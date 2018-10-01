Sachem Capital: Is A 10.5% Yield Worth The Risk?

Thesis

After recently publishing a note on Manhattan Bridge Capital (LOAN), I turned my attention to Sachem Capital Corp in order to determine if this Connecticut based hard money lender offers investors similar favorable risk/return characteristics.

Due to the nature of the company's portfolio (hard money secured and guaranteed loans), the short-term nature of the portfolio, the consistent yield and performance on the portfolio's underlying loans as well as the cushion the dividend yield offers, I am assigning the company's shares an outperform rating (versus the mREIT and CRE REIT universe).

Company Overview

Sachem Capital Corp. (SACH) specializes in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing and managing a portfolio of first mortgage loans. The Company offers short term (3yrs or less) secured, non-banking loans ("hard money" loans) to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, development, rehabilitation or improvement of properties located primarily in Connecticut. The properties securing the Company's loans are generally classified as residential or commercial real estate and, typically, are held for resale or investment. Each loan is secured by a first mortgage lien on real estate and may also be secured with additional real estate collateral. Each loan is also personally guaranteed by the principal, or principals, of the borrower, which guaranty may be collaterally secured by a pledge of the guarantor's or guarantors' interest in the borrower. The Company does not lend to owner occupants.

Additional corporate background: The company was formed under the name HML Capital Corp. in January 2016 under the State of New York Business Corporation Law. On February 8, 2017, the Company completed an exchange transaction with Sachem Capital Partners, LLC, which commenced operations on December 8, 2010. SCP was managed by JJV, LLC, a Connecticut limited liability company, which was jointly owned by Jeffrey C. Villano and John L. Villano, the founders of SCP and the co-chief executive officers of the Company. Aside from the founders, Sachem has four other full-time employees.

(For a great overview of hard money loans, Nikhil Raheja did a write up here.)

As I stated in my review of MBC, this is a very straightforward business and company. The business is providing bridge loans to developers. The loans are secured by the property they are being used for and will, at times, be cross-collateralized with other loans. The loans are then held on the company's balance sheet until they mature or are paid off. The company funds these loans through a combination of equity, credit lines and cash. Essentially, this creates the following process:

Find qualified borrowers/projects. Raise capital via equity, credit lines or use cash on hand. Make loan, collect fees. Hold loan, collect interest. Get paid back on the loan. Repeat.

That's it. There is no securitization, no warehousing, no derivatives or complex modeling. The success of this company comes down to their ability to write good loans and make the spread.

Company Financial Overview

While a simple business model is a good thing (typically), a successful simple business model begins with strong financials.

As the financial snapshot above shows, the loan portfolio sector allocation has remained fairly consistent, as has its revenue sources. What has begun to change is the leverage being employed in the business. In order to truly understand the business, however, a financial snapshot is not enough, the major components have to be addressed in greater detail. Specifically, the loan portfolio, the debt portion of the balance sheet and the revenues require greater detail.

Loan Portfolio

At June 30, 2018, the loan portfolio had the following attributes:

The portfolio included 385 mortgage loans,

The individual principal loan amounts ranged from $15,000 to $2.0 million and an aggregate loan amount of approximately $72.4 million,

The average original principal amount of the mortgage loans in the portfolio was $188,000 and the median mortgage loan amount was $127,000,

Approximately 51% of the mortgage loans had a principal amount of $250,000 or less.

The following chart shows the loan location by state (as of 12/31/17, the last reported date):

Source: Company 12/31/17 10-k

The following table shows the portfolio loan mix, comparing year-end to MRQ end:

Source: Author compiled spreadsheet

Two-thirds of the loan portfolio are comprised of residential loans, which are more conservative loans due to the ability to re-sell a property should it have to be foreclosed upon.

The following are the general characteristics of the loans that are included in Sachem's portfolio.

Source: company presentation.

