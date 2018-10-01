McCormick: Going From Strength To Strength

McCormick (MKC) has really bucked the trend in the packaged food segment. With many companies struggling in this sector, McCormick has been able to keep its top line growing convincingly which is an achievement in itself. Rising commodity (which we will discuss) or input costs, elevated competition as well as transport costs headwinds have resulted in plenty of struggle for many companies this year.

McCormick, though, has been able to maintain its profitability despite spending more. One thing is achieving revenue growth through more aggressive advertising spend for example but another is being able to maintain operating margins which McCormick has done. After the company's third-quarter results, McCormick now has an operating margin (average over the past four quarters) of 17.3% which is the highest it has been over the past decade.

McCormick increased its full-year guidance for its bottom line by about $0.07 per share due to a more favorable tax rate. On the top line, however, management reduced its guidance from around 14% growth to 13%. The down-tick in the top line number will help bring down the sales multiple a tad. However, we still are dealing with a sales multiple of 3.2 which is well north of the 5-year average number of 2.5.

Although shares have pulled back somewhat over the past few weeks, we got another bullish engulfing candle last Friday which saw shares rallying almost 3%. With McCormick's track record with respect to how it has grown its margins over the years, you get the feeling that it would be something external or outside the company which would derail the share price here. Let's look at some contenders here.

In a company such as McCormick, the volatility of commodity input costs are obviously crucial to margins. For example, the likes of garlic and vanilla have increased in price significantly over the past few years which obviously has slowed McCormick's pace of profitability. Many companies in this environment attempt to lower costs plus also increase costs on the customer's side to compensate for the difference. The danger here is increasing the end-price too much and this argument may have some standing considering that two of McCormick's biggest customers (Walmart (NYSE:WMT) & PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP)) make up well over 20% of the company's top-line take. Nobody wants to see McCormick upset the apple tart here.

However, I feel McCormick on the cost side has the capability of doing much more. We can see this in how its Selling, General, and Administrative costs are trending compared to its gross profit. 10 years ago, SG&A made up almost 68%, whereas currently, the same metric only makes up just over 60%. Therefore, similar to Costco (COST), which we wrote about recently, McCormick has proven that with scale, costs can meaningfully come down as a percentage of gross profit. Revenue has grown by more than 5% on average annually over the past 10 years and is projected to grow by 13% this year due to recent acquisitions. These types of scale numbers alone will over time reduce costs as a percentage of gross profit.

Being able to acquire companies effectively will be crucial for McCormick for a number of reasons. Why? Because the company has proven that it can take meaningful costs out of the process when acquiring a brand for example which is growing rapidly. Astute investors knew that the recent RB Foods purchase was not only an opportunity to create synergies through the integration of products but also an opportunity to leap into international markets. Over the short term though, international markets as a whole have become a headwind for the company due to unfavorable foreign exchange rates. I cannot see this tailwind, though, being with us long term. If multiple international currencies continue to weaken against the dollar, then the Fed will slow down the rate at which it is raising interest rates. I would recommend investors to focus in on organic and margin growth and not core net sales growth as the dollar this year has caused havoc for many US companies selling abroad.

In fact, if McCormick was to endure sustained unfavorable foreign exchange rates in the near term, and if this was combined with a steep move down in US equities (which we are due), we could potentially be looking at an attractive setup here. This is what we are looking for. After Q3 though, McCormick firmly remains on our watch-list.

