversible by CCR5 inhibition.

Some tumors have also been shown to produce CCL5, feeding their own CCR5 receptors in an autocrine loop, while also being stimulated in a paracrine fashion by other cells such as tumor-associated macrophages. Also, CCR5 blocking has shown to help myeloid cells to produce less pro-tumor proteins and produce anti-tumor proteins.

What this means is that cancers exhibiting CCR5 can stimulate themselves to metastasize, and that blocking CCR5 can help prevent metastasis. Since CCR5 is also involved in DNA damage repair, blocking CCR5 while administering other treatments, such as chemotherapy, may aid in cancer destruction and prevent cancer recurrence.

Source

Hold On. So PRO 140 Allows Cytokine Interactions In HIV, but Blocks Them In Cancer?

The big question most investors have with PRO 140 is in regard to PRO 140’s CCR5 inhibition is that, in HIV, it is supposed to allow interactions with ligands (which is cited as the reason that it is safer than other CCR5 inhibitors), but in cancer, somehow does block cytokine interactions. This makes investors skeptical that PRO 140 will work in cancer treatment.

So, how does it not block the CCR5, yet remain a safe drug? The details remain somewhat elusive. Just as CCR5 inhibition in HIV resulted in fear of CXCR4 usage instead of CCR5, meaning that the HIV would simply mutate to a new form, and that fear yielded no real issues, we are presented with yet another problem that has been shown to be unjustified from early clinical studies. It may be related to the specific ligands’ geometries, as CCL5, a CCR5 ligand, has been shown to stimulate the CCR5, and that CCL5 is overproduced in the stroma.

CytoDyn has shown that PRO 140 blocks CCL5 (by measuring calcium transfer), yet allows interactions of other ligands to CCR5. So, the simple conclusion is that PRO 140 blocks some ligand interactions. This conclusion, however, may not be correct. A more detailed explanation from CytoDyn would be excellent to hear. Of course, the merger has not been fully integrated yet, so investors could expect information on this topic this year or next year.

As indications for CCR5 inhibition seem to be materializing ex-nihilo in unrelated fields, the mechanism of action of CCR5 inhibition in cancer should be analyzed. As opposed to blocking HIV from attaching to a white blood cell, CCR5 blocking prevents signaling transformations in a cancer cell. More information on this subject would bring more confidence to investors. As for now, I believe that if Dr. Pestell has confidence in PRO 140, that is good enough. Now, all this medical stuff is great, but how will the company add many more pipeline indications when it has historically struggled to finance its operations and studies?

Future Funding Possibilities

Most of the time, a small biotech company’s funding is located under the risks section. In this case, it is highlighted in its own category as well as acknowledged as a large risk. The reason for focusing on funding as a possible positive for the cash-poor company is that CytoDyn has made very significant changes in upper level management that may plot a different trajectory for the company. Old investors have become myopically focused on a company with a fully diluted market capitalization of about $200 million.

They see that CytoDyn needs about $50 million to finish the BLA and could potentially result in almost a 40% dilution to the company, if they continue to raise money like they have done in the past. New investors are listening to the conference call on September 13, 2018, where the CEO said multiple times they were going to pursue non-dilutive financing. They essentially have a new board, new CMO, and fresh direction as a platform technology. Investors need to wake up to the possibility that the new CytoDyn team will find a new direction in financing the company, to move forward. On that conference call, management states:

“Do I think we are going to be acquired by somebody, big pharma perhaps? My guess would be absolutely! I believe partnering or licensing is around the corner”

So, what might that financing look like? Reasonable speculation would be a debt/equity deal for over $50 million plus that gets them a BLA completed and started on multiple indications of cancer. This deal might be ideal for some of the largest investment bankers because of its risk profile. Any deal has been almost completely de-risked by this merger. Instead of only 3 shots on goal, they could have 6+ indications in the pipeline in the coming year.

While it is important to recognize a possible inflection point for the company where they may finally get solid financing, investors need to also keep in mind the risks associated with investing in CytoDyn, including financing.

Risks

First of all, CytoDyn is short on cash, which could result in substantial dilution. For instance, in a recent 8-K, CytoDyn sold almost 13 million shares at a price of $0.50, with 50% warrant coverage at a $0.75 exercise price. The proceeds from this sale total about $6.5 million. Just a week prior to that raise, CytoDyn also raised $8.4 million under identical terms.

As indicated in the most recent 10-K (period ending on May 31, 2018), they had $1.2 million in cash. Since May 31st, they have also raised $1 million in a private placement in June, along with $5 million from a convertible note at $0.55. The terms of these raises have been improving as CytoDyn has raised a total of over $20 million since June 1, 2018. However, even improving dilution isn’t attractive to investors at all, especially so often and in such small amounts. Additionally, the company has indicated that their burn rate is about $7.5 million per quarter.

