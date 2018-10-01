Crude Value Insights: An Oil & Gas E&P Marketplace Service Focused On What Matters Most

The first 20 subscribers and everybody who signs up the first month will have once-in-a-lifetime offers for affordable pricing!

This service focuses on analyzing the cash flow picture of more than 50 oil and gas E&P firms in order to identify long and short opportunities.

Editors' Note: This article is meant to introduce Crude Value Insights, Daniel Jones's new service on the SA Marketplace.

This month, I am proud to announce the launch of my Marketplace Service, Crude Value Insights! Over the past few months, I have been planning for and working toward the release of this premium service geared toward providing my followers with quality analytical articles dedicated to the oil and gas E&P (exploration and production) space.

Looking back, this has been a long time coming. Back in 2014, when I saw oil prices crash, I began to see a glimmer of hope in what was an otherwise lofty market. Watching and participating in that ride down was a learning experience, a trial by fire if you will, but it has opened the door to a niche piece of the market that I have carved out for myself. Since then, I have placed a great deal of my time and energy toward analyzing and projecting the cash flow potential of oil and gas firms because, at the end of the day, the value of any business is the present value of all of its future cash flows.

By understanding the cash flow potential of E&P firms, and by assessing their value in relation to cash flows, not only on an absolute basis but on a basis that places them relative to their peers, we can understand what kind of opportunity exists in a market where uncertainty reigns. In searching other services on Seeking Alpha, I saw no service that offers this kind of dedication to this particular space at a time when oil and gas might present investors with the only chance to capture market-beating returns over the next few years.

So, who is Crude Value Insights right for? In my mind, the answer is that it’s appropriate for any investor who is drawn to the oil and gas industry, particularly those of a value bent and who place the idea of a margin of safety at or near the top of their list of what’s important when evaluating investment decisions. Even if oil and gas is one of many industries that you remain invested in or come into and out of whenever you believe a trough or ceiling has been reached, my service can help you identify attractive long opportunities and short opportunities irrespective of what the price of crude or gas is.

How does Crude Value Insights accomplish this? For starters, my service, already, keeps track of more than 50 oil and gas E&P firms. Every subscriber to it will receive access to a Google Sheets link that will show them real-time prices, as well as other relevant metrics, to the firms I have written about or intend to write about in the future. A glimpse at some of the companies included in it can be seen in the image below:

*Created by Author

Each company shown above that is highlighted in green is one that I have already performed an in-depth cash flow analysis and sensitivity analysis for. Those in yellow are companies I intend to perform cash flow analyses of next and have already appropriately vetted, and the remaining (those in red) are companies I will tentatively perform an analysis for in the future. Every month, my subscribers will receive exclusive content that will cover some of the more than 50 companies I intend to include in my service, plus in the same Google Sheets file they will have access to a 10-stock “What-If” calculator that will show hypothetical returns of companies had they invested at a date of their choosing.

One example of the quality of the cash flow work I’m performing can be seen in a free article I posted on Seeking Alpha just a few days ago. In that article, which covers Legacy Reserves (NASDAQ:LGCY), I compared my own EBITDA modeling (and I included my operating cash flow modeling) with the work performed by Baines Creek Capital, a more than 20% owner of Legacy that has forecasted significant cash flow growth for the business in the years to come. Subject to their core assumptions, my model was consistent with their views. For access to that article, please click here.

In addition, I want to make a promise to all of you: this service is not my service. Crude Value Insights is intended to be OUR service. As part of this commitment that I’m making to you, I will be providing a feedback form for any suggestions that you all might have, not only for existing content but so that we can shape what works and what doesn’t work for the future. Only through subscriber-driven innovation do I believe that services can and will thrive. That said, what is listed below illustrates not only my current pricing plans, it also gives a breakdown of all that you can expect from Crude Value Insights moving forward.

Pricing:

1) 2-week free trial.

2) First 20 who sign up will be billed $400 annually or $50 per month if they prefer to be monthly subscribers.

3) Everybody who signs up after the first 20 do, but before the end of October, will be billed $500 annually or $62.50 per month.

4) Everybody who signs up on or after November 1st will be billed $750 annually or $93.75 per month.

5) All prices are locked in for life!

What you will receive:

1) 4 to 5 deep dive cash flow analysis articles every month that look at the cash flow prospects of oil and gas E&P firms. In these articles, I will look at valuation metrics related to the firms and compare these metrics to all the firms I cover and to the industry as a whole. A discussion of current leverage will also be provided in these deep-dives.

2) 2 to 3 cash flow sensitivity analysis articles covering some of the same companies in the cash flow analysis articles. This will give you an idea of how well each business will perform under different pricing environments.

3) A first look at a monthly review of an index of at least 50 different E&P firms that covers their performance, relevant news updates, and more.

4) A first look at ALL oil and gas related articles I publish.

5) Exclusive access to a Google Sheets file that will keep you up-to-date on the daily price performance of all 50+ companies in my index and that also provides other data.

6) Exclusive access to a "What-If" calculator where you can type in the ticker symbol of any company and percentage of portfolio that was allocated to it to calculate how well the portfolio would have performed. That calculator is included in the same Google Sheets file as the index.

7) Live Chat access where fellow subscribers and myself will be available to communicate.

Takeaway

I’m incredibly excited about this opportunity and I know that it will be a chance for you to benefit from the highest quality content I can bring to you! If you are a fan of my work and if you believe that you would benefit from a detailed and comprehensive service that will cover a large swath of the oil and gas E&P space with a collective market capitalization in excess of $500 billion, then I hope that you’ll try out Crude Value Insights!

Disclosure: I am/we are long LGCY, MCEP, AMPY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.