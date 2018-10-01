L Brands: Sell Before It Worsens

One of the worst stocks so far this year has been retailer L Brands (LB), known mostly for Victoria's Secret as well as Bath and Body Works. Shares have lost nearly half their value as the company has continued to take down earnings guidance following multiple years of declining earnings. Unfortunately, a series of missteps over the past couple of years have put the name in a tricky spot, so investors should use the recent relief rally as a chance to exit before the next leg down.

I want to circle back to the past three years first, because it is where the problems have cropped up. While revenues have risen as seen in the income statement below, and the US economy has been strong, expenses have jumped at a faster pace. Thus, we've seen net income fall by a considerable amount. Dollar values below are in millions.

(Source: Company 10-K filing, seen here)

There are three major issues to discuss here. First, despite the rise in revenues, gross profit dollars have actually shrunk. Lower gross margins thanks to items like discounting can be a problem, and there's a reason to believe we could see more of this moving forward. Second, as the company has significantly increased its store base, operating expenses have risen, leading to the drop in operating income. Finally, interest expenses have risen and are becoming a much larger percent of operating income than they were in previous years.

Unfortunately, we've seen some the same trends through the first half of the company's fiscal year, which ended in early August. The only piece of good news is that while revenues have increased, gross profit dollars have too. The main problem now though is that operating expenses have risen much faster, and interest expenses remain high. The income statement is below, showing a substantial drop in net income, despite the help from US corporate tax cuts.

(Source: Company 10-Q filing, seen here)

At the same time, the company has been very generous to its shareholders through both a large dividend and share repurchase plan. Unfortunately, management looks pretty foolish currently, because in the 2015 to 2017 years shown in the results above it spent well over a billion to repurchase shares at an average price of more than $66. So far this year the buyback has gone through at an average of $35.53, a bit above where we are now.

The problem here is that with falling earnings, the company isn't in a situation where it really could afford to repurchase all of those shares. As seen in the table below, total capital returns have exceeded free cash flow quite handily. Last year the dividend took up almost all free cash flow, and then the buyback was another $446 million.

(Source: 10-K filing linked above)

As a result of all of this, the company ended its latest fiscal quarter with $843 million in cash against $5.777 billion in total debt. Those debts contain fairly high interest rates, which is why you saw the large interest expenses above. Unfortunately, none of these debts are coming due in the near term, so it's not like the company can get its interest expenses down anytime soon. The company needs to change its cash strategy a bit moving forward until it gets results in line.

The other item I'm curious about is in relation to inventory. As of August 4th, the balance sheet value was up $197 million over the year ago quarter's amount, a rise of almost 18%. While some of that is due to the opening of new stores, analysts are only expecting 2.5% revenue growth in Q3 and basically flat revenues in Q4. With such a large jump in inventory, any sales weakness will likely lead to significant discounting, further pressuring margins. While the company made a good move recently by announcing the closing of its struggling Henri Bendel business, it's not enough to get results to where they need to be.

It's going to be a very interesting holiday season for retailers like this. With the surge in interest rates as well as energy prices, along with potential impacts from tariffs, consumer spending may be impacted a bit. Bath and Body Works seems to always rely on promotional activities to drive sales, whether it be giving away items for free or providing large discounts. Perhaps that tells you that their products are overpriced to begin with, but that's a discussion for another day.

In early Monday morning trading, shares of L Brands are going for a little more than 12 times this year's expected earnings per share of $2.54. If the compressed margin situation continues into next year with interest expenses becoming an even larger amount of operating income, I could certainly the potential for EPS to drop to around $2.25, especially with less help as the buyback pace likely is cut. With the potential for a dividend cut if net income and cash flows do struggle, I could see the valuation dipping to around 10 times, meaning downside to the low $20s. With the stock up more than 18% from its recent low, it's probably a good time to sell.

Author’s additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.