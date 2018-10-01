Samoyed Holding Files For $80 Million U.S. IPO

SMY has posted strong growth metrics but is also seeing sharply increased loan charge-off rates.

The firm operates on online credit card balance transfer service for good credit individuals in China.

Samoyed Holding aims to sell $80 million of ADSs in an IPO.

Samoyed Holding (SMY) intends to raise gross proceeds of $80 million from a U.S. IPO, according to an F-1 registration statement.

The firm provides technology-driven credit services to credit-proven millennials in China.

SMY is growing revenues and weighted-average APR but is also seeing sharply increased charge-off rates for its credit card balance transfer marketplace.

Company & Technology

Shanghai, China-based Samoyed was founded in 2015 to leverage new technologies to provide credit transfer services to credit-proven millennials, who are a current credit card holder and have been approved by the company’s credit assessment system for having prime credit.

Management is headed by Co-Founder, Director and CEO Debin Tang, who was previously Department Manager at Merchants-Union Consumer Finance.

Samoyed has developed a mobile application platform, Shengbei, which provides their users with the ability to apply for and process substantially all loan applications instantaneously and disburse funds within approximately two minutes.

The company’s primary credit service is credit card balance transfer capability, which extends credit to finance their customers' repayment of their credit card bills.

Customer Acquisition

Samoyed optimizes their customer acquisition channels to reach a broad customer audience while maximizing the cost-effectiveness of their customer acquisition efforts.

Management says it doesn’t need historical customer behavior data (such as shopping patterns on e-commerce platforms, etc.) to maintain asset quality and reduce the susceptibility of their results to fraud.

Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of revenue have been dropping as the firm scales its operations, per the table below:

Sales & Marketing Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage 1H 2018 35.8% 2017 38.3% 2016 94.8%

(Source: Company Prospectus and IPO Edge)

Market

According to a 2017 Oliver Wyman report on Chinese FinTech firms, outstanding loan balances for online peer-to-peer lending platforms has exploded in recent years, from RMB 31 billion ($467 million) in January 2014 to RMB 856 billion ($129 billion) by January 2017.

This spectacular rise represents a 27.6 times growth multiple in just a three-year period.

Furthermore, ‘China has overtaken the United States as the global leader in FinTech venture capital activities [in 2016] and represents 47 percent of global FinTech investments,’ as the chart below shows:

(Source: Oliver Wyman)

China is also home to a growing number of ‘unicorns,’ tech companies that have a private valuation of at least $1 billion. Ant Financial, valued at $60 billion, is far and away the largest FinTech unicorn followed by Lufax’ valuation of $18.5 billion:

(Source: Oliver Wyman)

Until the recent government crackdown, the growth of the Chinese FinTech market has been nothing short of dramatic. In the four categories of Financing, Investing, Insurance, and Transaction, the chart below indicates the recent indexed growth history, with 2014 being a major inflection point.

(Source: Oliver Wyman)

During this tremendous growth period, the PBC (People’s Bank of China) cut the benchmark interest rate five times and lowered the required reserve rate six times.

Also, during the past few years, the application of sophisticated machine learning and data mining technologies by these new financial services startups promises to improve their credit risk analysis of credit consumers for a given risk pool.

So, it isn’t surprising in hindsight that the market for financial products in China grew rapidly as a result of a more liberalized interest rate and regulatory environment.

That liberalized regulatory environment has shifted to a more constrained environment since the government’s regulatory actions impacting non-traditional consumer credit firms such as Samoyed.

Financial Performance

SMY’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Sharply increased net operating revenue, but growing at a decelerating rate

Swing to positive operating profit in 1H 2018

Swing to positive operating margin in 1H 2018

Positive cash flow from operations in 1H 2018

Below are the company’s financial results for the past two and ½ years (Audited U.S. GAAP for full years):

(Source: SMY F-1)

Net Operating Revenue

Through Q2 2018: $34.8 million, 177% increase vs. prior

2017: $36.3 million, 343% increase vs. prior

2016: $8.2 million

Operating Profit

Through Q2 2018: $3.9 million

2017: ($10.1 million) operating loss

2016: ($14.5 million) operating loss

Operating Margin

Through Q2 2018: 11.2%

2017: Negative

2016: Negative

Cash Flow from Operations

Through Q2 2018: $43.3 million cash flow from operations

2017: ($15.0 million) cash used in operations

2016: ($15.1 million) cash used in operations

As of June 30, 2018, the company had $87.0 million in cash & equivalents and $238.5 million in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)

Free cash flow during the six months ended June 30, 2018, was $42.5 million.

Important loan metrics for SMY include a growing weighted average APR, from 14.5% in 2016 to 21.7% in 1H 2018, and a dramatically increased charge-off rate, from 0.04% in 2016 to 2.66% in 1H 2018, as the table shows below:

(Source: SMY F-1)

IPO Details

SMY intends to raise $80.0 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of ADSs representing underlying Class A shares.

Class A shareholders will be entitled to one vote per share and Class B shareholders, which are the Chairman and CEO of the firm, will be entitled to ten (10) votes per share.

Multiple classes of stock are a way for management to retain voting control of the firm even after losing economic control.

The S&P 500 Index no longer admits firms with multiple class of stock into its index.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

customer acquisition and brand building; talent acquisition; technology infrastructure; strategic acquisitions or investments; and general corporate purposes.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not currently available.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are Morgan Stanley, Deutsche Bank Securities, and CICC.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: Not yet on the calendar.

