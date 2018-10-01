Freeport-McMoRan: My Take On The Divestment Agreement With Indonesia

I received multiple questions regarding my views on the recent divestment agreement between Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) and Indonesia represented by the state-owned company PT Inalum. In short, the essence of these questions is "Where is the upside?". Freeport-McMoRan shares have been hit by the major downside in copper prices due to the trade war between U.S. and China, but the certainty in Indonesia should have theoretically provided upside for the company's shares. Unfortunately, there's nothing new in the divestment agreement, and this explains the market reaction.

So, here's what is about to happen. State-owned Inalum will pay $3.85 billion for all of Rio Tinto's (NYSE:RIO) assets in joint venture with PT-FI (Freeport Indonesia) and all of Freeport's interest in PT Indocopper Investama, which owns 9.36% of PT-FI. Out of this money, Rio Tinto will get $3.5 billion of cash and Freeport will get $350 million of cash. Once all the transactions are completed, Inalum will own 51.2% of PT-FI and Freeport will own 48.8% of PT-FI. Freeport believes that its share of future cash flows from PT-FI will be comparable to existing share of cash flows under the current joint venture agreement. While Inalum will own the majority of PT-FI stake, Freeport will continue to manage PT-FI operations (nobody expected Indonesians to manage the mine anyway). According to the press release, the transaction is expected to close by the first quarter of 2019.

At this point, all looks "well". So, why the market did not appreciate the news? Here's the problem. The transaction is subject to certain conditions, which include:

The extension and stability of PT-FI's long-term mining rights through 2041 in a form acceptable to Freeport and Inalum; Resolution of environmental regulatory matters satisfactory to the Indonesian government, Freeport, and Inalum; Various other Indonesian regulatory actions and approvals; Customary approvals from international competition authorities.

There should be no problems with (4) and, maybe, with (3). However, (1) and (2) have already been discussed for a long time and no solution has yet been found. Frankly, I find it a bit strange that the key question of stability of mining rights until 2041 is still not resolved after months of negotiations. Without the proper legal framework ensuring Freeport's rights to work, the market will not react to the deal. Also, it looks like the environmental demands are still present (Freeport argued the new demands could not be met physically no matter how much the company decided to spend on them, I wrote about it here), so they will have to be negotiated since dealing with them is a prerequisite for the completion of the transaction.

The problem of this divestment agreement is that key questions remain unanswered. Thus, the market has no reason to buy into the news.

Freeport's shares have been stuck in the $13-15 range (with a quick trip below $13) for some time and will need a material catalyst like major upside in copper prices or a real resolution of Indonesian problems to have more upside momentum. Despite the major difficulties, the company slowly crawls to the ultimate solution in Indonesia, which, in my view, is positive for the long-term future of the stock. I'd expect the momentum to intensify once the company shares are able to breach the resistance level at $15. Until then, range-bound trading will likely persist.

