Yum China: The Buyout Is Over But Was The Decline Smart?

Yum China owns the most popular fast food brand, KFC, but the growth makes me skeptical about the future returns of the stock.

Chinese consumers are changing their food preferences and this is proving difficult for fast food brands to adapt to.

The potential buyout of Yum China has passed, but is the company right in declining the offer?

On August 14, 2018, Reuters reported that there were investment firms interested in the buyout of Yum China (YUMC), the owner of Taco Bell, Pizza Hut, KFC, and others but less than 4 weeks later, Yum China had already rejected an offer and the event was put to rest.

YUMC data by YCharts

Shares experienced a slight pop during this news break, but ultimately, nothing has changed. YUMC is still down 14% YTD and the question is, now that the buyout is history, will this trend continue or is there hope?

YUMC data by YCharts

Operating Market

Fast food (quick service) restaurants are popular dining options in China. Food preferences are changing, with demand for natural/organic foods increasing. As education increases among consumers, so too does their interest in foreign cuisines. However, while Yum China does qualify as foreign, the educated citizens also tend to be more health conscious. This is creating a barrier for fast food, especially western brands, as they are viewed as unhealthy.

The entire population is overwhelmingly switching its preferences. American staples such as Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) and Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) have had trouble growing in the market, and have even posted declining sales. They are tailoring their products to the trend as a result, with Coca-Cola offering Sprite Fiber+ and investing in LePur yogurt. Fast food giants are combating the trend by changing their menus and with aggressive growth in rural areas.

Source: FT

In recent quarters consumer spending is slowing. The numbers posted in July, $1,439 for the 1H18 (8.8% annualized), missed expectations and were close to 15-year lows according to Bloomberg. While there is still strong growth, it is not as strong as it once was. Long term, analysts are still expecting the consumption sector to garner viable growth. There has been noticeable capital inflow into the consumption sector which is keeping analysts bullish.

Offsetting this slowdown is the growth in rural/lower-tier cities throughout China. This is a major trend throughout corporate strategies because the lower-tier cities are gaining wealth but are often disregarded from mainstream brands. Morgan Stanley forecasts consumption to triple by 2030, equaling a potential $6.9 trillion.

Fueling this growth is a nationwide population shift. With upper-tier cities like Beijing experiencing declining population growth, lower tier cities will make up to 75% of total population expansion by 2030. On top of this, there will be increased infrastructure investment.

The trade war, like with every other sector, is keeping investors on their toes. If the US continues to enact tariffs, the Chinese are increasingly likely to support local brands as opposed to foreign ones. In 2016, the Chinese protested KFC because China lost a lawsuit over the S. China Sea. Chinese citizens blamed the US for the lawsuit and protested American brands. If it has happened before, it can happen again.

YUMC Opportunity

KFC first entered China in 1987, instantly becoming a hit. The KFC brand is still massive but is declining in popularity which management is aggressively addressing. Even though there has been a market share decline, from 39% in 2012 to 31% in 2017, Yum China still has major catalysts (on the micro side) that make the future look bright. These catalysts include:

Mobile/delivery

Tailoring food preference

Health conscious KPRO

Source: CNBC

KFC is definitely the staple for Yum China as Pizza Hut has been having a much harder time earning fans. Yum Brands has been reporting declining sales for the chain this year. This is from a combination of promotions and loss of interest from the Chinese consumer.

Yum China has 6 total revenues under its belt: KFC and Pizza Hut are the largest, with "All Other" consisting of Little Sheep, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Daojia. The "all other" segment is negligible compared to the rest of the business so it will not be focused on.

Source: Yum Brands

Sales growth has had a rough time over the past couple of years. As mentioned earlier, Chinese preferences are changing and this was a barrier for the company. However, digital/delivery may prove to be the breakout strategy. This is where the growth has been in recent quarters.

KFC digital members increased by 50 million YoY to 135 million as of Q218. Pizza Hut gained 20 million members YoY to 45 million over the same period. Management is doubling down on this strategy, and revenues are starting to shift accordingly. 13% of KFC and 24% of Pizza Hut sales were generated from mobile delivery and this has been increasing for the past few years.

KFC has been relatively stagnant YoY. Q1 proved to be a relative 'blowout' but Q2 was disappointing. Margins were compressed as a result of the trade war and expansion measures, however, operating profit increased.

Source: Yum Brands

Pizza Hut, on the other hand, has had a rough year so far. All measures below decreased YoY with same-store sales down 5% so far. As was mentioned earlier, Pizza Hut has been heavily offering promotions in order to garner interest but it is not working yet. However, the brand is re-branding and is opening new stores that have a sleek look, with marble decor and chandeliers. Management is trying to keep Pizza Hut an upscale restaurant in hopes of reviving sales.

Source: Yum Brands

While the brand-specific breakdown does not look good, Yum China has been growing its sales slowly but surely. YTD sales increased 13.86% to $4.3 billion putting the company on track for at least $8 billion this year. As shown below, there is close to no growth coming from the "Other" segment and it is unclear if this will change moving forward.

Source: Yum Brands

Conclusion

Moving forward, I would be cautious on Yum China. There are opportunities for growth including the health-focused KPRO, but it is unclear if this will take off like the original KFC did. The staple brands (KFC and Pizza Hut) are growing slowly, almost too slowly. The growth that has occurred over the last year has not been enough to satisfy investors, unless they are looking for a dividend in the consumption sector.

Source: Morningstar

In the meantime, the stock appears to be approaching undervaluation according to valuation ratios. Some ratios are on the low end, but the P/FE is on the high end. Analysts are mixed on the stock, with most either Hold or Buy. As of this writing, the stock was trading at $35.11 and the average price target was $41.32 per ADR.

Source: Barron's

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.