At June 30, 2018, of the 385 mortgage loans in the Company's portfolio, eight were treated by the Company as "non-performing", because the borrower is more than 90 days in arrears on its interest payment obligations or because the borrower has failed to make timely payments of real estate taxes or insurance premiums. The aggregate outstanding principal balance of these non-performing loans and the accrued but unpaid interest as of June 30, 2018, was approximately $2.56 million. At June 30, 2018, all non-performing loans have been referred to counsel to commence foreclosure proceedings or to negotiate settlement terms. In the case of each non-performing loan, based on the assessed values of the properties and other independent data, the Company believes the value of the collateral exceeds the outstanding balance on the loan.

The security (and recoverability in default) of the loans is evidenced in the following transactions:

On July 2, 2018, the Company entered into an agreement to sell a property classified as real estate owned and held for rental. The selling price is $382,000 and the Company is required to make certain repairs prior to sale. The carrying cost of the property is approximately $241,500, not including the costs of repairs to be made by the Company. The Company expects a profit on the sale of the property.

On August 2, 2018, the Company entered into an agreement to sell a property classified as real estate owned and held for sale. The selling price is $224,000 and the carrying cost of the property is approximately $223,000. The Company expects to recover its investment in the property.

On August 6, 2018, the Company entered into an agreement to sell a property classified as real estate owned. The selling price is $211,000 net buyer credits and the carrying cost of the property is approximately $182,000. The Company expects a profit on the sale of the property.

Recall that defaulted loans carry an 18% interest rate, which means repayment/recovery can yield additional income (not that defaulted loans should be viewed as a positive event, but it helps soften the "lost income" impact).

While the collateral has, thus far, shown the ability to be sold to repay the loan, 3.5% of the outstanding portfolio going into foreclosure is disconcerting and will have to be monitored closely - especially if losses are taken on the collateral.

Debt

The debt portion of the capital structure contains two line items: 1. mortgage payable and 2. line of credit.

The mortgage payable is to Bankwell Bank, collateralized by land and a building purchased by the Company to be used as its primary business location. Sachem expects to move its operations to the new location in the first quarter of 2019 (it is currently being renovated). The original principal amount of the mortgage loan is $310,000 and bears interest at the rate of 4.52%. The entire outstanding principal balance of the mortgage loan and all accrued and unpaid interest thereon is due and payable in January 2022.

Given the use of the note and the amount, it is clear the focus is on the line of credit (the agreement can be found here).

In May of this year, Sachem received a $35 million line of credit from Webster Business Credit Corporation (the same entity that LOAN has their line of credit with), Bankwell Bank and Berkshire Bank, which replaced the REITs previous line of credit with Bankwell.

The Webster Facility is secured by a first priority lien on all the Company's assets, including its mortgage loan portfolio.

The maximum amount Sachem may borrow against the LOC is 75% of the aggregate principal amount of its "Eligible Mortgage Loans,". As of the Closing Date, the aggregate principal amount of the Company's Eligible Mortgage Loans was approximately $43.2 million (which equates to a borrowing capacity of $32.4 million and gives the REIT $10 million of additional borrowing capacity).

Interest on the outstanding amounts accrues at a rate equal to the 30-day LIBOR rate plus 4.00% per annum.

All amounts outstanding under the Webster Facility, including principal, accrued interest and other fees and charges, are due and payable May 11, 2022.

The bank line helps control loan quality as well as issuer and property diversification. Advances under the credit facility are required to be used exclusively to fund Eligible Notes Receivable. The basic eligibility requirements for an advance are as follows:

The loan-to-value ratio is not greater than 70%,

The principal amount of the mortgage loan cannot exceed $1.5 million ($4 million in the case of related borrowers),

Mortgage loans made after May 2018 must have a stated maturity that does not exceed 24 months (a no extension can run past the 24-month limit). For loans made prior to May 2018, the mortgage note must have a stated maturity that is not greater than 36 months (and no extension past 36 months).

This language is designed to ensure that the portfolio is diversified by loan and borrower and the terms of the loans remain consistent.

Further, the line of credit contains the following financial covenants:

Tangible Net Worth. Maintain at all times Tangible Net Worth in an amount not less than $52,000,000.

