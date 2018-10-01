Philip Morris International: Cigarette Volume Declines Wearing On Business

The company will need to rely more and more on its IQOS product, which has not seen the kind of adoption rates that we really want to see.

The company has thus far been able to secure price hikes to continue to overcome the volume declines.

Numerous governments around the world have been taking steps to reduce the prevalence of smoking within their borders, which has had a negative impact on the company.

On Thursday, September 27, 2018, international tobacco giant Philip Morris International (PM) hosted its annual Investor Day conference. As is the usual practice at events such as this, Philip Morris gave a presentation in which it discussed its recent performance and its position in the global marketplace. Interestingly, the company did not provide much discussion on the overall fundamentals in the industry. This is particularly important when we consider that the global market for cigarettes has entered into a period of almost terminal decline, which is one reason why the company has begun to develop and market alternative products.

As is always the case, I recommend that investors review this presentation for themselves, although I will naturally provide a summary of it over the remainder of the article and interject my own thoughts where appropriate. Overall, while the company's leadership in the tobacco industry is impressive, I am concerned about its ability to bring new products up to the scale needed to counteract the overall decline of the industry.

Philip Morris International is one of the largest tobacco companies in the world and controls six of the fifteen largest cigarette brands globally.

Source: Philip Morris International

It is worth noting that the company does not conduct any business in the United States. The company was spun-off from Altria Group (MO) back in 2008 and that company continues to sell and market all of the Philip Morris brands inside of the United States. As might be expected though, the company's control of these brands gives it a vast percentage of the global market share for tobacco products. Philip Morris International currently controls 26.8% of the non-U.S. market for cigarettes.

As numerous public health campaigns have tried to inform us, cigarettes are a highly addictive product, which is a good thing for business if not for public health. This gives the company tremendous pricing power as addicted consumers will often pay whatever is necessary to obtain the company's products. This fact has allowed the industry as a whole to increase cigarette prices by 7% in 2018:

Source: Philip Morris International

This helps to offset declining total sales. As shown above, the company's unit sales declined by 2.5% year over year in the most recent quarter. This is due largely to the fact that in the interest of public health, the governments of many nations have been taking steps to curtail smoking within their borders. While Philip Morris International has been attempting to offset this with sales of its IQOS product (to be discussed later), it has thus far not been enough to offset the decline in smoking globally. Instead, Philip Morris International has largely been relying on price hikes to maintain its revenues.

As might be expected, certain markets are seeing bigger volume declines than others. One of the most disappointing markets for cigarettes lately has been Saudi Arabia, which has seen total cigarette volumes decline from 52.8 billion in the first half of last year to 40.8 billion in the first half of this year. This represents a 33.2% year-over-year decline:

Source: Philip Morris International

Another country in which Philip Morris saw a relatively large year-over-year sales decline was Russia. Over the first eight months of the year, volumes declined by 8.6% compared to the same period of last year.

Source: Philip Morris International

In this case, Philip Morris attempts to put a bright light on the volume decline by discussing its improved pricing environment. Philip Morris was able to increase prices for its cigarettes in the country during both the second half of 2017 and earlier this year.

In addition, the company was able to pass on the costs of a newly-imposed excise tax. This tax, which took effect on July 1, was equivalent to RUB 5/pack and the company was able to raise its own prices accordingly. This highlights how the addictive nature of cigarettes gives Philip Morris substantial pricing power that helps it offset the revenue declines that the company would otherwise encounter from a lower sales volume.

Fortunately, not all of the markets in which Philip Morris operates saw year-over-year volume declines. One of the ones that did not is Turkey. In the first eight months of 2018, the tobacco industry sold 78 billion packs of cigarettes. Should this sales rate continue then the industry as a whole will see its sales volume increase by 13.7% year over year:

Source: Philip Morris International

Overall though, the growth in one or two countries (Indonesia also saw 1.2 year-over-year sales growth) has not been enough to offset sales declines elsewhere. That is one reason why Philip Morris, along with Altria Group, has designed a new product called IQOS. As I discussed in an earlier article, IQOS is essentially a device that heats up a tobacco cartridge that delivers the taste of tobacco to its users without delivering all of the harmful chemicals that are found in cigarette smoke.

Thus far, the product has had some success as a total of 5.8 million former smokers worldwide have stopped smoking and begun to use IQOS. In addition, another 2.8 million have adopted the product without being former smokers.

Source: Philip Morris International

The vast majority of these users are in Japan, which accounts for 6.562 million of this 8.6 million total.

Source: Philip Morris International

The product enjoys a very impressive penetration rate and market share in the island nation, which has steadily grown over time:

Source: Philip Morris International

Unfortunately, for Philip Morris, the product has seen more tepid adoption elsewhere, although it has been growing. When we consider though that as the global perception of smoking continues to decline, it will be necessary for IQOS to replace the company's revenues, it would be nice to see IQOS enjoy higher adoption rates than it currently has.

Overall, Philip Morris will likely be fine as it has enough pricing power to pass along any new taxes as well as maintain its revenues in the face of declining volumes. At some point however, it will be unable to make up for declining volumes with price increases. That is why the IQOS product is so important and why I remain cautious on the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.