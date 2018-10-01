Kelt Exploration: Lower Profitability At A Premium

I see only two scenarios where the company could be an interesting investment.

Despite a lower profitability compared to similar low costs producers, the market values the flowing barrel at a premium.

The company operates at a competitive corporate netback. But the higher replacement costs penalize the profitability.

Kelt Exploration will keep on growing its oil and gas production.

Kelt Exploration is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange with the ticker symbol TEK. The Canadian listing provides more liquidity for investors to trade.

Kelt Exploration (OTC:KELTF) is a small oil and gas Canadian producer. The company has been growing its production over the last few years. And management has indicated the growth would continue.

Kelt's corporate netbacks are competitive compared to some producers with a similar mix of liquids and gas. But the higher replacement costs constitute a drag on the profitability.

Yet, from a flowing barrel perspective, the market values the company at a higher price than the group of lower costs operators. A potential acquisition or the exposure to oil and gas prices are two possible investment cases.

All the numbers in the article (including slides) are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

Kelt Exploration in a nutshell

Management's goal is to grow the production in a profitable and sustainable way. Since 2013, the company grew organically and via acquisition using a mix of equity issuance, debt, and cash flow.

For the FY 2018, management guided on the objectives listed in the table below.

Source: Q2 2018 earnings

The 2018 capital expenditure budget at C$275 million exceeds the C$210 funds from operations to keep the production growing.

Management expects the 2018 production in the range 28,000 boe/d - 29,000 boe/d. In 2017 and 2016, the production amounted to 22,130 boe/d and 20,947 boe/d.

The company produces approximately 58% gas, 32% oil, and 10% NGL. And with no hedges, the company is fully exposed to the variations in oil and gas prices.

Q2 2018 update

The company produced less oil and gas during Q2 2018 compared to last quarter. This drop is due to major gas plant turnaround operations.

Source: Q2 2018 earnings

The timing of this operation was beneficial for the company because of the low gas prices in Canada during the interruptions.

The table below shows the gas represents 23% of revenue while the gas production amounts to 58% of the total production.

Source: Q2 2018 earnings

The improved oil prices and the depressed Canadian gas environment explain this difference between gas and liquids revenue.

The company realized a gas price 117% higher than the AECO 5A prices due to superior heating content and market diversification. Management indicates the following gas diversification strategy:

With the commencement of the new marketing contracts KELT EXPLORATION LTD. 11 2018 SECOND QUARTER REPORT effective November 1, 2017, only approximately 20-30% of the Company’s gas sales are currently sold under AECO based contracts, with the remaining production sold under the Company’s Dawn, Malin, Chicago-City and Sumas based contracts

Source: Q2 2018 earnings

With a net debt at 0.8x the trailing FFO at the end of Q2 2018, management kept a healthy balance sheet.

A low-cost operator?

The table below summarizes the costs structure of the company. With a realized price of C$38.51/boe, the company generated adjusted funds from operations of C$19.82/boe. In Q2 2017, the adjusted funds from operations amounted to C$13.45/boe.

Source: Q2 2018 earnings

The table below compares the cash costs with other Canadian producers with a similar mix of oil and gas production.

Source: Author, based on company reports

For comparison purposes, I have excluded the hedges from Seven Generations and Encana realized prices. We can see that, despite its lack of scale, Kelt operates at about the same cash netback margin as Seven Generations (OTC:SVRGF) and Encana (ECA).

We still need to take the replacement costs of the depleted production to calculate the total costs of production. For this, I use an average of the proved FD&A costs and the depletion and depreciation expenses.

The two tables below from the reserves report 2017 and 2016 show an important variation of the proved FD&A costs. Due to the past acquisitions, proved FD&A costs varied from C$4.86 to C$21.9 over the last three years.

Source: reserves report 2017

Source: reserves report 2016

The H1 2018 depletion and depreciation expenses amounted to C$15.26 boe/d.

Source: Q2 2018 earnings

Thus, I estimate the replacement costs at (C$9.61/boe + C$4.86/boe + C$21.9/boe + C$15.26/boe) / 4 = C$12.91/boe.

Compared to the same group of other producers, Kelt operates at a lower margin. The company's replacement costs are similar but the realized prices are lower.

Source: Author, based on company reports

Thus, the company operates at a cost disadvantage compared with Seven Generations and Encana.

With adjusted funds from operations of C$19.82/boe and C$13.45/boe, the company generated a profit of C$6.91 and C$0.54/boe in Q2 2018 and Q2 2017. But the variation of the proved FD&A costs over the years influences the profitability of the company.

For instance, if we take into account only the depletion and depreciation costs at C$15.26/boe, the company operated at a loss during Q2 2017.

Valuation

The table below compares the flowing barrel valuation of the companies discussed above.

Source: Author, based on company reports

The flowing barrel valuation can be compared because these companies produce a similar part of liquids and gas.

We have seen that Kelt generates lower netbacks compared to the two other companies. Yet, the market prices Kelt at a higher flowing barrel valuation.

I see two reasons for which an investor would prefer to invest in Kelt at these prices:

Due to its smaller scale, medium size operators could acquire the company at a premium. But this is a speculative investment case.

With the lack of hedges, the company will benefit the most from improved oil and gas prices.

Otherwise, investing in Seven Generations seems to be a much better proposition at these prices.

Conclusion

Kelt has been growing its production in the last few years. The company will continue to do so with capex above the cash flow from operations.

The company operates at a competitive corporate netback, but the higher replacement costs compared to other producers reduce the profitability of the company.

Despite this lower profitability, the market values the flowing barrel at a premium compared to some low-cost producers with a similar production mix.

The company can be an interesting investment for the investors anticipating a takeover or higher oil and gas prices. But these investment cases are speculative. At these prices, Seven Generations is a better investment for this type of producer.

