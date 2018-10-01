Has General Mills Hit Bottom?

General Mills deserves credit for its recent yogurt innovations, but are they enough to lift the stock?

Investors have carefully scrutinized packaged food companies' recent quarterly results for signs of recovery - or further decline. General Mills' (GIS) first-quarter earnings, which were announced on September 18, provided the first clues.

Investors did not react kindly to further slippage in the yogurt and snack categories, along with slower than expected growth in the new pet food segment. The stock dove as much as 8 percent, bringing General Mills' total two-year stock price decline to 40 percent.

What is going on here? The biggest issue facing General Mills today is its yogurt problem, which is spoiling relatively good results from other business lines. If the company can fix its Yoplait brand, the stock could then start on the road to recovery. New initiatives at the company may help, but I recommend holding off on buying until they prove successful.

Background

In 2011, Yoplait stood atop the U.S. yogurt market with a 25 percent market share. The category generated $1.5 billion in sales for General Mills' domestic business and $2.5 billion overall.

By 2016, Yoplait had slipped to third place with a 19 percent share, having been rapidly overtaken by rivals Chobani and Dannon, the latter owned by French conglomerate Danone (OTCQX:DANOY). Today, General Mills' yogurt sales are down to $927 million in the U.S. - a decline of nearly 40 percent from 2011 levels. Overall, the company brings in $2.35 billion in yogurt sales compared to $2.9 billion in 2013.

Analysts of the company broadly agree that management needs to turn around yogurt, which still comprises 15 percent of the company's revenue, in order to lift the stock out of its rut. To this end, Yoplait recently launched two new products: Oui, a French style offering, and YQ, a high-protein, low-sugar yogurt.

Impact of New Initiatives

Following its 2017 launch, Oui rocketed to $100 million in sales within its first year on the market. Considering that premium rival Siggi's Dairy takes in $200 million annually, this is an impressive feat. We cannot pass judgement on YQ yet, but the product seems differentiated enough on its face to gain back some of Yoplait's defectors.

However, even though the pace of yogurt's decline slowed over the last few quarters, the category is still down significantly from last year. In the fourth quarter, with Oui nearing its one-year anniversary, yogurt sales slipped 5 percent in North America from the same period in FY 2017. The most recent quarter showed Yoplait down 2 percent in the U.S.

Since 2011, General Mills' yogurt sales are down $600 million; even if Oui and YQ both pass the $100 million mark, it does not seem likely that the company will ever fully recover its lost market share.

All things being equal, if North American yogurt sales were to fall 5 percent in 2019 from $927 million, then General Mills could expect to lose $46 million in revenue. If YQ turns into a $100 million incremental business, though, the category might have a chance to turn positive.

Consider that in the latest quarter, North American retail sales fell $51 million - the only region that recorded a decline. If yogurt alone grew sales 5 percent from $927 million with all other things being equal, the company's North American top line as a whole would increase by $46 million. This shows just how much yogurt factors into General Mills' sales decline, as well as its future recovery.

Takeaway

On a positive note little noted by the press, General Mills managed to grow U.S. cereal net sales by 1 percent. Other bright spots included Foodservice and Convenience Stores, where operating profit surged 15 percent. The company's innovation efforts have borne fruit, only to be spoiled by poor results from yogurt and (most recently) snack foods.

Weak organic growth in key categories likely factored into management's decision to reallocate capital toward acquisitions. The recent $8 billion takeover of pet food company Blue Buffalo represents a major pivot for General Mills - one that remains definitively unproven. The debt-funded Blue Buffalo deal also increased the company's risk profile; General Mills now carries more than $12 billion in long-term debt, compared to $6 billion four years ago.

At the present low valuation, General Mills is at least worth a look. With cereal sales moderating and yogurt sales stabilizing somewhat, it seems that the worst is over. But this is not likely to satisfy a market that wants the company return to organic growth. For that, investors will have to wait for yogurt and snacks to turn positive again.

In the meantime, other packaged food companies offer a better risk/reward profile. I will pass on General Mills for the time being.