Fixed Charge Coverage Ratio. Maintain a Fixed Charge Coverage Ratio as of the end of each Fiscal Quarter of not less than 1.25 to 1.

Senior Funded Debt to Tangible Net Worth Ratio. Maintain at the end of each Fiscal Quarter a Senior Funded Debt to Tangible Net Worth Ratio of not more than 2.0 to 1.

Sachem intends to increase the amount of debt used in its capital structure to a (still) conservative 50%, as they explain in their recent 10-q:

At June 30, 2018, debt proceeds represented approximately 29% of our total capital. However, to grow the business and satisfy the requirement to pay out 90% of net profits, we expect to increase our level of debt over time to approximately 50% of our total capital.

The credit line has sufficient capacity to allow Sachem to grow as well as serving as a check on underwriting standards and guidelines.

Revenues

The primary source of revenue for the REIT is the net interest margin ("NIM") or "spread" between their borrowing and lending rate. As the following chart shows, the spread has been somewhat volatile but tends to be approximately six percent.

Source: Author compiled spreadsheet.

I expect the NIM to contract somewhat as rates continue to rise, as increasing the loan rate in this real-estate environment at a 1:1 ratio seems somewhat unlikely.

Sachem usually receives origination fees ("points") ranging from 2% to 5% of the original principal amount of the loan as well as other fees relating to underwriting, funding and managing the loan. Since an extension or renewal of an existing loan is treated as a new loan, they also receive additional "points" and other loan-related fees in connection with those transactions. As shown in the earlier financial table, the percentage of revenues derived from origination fees has been dropping. I expect that these fees will continue to soften in the current environment and probably stabilize somewhere around the 10% level as the shortening of the loan profile (company is currently targeting 12 months and approximately 75% prepay) should increase origination fees, but the points on the loans should fall to roughly 1.5% due to the competitive nature.

Peer Comparison

The following table compares Sachem Capital to a peer group composed of other commercial real estate lenders on a fundamental/valuation basis.

Source: author compiled spreadsheet

Sachem appears undervalued by nearly every metric. It has a better than average return on assets, return on equity and dividend yield, yet it trades at a lower price to book value and enterprise value to EBITDA basis - despite its lower leverage.

The discount is primarily based on the size of the company, the company's geographic focus and the lack of operating history as a public company.

A direct comparison between the peer group is difficult given the different nature of the businesses. While the majority of the peers are a difficult comparison, a comparison between Sachem and MBC is appropriate.

Drilling further into the SACH and MBC comparison shows that on most metrics, Sachem looks cheaper than MBC:

Source: Author compiled spreadsheet.

As stated in the MBC note:

The reason for the premium valuation of Manhattan Bridge versus Sachem is due to three primary reasons:

Manhattan Bridge has been public since 1999, while SACH became public 2/9/17 and therefore has limited operating history. MBC is located and lends in NY, while SACH is located and lends in CT. The NY market is far deeper and has greater demand than the CT market (I have been in CT for 50yrs - my whole life - and I can tell you that there isn't always a bid for a property). MBC has never had a foreclosure throughout its history, SACH currently has REO of $2.7mm (3.7% of loans - over 100% increase since year-end).

Sachem and Manhattan Bridge: total return price:

Dividend yield:

Source: Author compiled spreadsheet

Risks

The primary risks in this REIT are:

Limited barriers to entry. There are no true barriers to entry in the "hard money" space, competitors could enter the market with relative ease.

Market focus. The Connecticut market is not as deep and desirable as many of the markets surrounding the state. It is possible that loans in foreclosure could sit on the company's books as unearning assets longer.

Microcap. The size of the company creates two primary risks: 1. limited access to capital versus larger peers in banking, hedge funds, private equity and other large investors, and 2. the potential for volatility given the market value.

Conclusion

Sachem Capital Corp. is a strong addition to an income portfolio, especially a portfolio of mortgage REITs and CRE lenders due to the nature of its loans and the significant NIM supporting revenues, income and dividends. It is the nature of the portfolio and the ability to add a moderate amount of leverage to the balance sheet (and resultant increase in earnings and cash from operations) that support the outperform rating.

