Your Daily Pharma Scoop: Intra-Cellular Therapies Completes Rolling NDA, Amarin Rallies Further, Insmed's Approval

Welcome to the Daily Pharma Scoop, a daily feature from the creators of the Total Pharma Tracker, a popular biopharma Marketplace service here on Seeking Alpha. In the daily scoop, we focus in on one key investment concept from the biopharma space and also provide quick commentary on other important news and a set of selected links to major news from the day before.

Intra-Cellular Therapies completes rolling NDA

We recently covered Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI) on Seeking Alpha. On Friday, the company completed the rolling submission of its NDA for lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia. Given 3 months for acceptance and another 6 for PDUFA date (the drug is Fast Tracked for the indication), we expect a PDUFA date of no later than July 2019.

The NDA is backed by 20 clinical trials and data from more than 1900 subjects who have taken lumateperone. As we said in our coverage, what differentiates lumateperone is that, besides its demonstrated efficacy, its particular MOA makes it much safer than the competition. We are aware of the FDA's increasing focus on safety and lack of adverse side effects when it comes to CNS drugs especially in the elderly, so lumateperone's safety profile will be highly critical when it comes to the PDUFA.

What, exactly, is this mechanism of action that makes it safer? Well, let's first understand what lumateperone actually is. It is a 3-in-1 agent that simultaneously modulates serotonin, dopamine, and glutamate. At lower doses, it inhibits serotonin, specifically 5-HT2A. At higher doses, it modulates two neurotransmitters, dopamine, and glutamate. The action is complimentary and synergistic: at higher doses, it also inhibits 5-HT2A. So, this sort of concerted action on three major enzymes is a first-in-class approach to schizophrenia, which makes lumateperone different. Specifically, to quote from published research:

At lower doses lumateperone is a potent 5-HT2A receptor antagonist. As the dose is increased lumateperone also acts as a mesolimbic/mesocortical dopamine phosphoprotein modulator (DPPM) with activity as a pre-synaptic partial agonist and post-synaptic antagonist at D2 receptors, a SERT inhibitor and an indirect glutamate (NMDA and AMPA) enhancer downstream from dopamine D1 receptor activation. Together, these unique pharmacological features predict enhancement of sleep and reduction of agitation and aggression at lower doses, and antipsychotic and antidepressant efficacy at higher doses.

In our coverage, we quoted from the above that,

"Additionally, efficient dopaminergic modulation with relatively low striatal D2 receptor occupancy as well as a lack of affinity for off-target muscarinic and histaminergic receptors predict a favorable side effect profile."

There are four things to note here - this research mentions four specific and individual actions that predicate a favorable safety profile; these are its action as a dopamine modulator, lower striatal D2 receptor occupancy, lack of affinity for off-target receptors like muscarinic and histaminergic receptors. In some of these parameters, ITI-007 does a better job than competition.

Further safety data was seen in a switching study comparing risperidone. One major problem with risperidone, a key competitor, is substantial weight gain. However, as we noted,

"Statistically significant improvements from standard-of-care baseline were observed in body weight, cardiometabolic and endocrine parameters in patients with stable symptoms of schizophrenia when switched to lumateperone and worsened again when switched back to standard-of-care medication. Additionally, treatment with lumateperone was not associated with the motor or cardiovascular disturbances often associated with other antipsychotic medications."

Weight gain is a major problem of all these atypical antipsychotic agents. Studies have shown that,

"In a controlled study comparing risperidone and placebo for the treatment of aggressive behavior in children, adolescents, and adults with mental retardation and autism, the authors noted substantial weight gain in all age groups (Hellings, Zarcone, Crandall, Wallace, & Schroeder, 2001). Cohen et al. (2001) performed a retrospective review of 39 individuals with developmental disabilities who were treated with risperidone, and reported weight gain in 37 of the 39 individuals. They also noted that caloric restriction was not helpful in reducing the weight gain and that the restriction of calories did not produce any behavioral deterioration."

Weight gain and associated metabolic syndromes being a major impediment to their usage, ITI-007's low weight gain profile adds to its substantial merit as replacement therapy.

ITCI has seen prices up to $60 in the past. Currently, it trades in the $25 range; so, as it approaches PDUFA, one would assume that the stock will see higher prices. The company is cash-rich, with a 5-year cash runway with $400mn in cash and $80mn in burn. These factors make it highly attractive even at current highs.

Amarin continues dream run

Amarin (AMRN) seems unstoppable after releasing positive results from its REDUCE-IT study of approved drug Vascepa in CV associated risks. On Wednesday, the company will present at the Cantor Global Healthcare Conference. That should provide some added impetus to investors, bolstering the stock up further. In our September, pre-results coverage of the stock, while we considered this data as a major catalyst, we were a little circumspect. However, the data, and most importantly, the rally, has been amazing. Citi analysts see peak sales of $2.7bn, assuming the additional label is granted.

Selected other news:

For a much more detailed analysis of the stocks covered in these daily scoops, including catalyst update, IOMachine runthroughs and so on, you need to subscribe to the Total Pharma Tracker. The cost is $49 per month. You will recover much more than that amount in the very first month of subscribing if you follow our recommendations.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.