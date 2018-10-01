Polyus: Strong Leadership In The Gold Mining Market

Polyus set a minimum dividend payment of $550 million, which from current prices gives slightly more than 6% of dividend yield.

The company has one of the largest gold reserves base of 68 Moz and an additional 58 Moz of reserves on the still unexplored Sukhoi Log project.

Its undervaluation, like most other Russian companies, is directly related to the political risks.

Polyus (OTCPK:OTCPK:OPYGY) is the largest Russian gold mining company. Its strong leadership in the gold mining market lies in the huge opportunities for increasing production, the cheapest gold production and, as a result, the highest margins. In addition, Polyus is the absolute leader in dividend yield among other gold mining companies.

Its undervaluation, like most other Russian companies, is directly related to political risks. At the moment, we see these risks are beginning to weaken, which may lead to a revaluation of the Russian assets in the near future. Therefore, I believe that shares of Polyus at the moment are extremely attractive for purchase.

Production

After a slight decline in production in the first quarter of 2018, Polyus was able to significantly increase production in the second quarter. Gold production in the second quarter increased by 23% Y/Y, due to a significant increase in output at the Olimpiada mine, and acceleration of production at the company's last project - Natalka.

In the second quarter, the total cost (AISC) of producing one ounce of gold fell to a record low of $601 per ounce, which is two times lower than the current price of gold.

One of the latest projects of the company - Natalka mine - reached a capacity of 90% in the second quarter and will reach full capacity in the second half of 2018. The volume of production in the second quarter increased by 77% compared to the first quarter of 2017. This project will allow the company to seriously increase its production by the end of 2018. Management indicates production targets at 2.375-2.425 Moz by the end of 2018. If the company achieves its target, then the production growth will be about 12% compared to 2017.

Polyus also has one of the largest gold reserves base of 68 Moz and an additional 58 Moz of reserves on the still unexplored Sukhoi Log project. Taking into account the reserves at the Sukhoi Log project, the company's total reserves exceed the annual production by 50 times.

Financials

Following the growth in production, financial performance also showed strong performance in the second quarter and the first half of 2018. Revenue for the first half of the year amounted to $1,309 million, an increase of 6% compared to 1H17.

Due to a decrease in production costs, EBITDA margin was a record 64%. Net income increased by 43% Y/Y to $680 million.

Net debt/EBITDA ratio during 2018 remains at a comfortable level for paying dividends at 1.8x, significantly declining compared to 2016-2017.

2018 will also be the peak for the company in terms of capital expenditures associated with the launch of Natalka and the modernization of current mines. For 2019 to 2020, management forecasts CapEx at $650 and $550 million, respectively (in the first half of 2018 CapEx was $400 million), which will greatly increase free cash flow.

Dividends

According to Polyus' dividend policy, the company directs 30% of EBITDA for dividends if the net debt/EBITDA ratio does not exceed 2.5x. Taking into account the completion of Natalka project and the potential use of free cash flow for debt repayment, the company is unlikely to exceed the current level of 1.8x in the next few years.

At the same time, according to the results of 2017 and 2018, the company set a minimum dividend payment of $550 million, which from current prices gives slightly more than 6% of the dividend yield, which is several times higher than the dividend yield of competitors.

Forecasting EBITDA based on the planned production volumes, it is very likely that payments will remain at the level of at least $550 million in 2019 and 2020. Given that the company is less dependent on gold prices (due to low production costs), dividends will be fully stable in the long-term.

Political Tension

Sanctions on Rusal (OTC:RUALF) have been reduced to a minimum, which I already wrote in an article about Mobile TeleSystems (MBT). In addition, not so long ago, Marshall Billingslea talked about the impossibility of introducing full-scale sanctions against Russia, which also adds optimism about the future of some Russian assets.

In addition, Suleyman Kerimov, who was on the initial sanctions list, is not even the shareholder of Polyus at the moment, since he gave his stake to his son - Said Kerimov - who never appeared on the sanctions lists.

Polyus does not export products to the U.S., so the sanctions aimed at the termination of cooperation (as it was with Rusal) do not affect the company's business.

Conclusion

The company is the best in terms of production growth and one of the leaders with respect to the reserves base. It has the highest EBITDA margin and also pays very high dividends. It seems logical that under such conditions, the company should be valued at least at the sector level. But the situation is quite different.

At the moment, the discount to the selected peer group is 180% on a P/E multiple basis and 8% on an EV/EBITDA multiple basis. This group includes the companies listed in Polyus' presentation as a comparison of production costs and reserve bases. The consensus forecast for the price target and the general mood of investment companies about Polyus is very optimistic, and the minimum forecasted price for the share is 5,000 rubles, which is higher than the current price by 22%.

If we continue to see a weakening sanctions pressure from the U.S., then shares will move closer to their fair value and, therefore, now is an excellent time to purchase shares of Polyus.

