Apple: Another Tailwind Continues

As everyone knows, technology giant Apple (AAPL) has a tremendous balance sheet that's flush with cash. As the most recent 10-Q filing shows, cash and investments totaled more than $243 billion, while total debt was less than $115 billion. The company has been very generous to shareholders, returning hundreds of billions in recent years, but yet that net cash amount is still well over $100 billion. Right now, that's a good thing, adding another tailwind to the company's financials.

Apple invests its extra cash in a variety of ways, with the breakdown seen on page 6 of the 10-Q linked above, mostly through a variety of corporate securities and US Treasuries. If you are going to have a massive cash pile, you might as well earn some interest on it. The good news is that Apple has been earning a lot more in recent years, as the chart below details.

(Source: Apple quarterly filings, seen here)

In the June 2018 ending quarter, Apple reported dividend and interest income of $1.418 billion. That's enough pre-tax interest in one quarter alone to purchase almost 1.3 million units of its new iPhone Xs Max, entry level storage version, even at its high starting price. That was about $91 million more in dividend and interest income than the prior-year period.

Interest expenses on Apple's debt rose a little faster, as the company took on some debt last year before it was able to repatriate foreign funds. However, if the company continues to pay back debt as they mature moving forward, interest expenses should slowly wind down. Interest income also may decline at some point if management continues to buy back stock at a massive pace, trying to eventually get to a cash neutral position.

You may argue with Apple over its current cash strategy. I recently detailed why another dividend raise would be worthwhile, as the company's annual dividend yield is around 1.29% currently. That's about 100 basis points below what Apple is earning on its cash at the moment, but management is more concerned with share repurchases, which bring down the share count and certainly do help earnings per share. It will be interesting to see what management does with the company now worth more than a trillion, because it likely cannot continue its $20 billion per quarter repurchase rate indefinitely, and shares remain at or near their all-time highs.

Last week, the Federal Reserve hiked its target federal funds rate range by 25 basis points, and there's a growing chance that we will see another hike of that amount at the December meeting. This will be continued good news for Apple, because as you can see from the chart below, interest rates are finally starting to rise for the longer end of the yield curve, not just the short end. Most of Apple's investments have maturities that are greater than 12 months.

(Source: Econoday 5-year auction page, seen here)

In the end, Apple is a strong beneficiary of the current rising rate situation. For every additional 25 basis points that it generates in dividend and interest income on its current cash pile, another $300 million plus a year is added to the pre-tax bottom line. That's almost a penny and a half extra earnings per share per quarter. Until management substantially reduces the net cash amount, this will be another tailwind helping to make Apple even stronger.