Many shareholders have been asking for a large, one-and-done offering just to get financing taken care of “for good,” as CytoDyn has been selling stock in small batches for some time now, and it's detrimental to the stock price. My opinion is that they are close to bringing PRO 140 to market. With great PRO 140 HIV data, they may have a shot at a partnership deal.

Whether that will happen or not is anyone's guess. So, investors should be cautioned. A partnership deal for PRO 140 in HIV treatment would be a major boon for the company; however, a partnership deal is no certainty. The company, in this case, would most likely have to dilute current shareholders to continue operations.

The company also has approximately 129 million in warrants with an average exercise price of $0.80 and 3.66 years until expiration. There are currently 234 million shares issued and outstanding. On a fully diluted basis, there are about 363 million shares.

The following table represents stock option and warrant activity for the years ended May 31, 2018, May 31, 2017 and May 31, 2016:

Number of Shares Weighted Average Exercise Price Remaining Contractual Life in Years Aggregate Intrinsic Value Options and warrants outstanding—May 31, 2015 31,008,915 $ 0.88 2.94 $ 5,538,335 Granted 33,838,536 0.80 — — Exercised (1,050,301 ) 0.70 — — Forfeited/expired/cancelled (490,000 ) 2.01 — — Options and warrants outstanding - May 31, 2016 63,307,150 $ 0.83 3.20 $ 9,863,492 Granted 16,935,437 0.99 — — Exercised (912,961 ) 0.55 — — Forfeited/expired/cancelled (1,470,000 ) 1.56 — — Options and warrants outstanding - May 31, 2017 77,859,626 $ 0.86 3.40 $ 40,250 Granted 65,420,227 0.75 — — Exercised (6,322,263 ) 0.50 — — Forfeited/expired/cancelled (4,572,321 ) 0.94 — — Options and warrants outstanding - May 31, 2018 132,385,269 0.80 3.78 3,673 Outstanding exercisable - May 31, 2018 128,872,852 $ 0.80 3.66 $ 3,673

In addition to dilution risk, Cytodyn will also undoubtedly have competition to deal with in the HIV space (heavyweights such as Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) and GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK)), though PRO 140 seems to be superior than other drugs currently on the market. In cancer, PRO 140 will be competing against the likes of other CCR5 inhibitors such as Pfizer’s (PFE) maraviroc and Merck’s (MRK) vicriviroc. To date, however, PRO 140 remains promising in CCR5 inhibition for cancer and it has a superior safety profile.

Acquisition Risk: CytoDyn is absorbing a new CMO, Dr. Pestell, and moving into cancer development, which is highly competitive. The company has had a complete management makeover so there is a lot of execution risk here. The one strong point that CYDY brings to the table is that they seem to have short-circuited very lengthy FDA clinical design guidance with the advancement of PRO 140.

They completed three Phase 3 trials in HIV in a blistering 7 years, and they paid $3.0 million for the purchase of PRO 140 with all its intellectual property from Progenics (PGNX) because they estimated it would take an impressive 15 years to get a monotherapy through the FDA due to the high hurdles needed to unseat a standard of care. Just remember, many acquisitions do eventually fail. I think this acquisition has a ton of synergies, and will be successful.

Conclusion

Based on the muted reaction to the merger news, it seems that investors haven’t digested the impact of the ProstaGene merger. The CCR5 cancer platform is well developed and intensively researched by Dr. Pestell. This video of Dr. Pestell is very powerful, explaining the potential of the CCR5 platform.

The company has openly stated they are going to expand the pipeline with the merger. If the company resolves financing issues and awareness of the company’s excellent prospects materializes, the tremendous upside potential in cancer, as well as HIV and GvHD, will become clear. Any large discount associated with financing issues could disappear.

A $17 million acquisition for a company with two lucrative Phase 2 cancer indications, and more to come based simply on CCR5 expression, that are likely very safe and also relatively likely to be FDA approved if they can show efficacy, along with a world-renowned cancer scientist that has management experience, and a highly accurate cancer diagnostic product, seems like a bargain acquisition.

For instance, if CytoDyn was valued on a 1x peak sales multiple on the previously discussed 1% penetration of the metastatic cancer market (using about $100 billion in 2025), CytoDyn’s metastatic cancer business could be valued at $1 billion, which would correspond to a fully diluted share price of about $2.75.

Now, it is important to note that this is a very forward-thinking number, but as the company progresses and is “de-risked,” it could command a higher premium. There is a lot of potential for CytoDyn. Keeping in mind that this is a small cap biotech, the company has been de-risked for large investment banks and it is possibly foreseeable that they can and should get a non-dilutive financing accomplished. Catalysts in the short term could be numerous, including non-dilutive financing, pipeline expansion, clinical trial results, and rolling BLA updates.

To me, this looks like an investment where everyone will look back at the technology and think: “why did I not believe in this?” Retrospect is always 20/20. I personally bought a stake in CytoDyn and look to build a more sizable position once the company’s method of financing operations is more clear. This company has a lot of potential, but needs to get the finance ducks in a row.

