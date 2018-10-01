Market Volatility Bulletin: Trade Deal Lifts U.S. Stocks... And Canadian/Mexican Stocks Even More!

The real trade war may be brewing up across the pond between Britain and the EU.

Spot VIX took a hit in this morning's trade, as North American stocks are on the rise following fresh news of cooperation.

Market Intro

CNBC: Monday 10:37AM

The broader US averages (SPY, DIA, QQQ, IWM) got the week started on a positive note, presumably on good news regarding a fresh trade agreement between the US, Canada, and Mexico.

I am not exactly sure that the administration is always getting the tone correct as it relates to trade, but at the very least the stock market seems to applaud the new agreement: Mexican (EWW) and Canadian (EWC) stocks are up even more than US stocks this morning!

The NFP jobs report and Fedspeak are the main attractions on this week's economic calendar. There are enough items, then, to spark "predictable" volatility. My suspicion is that vol longs will flub this one in light of what a non-event last week's FOMC turned out to be.

Thoughts on Volatility

Questions like these depend to some extent on factors such as strength of the Canadian Dollar (FXC), sector breakdowns for the index (is there much Canadian big tech?), etc. In other words, trade is not the only reason that these assets have lagged.

Still, we do seem to be getting progress on the trade front. A lot of spectacle has surrounded these decisions (more than I'd like to see), but there is the possibility that renegotiated trade deals actually result in more trade, not less.

What trade war?

Now there you have the possibility of a trade war! And the irony is that from my perspective this is coming from the EU and not from Britain. The EU runs a trade surplus with Britain, and has for years.

It is quite possible that Team Brexit has quite a bit more negotiating power vis-à-vis their counterparty than is often appreciated. But a united political front, such as the EU enjoys, can change up the game considerably.

I believe that the Brexit Divorce will churn up some volatility as we approach the event. This is especially the case if Britain (EWU) decides to really show back bone and say "no deal" to the EU (EWG, EWQ, VGK).

I think that this table is quite valuable for VIX longs (VXX, UVXY) to study. Contango has decimated positions on VX calls. Keep in mind these are calls on the futures themselves, not the ETPs.

But one must bear in mind that to some extent this is because we have not really encountered a prolonged period of volatility in over a decade.

"Prolonged" is a subjective term… was late Jul-late Nov of 2011 prolonged? I leave that for you the reader to decide. Still, hopefully you get the point.

Term Structure

HV20 read at 5.5 this morning. I have chosen to display the VX term structure over the past week to show that most of the days entertained very little action. To the extent that we want to use the "outlier", last Wednesday and this morning form the upper and lower bounds, respectively.

My take is that the stage is set for vol to continue falling here (SVXY). Barring some kind of black swan event (TVIX), I think that the VX futures will reset to approximately where they spent most of their time last week before amping higher should storm clouds gather on risk assets.

Put directly, I think a falling VX term structure is more likely than a rising one. Should vol rise, it will in my opinion be difficult to get it much higher than where we saw last Wednesday without some real perception of sustained concern.

The last MVB featured a question from PBiggers about the implied correlation index. More information about the construction of the index can be found on the CBOE website, and I encourage readers to learn about how these three indexes (ICJ, KCJ, JCJ) operate. Implied correlation is a factor in VIX itself, and as such is worth keeping an eye on.

To be clear, no index will "command" a spot crush (or spike) in advance. We can use these indexes to better understand how things played out. Today's correlation index is basically identical to where the ICJ was last year. ICJ was really striding into unknown territory, and hit its bottom almost exactly when spot did in early November of 2017.

Because of the way that 2018 started, and also because international equities have seen more hiccups, there may be a misconception that we're now "at the bottom" of the allowable VIX range. That may well be, but I think that the current correlation index creates a case of being "right on track" in terms of where is was last year.

Whether or not it is rational for spot VIX to inhabit these levels is up for debate. But I for one am really seeing a case for some of the lowest VX readings from 2017 to find some company here over the next few weeks.

Conclusion

