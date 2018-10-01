Tencent: No Bargain

Investment Thesis

One of the most treacherous strategies investors can do is to group together different companies, and argue that they are all essentially the same with similar risk profiles. Not only do I believe this is inadequate, but I also believe this is dangerous. On the other hand, if one were to purchase ETFs, with no emotional bias, where one is invested in 50-80 similar companies, this bias-free strategy works remarkably well.

What does not work well, is to pick two or three companies with the best "story" under the banner of Chinese stocks and without any further quantitative or quantitative research to purchase these investments.

Here, I contend that with Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY), while obviously a Chinese company, investors are overpaying for its stock while it trades for roughly a $390 billion market cap.

What Is Tencent's Growth Rate?

Tencent finished Q2 2018 up 30%, which on the face of it looks like very strong and robust top-line revenue growth. However, the table below highlights Tencent's recent growth trajectory.

Source: Press Statements; author's calculations.

Thus, presented above is a problem. Many investors were understandably attracted to Tencent as a high growth asset-light online entertainment company. However suddenly, it becomes difficult to understand what's the growth rate? Is it closer to 56% YoY growth like in FY 2017 or is going to remain around 30% like we saw this quarter? Or possibly lower still? The answer to this question carries great weight, as it would be reflected in its future multiple valuation.

How Important Is Gaming To Tencent?

Source: Q2 2018 investor presentation.

Moreover, as we saw in the quarter, Tencent's top line can be quite volatile. As shown above, most of Tencent's revenues are derived from online gaming, therefore, Tencent is reliant on publishing great blockbusters in a recurring fashion, which is an extraordinarily difficult feat, which ultimately implies great volatility in its top line - as we have already noticed.

In more detail, we can see that its YoY growth in online gaming was only 6% and dramatically below its corporate average of 30%.

However, allow me to be clear, Tencent's results are not bad. This is not the argument here. In fact, we can see that as of Q2 2018, 66% of Tencent's top line was derived from diversified sources outside of gaming.

The argument pertains to Tencent's valuation. Are investors paying for a high growth, well-diversified conglomerate or are investors paying for a company with a heavy reliance on publishing top-quality gaming?

Furthermore, we saw that from Q1 2018 to Q2 2018, Tencent's gaming revenue was down 12% sequentially. Is the new direction for gaming the foreseeable future?

Digital Content - Video

Once again, to reiterate it certainly is not all bad with Tencent. There are some wonderful businesses doing exceedingly well. For example, Tencent's video subscription service is delivering terrific growth with the total number of subscribers up 121% YoY to 74 million. To put this number in context, it's already more than half that of Netflix (NFLX).

Investments In Associates - Use Of Cash

However, when all is said and done, my No. 1 concern when investing in Tencent is that it has too much of its cash being plowed away under its investments in associates.

For example, during H1 2018, Tencent's cash flow from operations were RMB 41 billion. However, of this, RMB 29 billion was used for payments for acquisition of investments in associates.

Additionally, there was RMB 24 billion of cash being used for either capex or purchases of intangible assets. In summary, there was approximately RMB 41 billion coming into the company and roughly RMB 53 billion going out for maintenance and growth investments.

Consequently, with this amount of cash being used for outside strategic investments as well as internal growth, Tencent only has one option left on the table - to borrow cash. Between Tencent's net short-term borrowings and net issuance of notes payables, these together amounted to a source of RMB 36 billion. Essentially, Tencent is borrowing very close to the amount it generates - in terms of cash flows.

Valuation

Source: author's calculations, morningstar.com

As I have alluded to several times in the article, Tencent has the illusion of trading for a discount to intrinsic value. And a superficial overview of its P/sales ratio and P/cash flow (from operations) would lead an investor to believe that Tencent is cheaper than it actually is.

For now, it's difficult to say what is Tencent's growth rate? Therefore paying approximately 27X Tencent's cash flows when it might be growing going forward only in the mid-20s range might be too punchy a multiple for Tencent.

Takeaway

Tencent has a lot going for it. Tencent is aggressively and cleverly diversifying its business. My sole argument here is that Tencent is not the bargain that it appears to be at first glance, because its growth appears to be slowing down and cash outgoing too big, making Tencent heavily reliant on debt.

Disclaimer: Please do your own due diligence to reach your own conclusions.

