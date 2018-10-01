Michael Kors: Creating A Luxury Conglomerate

If everything works out as planned, the future looks arguably bright, but the company has to deliver and such a road map will take time.

Michael Kors (KORS) has long been known for its namesake brands but is delivering quickly on its ambitions to create a luxury brand powerhouse. This occurred first with the purchase of Jimmy Choo and is now followed by the purchase of Versace. As a testament to the strategy, the company has decided to change its name into Capri.

While Michael Kors remains the dominant brand in the portfolio, the company has essentially obtained two smaller ¨turnaround¨ brands for which it has large ambitions. The near term dip in the share price is completely understandable as I remain upbeat on the long term prospects for the company, even with the new conglomerate strategy.

Adding Some Italian Luxury

Michael Kors announced that it has reached a deal to acquire Versace in a $2.12 billion deal. That values the company at 2.5 times current sales of $850 million seen in the fiscal year of 2019, yet the promise is that this multiple drops to 1 times if Versace delivers on $2 billion in planned revenues.

The company aims to achieve this by growing the footprint from 200 to 300 stores across the globe, as well as through acceleration of e-commerce and omni-channel developments, including expansion into other categories.

The company is currently posting high single digit EBITDA margins on its anticipated $850 million in revenues. Assuming that this is equivalent to 8% margins, that works out to $68 million in EBITDA, for a 31 times multiple.

The long term goal, that is beyond 2022, is to grow to $2 billion in sales with EBITDA margins in the high-teens. Assuming that this works out to 18% margins, EBITDA is seen at $360 million in such a case.

Most of the deal will be paid for in cash although a little less than 10% of the deal component will be financed with stock, about $170 million. The high multiple paid for the assets and very modest to non-existing EBIT contribution in the near term makes that Kors will see high single digit dilution in earnings per share in year one, as the the deal is anticipated to close in the fourth quarter of 2019. By 2021, the deal should already be accretive to the tune of low single digits.

The company has quite some large ambitions, seeing total revenues of $8 billion in the medium to long term. Michael Kors should bring in $5 billion in sales, Jimmy Choo a billion and Versace about $2 billion. This compares to a current revenue base of $6 billion.

Pro-Forma Company

In May of this year, Michael Kors reported its results for the year of 2018. The company grew sales by 5% to $4.72 billion on which the company reported very healthy operating profits of $749 million. Combined with a 20% effective tax rate, net earnings amounted to $592 million, or $3.82 per share.

Those results understated the actual performance a bit, following the closure of the Jimmy Choo deal in November 2017. First quarter sales in the fiscal year of 2019 rose by 26% to $1.20 billion, driven by the Jimmy Choo deal although 8% growth at Kors was pretty decent as well. Following the stronger first quarter sales numbers the company hiked the full year earnings guidance by a quarter of a dollar to $4.90-$5.00 per share. This works out to $750 million in anticipated net earnings.

Working with a 15% tax rate (as guided for), earnings before taxes come in at roughly $880 million. Adding back $30 million in annual interest expenses and roughly $220 million in annualised depreciation and amortisation charges, EBITDA comes in at $1.10-$1.15 billion.

The company ended the first quarter with $170 million in cash and operates with $821 million in debt, for a net debt load of $650 million. The vast majority of the $2.12 billion deal tag will be comprised out of cash and debt assumption, in fact about $1.95 billion. That makes that pro-forma net debt jumps to $2.6 billion as the EUR 150 million stock component involves the issuance of about 2.5 million shares, diluting the share count by 1.5% to 155 million shares.

Leverage remains very manageable. With Versace boosting the pro-forma EBITDA number to roughly $1.2 billion, I peg leverage at 2.1 times EBITDA.

Checking The Assumptions

With Michael Kors and Jimmy Choo on track to report earnings before taxes of $880 million, earnings come in at $4.90-$5.00 per share. D&A charges of the company currently run at roughly 4% of sales. That makes that D&A charges for Versace could come in at roughly $30-35 million based on its revenue number. I have to stress that Michael Kors has reported some conflicting measures about the current EBITDA contribution of Versace.

In the deal presentation it reports a 22 times EBITDA multiple, for an anticipated $96 million EBITDA contribution, while another slide in the same presentation talks about current EBITDA being in the high single digits on $850 million in sales. Assuming $75 million in EBITDA and working with a $30-$35 million D&A assumption, I peg the EBIT contribution of Versace at $40 million.

Given that the company will have to finance nearly $2 billion, at perhaps 4% cost of debt, additional interest expenses run at $80 million, twice the EBIT contribution. That makes that pro-forma EBIT could fall from $880 million to $840 million. After taxes that works out to $714 million, now to be shared with 155 million shares outstanding, for an earnings number of $4.60 per share. Dilution of $0.30-$0.40 per share does indeed rhyme with the anticipated high single digit dilution number projected by the company itself.

What Now?

Trading at $68, Kors now trades at just 15 times earnings seen this year, including the anticipated dilution from Versace. Investors have been pretty sceptical about a deal as shares have lost roughly $5 per share in response to the deal announcement, corresponding to roughly $750 million in value going up into smoke, equivalent to about a third of the deal tag.

The promise of management is that the deal will pay off handsomely in the long term. After all, Michael Kors is trading itself at roughly 2.3 times sales. While the deal tag with Versace is about similar, the promise is that the sales multiple will fall to just 1 times following a turnaround of the Italian brand.

The company is currently posting operating margins of 15%, that is Michael Kors but that even includes a small loss at Jimmy Choo. The goal is to become a $8 billion business by let´s say 2022 with operating margins approaching 20%, for a potential EBIT number of $1.6 billion. Assuming $2 billion in net debt, a 4% cost of debt and a 15% tax rate, earnings could come in at $1.29 billion, for an earnings number of $8.00-$8.50 per share by 2022. That looks rather compelling given that shares trade at $68, but this takes a few years and of course still has to be delivered upon.

While the company has a formidable task at hand and near term dilution has been incurred, reality is that the valuation at the start was non-demanding. while leverage will increase a bit, the leverage ratios remain manageable as realisation of the synergies and continued growth make the road map to >$100 per share comes in sight in the coming years.

