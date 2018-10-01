General Electric Changes Leadership

Now, we will see if Mr. Culp, who has a reputation as a person who can execute, can transform General Electric into a "new" Modern Corporation.

Mr. Culp is an "outsider," something that General Electric needed the last time it changed its leadership.

The Board of General Electric has made and overdue change in the leadership of the company with the elevation of Lawrence Culp as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

I have not written anything about General Electric Co. (GE) since June 27, 2018.

There has not been much that I wanted to say about what was going on in this "old" Modern Corporation. I was very dissatisfied with the person running the company, John Flannery, and I was very unhappy with the lack of vision the leadership of GE seemed to be showing.

Enough said.

General Electric has a new leader, H. Lawrence Culp, Jr., the former head of the Danaher Corporation, a conglomerate that makes a variety of scientific, medical, and automotive products.

Mr. Culp is the first outsider ever to lead the company. He has been GE's lead independent director since June 2018.

And, this is my major point: when General Electric replaced Jeff Immelt over 14 months ago, the company needed to bring in new leadership. The choice of Mr. Flannery, who has put in more than 30 years of service to GE, was one of the "old" boys. He was "in" with the Board of Directors.

Just the wrong choice for a company that was having the troubles that General Electric was experiencing.

Even with all the changes that Mr. Flannery made during his tenure, he was unable to produce results. The Board could wait no longer.

Furthermore, a question will always linger about the choice of Mr. Flannery and the actions that Mr. Flannery took about taken over the leadership position. Mr. Flannery was "catapulted" into the leadership position with the understanding that he was to do something…and, do it quickly.

However, he looked at the company with the eyes of someone that had been at General Electric for more than 30 years.

As mentioned above, GE was an model in the past, a exemplar of the "old" Modern Corporation. This old line conglomerate was a far cry from the "new" Modern Corporation that is coming to dominate the world.

Early on in Mr. Flannery tenure I tried to capture the challenges that he faced in producing a vision that would be adequate for the times. And, he was unable to do that.

General Electric, in my mind, was a turnaround situation and having completed three successful turnarounds in my career, I, of course, drew on my experience in trying to access the GE situation.

General Electric needed "new eyes" to oversee the situation. Mr. Culp brings with him "new eyes" and a track record in "transformations."

Thomas Horton, former chairman of American Airlines and current GE lead independent director, issued a statement saying that Mr. Culp had "a proven trade record in company transformation and delivering shareholder value."

Mr. Culp's record in turning Danaher around: during his leadership 2000-2014, "Danaher shares outperformed the S&P 500 index five-fold."

Mr. Culp was part of another desirable change at GE. He joined the GE board earlier this year as part of the Board's effort to restructure and recharge itself. This restructuring reduced the board from 18 people to 12 people and removed many of the longest-serving directors. It also includes a activist investor.

In the near term, Mr. Culp is not expected to change the direction of the company that was developed over the last year. Enough disruption has been created in that area for the time being.

Instead, Mr. Culp is going to focus on execution, something he is known for. He believes that there is some urgency in this area given the turmoil of all the structural changes that have taken place.

Bottom line: I feel good about the change that has been made and look forward to the "vision" that Mr. Culp will develop and the "execution" that he seems to be able to bring to organizations.

There is hope for General Electric's future.

