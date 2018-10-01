Square: No Edge

Square is not growing as fast as investors might be led to believe.

Investment Thesis

Square's (SQ) shares continue to climb up, without stopping for breath. However, the problem with the steady climb is that it gives investors the illusion of safety that nothing can go wrong with Square. But I argue that at $40 billion market cap, all reasonable insight is priced in and that now optimism is also priced in.

Recent Results

Square has done tremendously well of late. At the halfway marker of 2018, Square's Q2 2018 results continue to impress the market, with the top line jumping 48% YoY to $825 million. However, when we dig just a little bit further, we become aware of another leading revenue indicator, which is its adjusted revenue. This excludes transaction-based costs and bitcoin costs and adds back deferred revenue adjustment accounting. Thus, the $385 million investors saw at Q2 2018 is actually more representative of Square's actual revenue stream, which is a punchy difference from the top line investors might be thinking of as Square's top-line revenue.

How Fast Is Square Growing?

Given that we have now established that, we should be focused on adjusted revenue, rather than total revenue. Let's assert; what is Square's adjusted growth rate?

Source: Author's calculations, SEC filings; adjusted revenue

As the table above highlights, Square's adjusted revenue is undoubtedly growing fast, at mid 50%s YoY. However, please see the table below, which highlights the total revenue growth rate.

Source: Author's calculations, SEC filings; total revenue

Thus, hopefully, we can see that Square's total revenue is not growing at quite the pace of its adjusted revenue. In the graph which follows, I have represented this variation.

Source: Author's calculations, growth rates normalized

This table should make an investor pause for thought? Given that total revenue is growing at a slower pace than its adjusted revenue, there should be some kind of efficiencies being squeezed out of its business model?

Squeezed Out Efficiencies

Management does not give guidance on its transaction-based costs. Thus, presently we only have data up to H1 2018.

Source: Author's calculations, transaction-based cost growth rates

In the above table, as common sense would dictate, as Square's operations increase in size, economies of scale push down the company's transaction-based costs. In FY 2016 as the total revenue was up 35%, its transaction-based costs were up 40%; then, as H1 2018 total revenue was up 46%, its transaction-based costs had fallen to 27%. Thus, given its falling costs, one would expect its adjusted revenue to grow, as we have seen above in the line graph.

Now the problem is that there is a limit to how much Square's economies of scale allow for its transaction-based costs to be squeezed out.

In other words, there will soon be a point where Square's adjusted revenue growth will match its slower growing total revenue. This might take 12 months or 2 years. However, ultimately its adjusted revenue growth will slow down and be led by its slower growing total revenue.

Why is this an issue? Because if Square is a business which is growing mid-50% YoY, it gets priced at a certain multiple, but a business which is growing at 40% gets a different multiple on its share price.

Valuation

My contention is that presently investors are being attracted to management's spiel of how its growth rate is reflected in its strongly growing adjusted revenue, when in fact this metric has benefited from a temporary boost. Nevertheless, management is hoping to price Square's market cap based on the assertion that it is growing at a rate which it is not sustainably able to grow.

Source: Author's calculations, morningstar.com

One does not need to have been an investor for a long time to look at the above table and realize that Square's present valuation is out of sync with the rest of its peers. Its P/Cash Flow (from operations (GAAP)) is simply irrationally priced at 360 times. There is simply no justification in its growth rate for it to be priced at this rate.

PayPal (PYPL) is obviously growing materially slower than Square. However, PayPal's 3- and 5-year CAGR are both approximately 18%, which implies that its growth rate is significantly more sustainable, thereby offering investors a very rough yardstick as to how Square's cash flow will ultimately approximate as it matures. This also shows that Square is likely to go from being priced above 300X to below 50X, a steep drop in its multiple.

Takeaway

In summary, I am not claiming that one should short Square. That is a terrible investment strategy. All I've attempted to discuss is that the company is priced more expensive than all its peers while not growing commensurately, and that its adjusted revenue is benefitting from a non-recurring boost.

Author's note: The only favor I ask is that you click the "Follow" button so I can grow my Seeking Alpha friendships and our Deep Value network.

Disclaimer: Please do your own due diligence to reach your own conclusions.

Find alpha in unloved names with enormous upside potential At Deep Value Returns, I'm laser-focused on two things: free cash flow and unloved businesses. Companies that are going through troubled times, but that are otherwise stable and cash flow generative can be bought on the cheap, providing investors with an opportunity for exceptional returns once those names come back in favor - as they often do. If you're looking for a deep value investing approach inspired by Buffett, Icahn, and Greenblatt that can help you generate between 50% and 200% potential upside in just a few years, then sign up for your two-week free trial with Deep Value Returns today!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.