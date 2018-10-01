MUB: The Juice Isn't Worth The Squeeze

For conservative investors who are willing to think outside the municipal bond box, it's possible to generate higher returns while strictly limiting your risk.

My site currently estimates a potential return of less than 1% for MUB between now and mid-May.

Investors attracted to MUB for its federal tax-free income have had negative total returns since August of 2016.

All Your Bonds Belong To Us

In August of 2016, I mentioned that hedge fund titan Paul Singer had warned about the "biggest bond bubble in world history," and I explored ways shareholders of the iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (MUB) and the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) could limit their risk. Since then, taking into account dividends, both MUB is down about 0.4%, while TLT is down 11.7%.

Last summer, I mentioned another threat for municipal bond investors to consider: that their interest payments might not be the highest priority of municipal governments. John Dizard of the Financial Times, writing on the legal issues surrounding Illinois' fiscal crisis (paywalled here), reified the conflict between debt service and government aid with a striking anecdote:

In February, in Marion County, Illinois, the mother of Kobe, a one-year-old boy with a breathing disability, opened her door to find sheriff's deputies and a representative of her son's oxygen bottle supplier demanding the return of the equipment. The state government, for which the mother works, had not paid her insurance benefits. Kobe was allowed to keep his oxygen, for now.

Dizard went on to note that in addition to the $14.5 billion the state owed in past-due bills from suppliers, such as that oxygen bottle supplier, it also owed $27 billion in bonds as well as $130 billion in unfunded pension liabilities.

Clear-eyed municipal bond investors may have worried in the past that if faced with a choice of paying wealthy retirees (including some out-of-state) and paying for medical equipment for sick babies, politically it would be easier for a state or municipality to stiff its bondholders. Dizard warned that an order by Federal District Court Judge Joan Lefkow in Chicago suggests it may be legally easier for municipal bond issuers to prioritize their residents' welfare over that of bondholders as well.

Bear in mind that there are, potentially, a whole lot of welfare recipients in the U.S.: 6 out of 10 Americans has less than $500 in savings. They're one paycheck or emergency room visit away from potentially being a competing claim with bondholders.

MUB Owners Unfazed By Dizard's Warning So Far

Since John Dizard warned about the potentially shifting legal framework surrounding municipal bond issuers' competing priorities, MUB investors appear to have been unfazed, with MUB up half a percent since.

Limiting Your Risk In MUB

If you own MUB, you can hedge it - it's fairly inexpensive to do so - but my system, which estimates potential returns for thousands of securities, suggests it might not be worth owning it. Here's a screen capture from my system's admin panel showing its data for MUB; note the penultimate column on the right, the one labeled "w/TTE".

That's Portfolio Armor's 6-month potential return estimate for MUB, adjusted down by the shorter time to expiration of the hedges closest to 6 months out, which are the ones expiring in mid-May. The site's potential return estimate for MUB between now and then is 0.88%.

Let's say you are unwilling to risk a decline of more than 7%. If you held 1,000 shares of MUB, these were the optimal, or least expensive, put options to hedge it against a >7% decline between now and mid-August (screen capture via the Portfolio Armor iPhone app).

The cost, as you can see above, was 0.37% of position value. That was calculated conservatively, using the ask price of the puts, but still: there's a good chance the cost of hedging here will wipe out much of your total return between now and mid-May.

Looking Beyond The Municipal Bond Box

If you're committed to MUB because of the federal tax-free income, despite your negative total return since August of 2016, this alternative idea won't interest you (no pun intended). But if you want to have a shot at higher returns while strictly limiting your risk, it might. I've been presenting concentrated, hedged portfolios to subscribers of my Marketplace service since June of 2017, some of them hedged as tightly as the MUB position above. Each portfolio is designed to last 6 months, and after 6 months, I share their performance in articles here. I also post their performance on the Portfolio Armor website. On the site, each of the starting dates in the image below is clickable and will take you to an interactive chart of that portfolio, but the salient points here are the risk versus reward.

Each of those portfolios risked declines less of less than 7%, and yet the average return after 6 months was 7.19%.

Perhaps another approach to consider if you are open to it.

To be transparent and accountable, I post a performance update for my Bulletproof Investing service every week. Here's the latest one: Performance Update - Week 43.

