General Electric Replaces Flannery, Names Larry Culp New CEO

General Electric (GE) dropped another bombshell on the markets this morning by replacing CEO John Flannery. The board of directors have named Larry Culp as the new CEO by unanimous vote, effective immediately.

Who is Larry Culp?

From the GE website.

Mr. Culp, 55, served as Chief Executive Officer and President of Danaher Corporation from 2000 to 2014. During his tenure he led the highly successful transformation of the company from an industrial manufacturer into a leading science and technology company. Under Mr. Culp’s leadership, Danaher executed a disciplined capital allocation approach, including a series of strategic acquisitions and dispositions, a focus on investing for high-impact organic growth and margin expansion, and delivering strong free cash flow to drive long-term shareholder value. During his 14 years at the head of Danaher, the company’s market capitalization and revenues grew five-fold.

Here is what MR Culp had to say this morning.

“GE remains a fundamentally strong company with great businesses and tremendous talent. It is a privilege to be asked to lead this iconic company. We will be working very hard in the coming weeks to drive superior execution, and we will move with urgency. We remain committed to strengthening the balance sheet including deleveraging. Tom and I will work with our board colleagues on opportunities for continued board renewal. We have a lot of work ahead of us to unlock the value of GE. I am excited to get to work.”

Thomas Horton named new lead director of the board.

Thomas W. Horton, 57, served as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of American Airlines from 2011 to 2013, and Chairman of American Airlines Group from 2013 to 2014. During his tenure he led the successful restructuring of the airline and its eventual merger with US Airways, creating the world’s largest airline.

Here is what MR Horton had to say this morning.

“Larry Culp has a proven track record in company transformation and delivering shareholder value. He is a strong leader with deep knowledge of industrials and technology, and an intense focus on execution, organization, and talent development. The board looks forward to working with Larry and his team to return GE to growth and long-term success. On behalf of the board, I thank John for his significant contributions and long service to GE.”

GE announces Non cash impairment charge of $23B coming for Power division

GE states that they are not going to meet previously issued guidance for their power division. The company says there is $23B of goodwill on the balance sheet and the charge may include nearly the whole $23B. The company is in the process of figuring out how much the exact non cash impairment charge will be. That is a disgusting figure to this trader.

The stock now trading at $13.07, up 15% pre-market as this is being written.

Outgoing CEO Flannery never had a chance after Immelt debacle.

John Flannery was dealt a very weak hand by disgraced CEO Jeff Immelt. One has to wonder if the board will do anything to claw back some of the retirement package that Immelt clearly does not deserve.

Flannery recently ran out of talking points to counter GE and their unrelenting stock price falling. The blade failure on the H model turbines was the straw that broke the camels back for John.

In my view there was no way he could face shareholders with yet another impairment charge for the beleaguered energy division.

Are there any more impairment charges lurking in the shadows?

Only the shadow knows the answer to that question. GE shocked the markets earlier in the year with a huge $6.2B after tax charge from GE Capital Insurance.

One wonders what's next for GE. Where will the next shoe drop? It's looking like the estimate for $1.00 to $1.05 is not going to happen. In my opinion they will not earn $.95 a share this year.

Earnings due out October 25th.

In less than a month GE management will report earnings for the quarter. New CEO Mr. Culp will have his work cut out for him. Will investors trust that he has a handle on a company the size of GE? The jury is out on this topic.

Tarrifs likely to hurt GE.

GE with their global footprint is vulnerable to eroding profits because of China tariffs heating up. Look for management to comment and revise guidance based on new data and the ever changing environment around trade.

Conclusion

CEO John Flannery is out at GE. He could not face shareholders with another significant impairment charge on energy and keep his job. He was handed a can of worms with GE Capital and the energy division that was mismanaged on an epic scale.

Will Mr. Culp be able to right the ship? I do not know. The one thing I do know is it will take time and it's probably best that an outsider and change artist is at the helm.

GE is an icon that helped shape this country. This turnaround is going to take more time than most investors previously thought. I for one will be very interested to see how large the non-cash impairment will be for GE Energy. $23B is a staggering number that shows how Immelt mislead investors.

I look forward to reading your comments on this matter.

I took a small position in GE last week at $11.27 and sold this morning at $12.88 for a nice fast money trade. Where it ends the day is a mystery.

As always. do your own research and always have an exit strategy in place before making any trades.

