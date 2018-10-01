Why I've Swapped My Disney For Fox

I have held a long position in Disney (DIS) shares for some time. My first article on the company that disclosed a long position was at $98 as compared to the current $116 per share. I think the company is likely to be a long term compounder, and their current valuation isn't especially demanding. My favorite business that they own is the parks business, as I think it will continue to have pricing power and discretionary spending is moving more towards experiences from goods. I also believe the launch of a streaming service, with content from both Disney and Fox (FOX)(FOXA), has the potential to even outweigh their profits from making movies. Importantly, the streaming service will also make their content revenue stream more predictable, which has the potential to earn the company a higher multiple.

For all those reasons, I'm a Disney bull. However, I've recently sold the vast majority of Disney shares and swapped the money into FOX shares. I didn't do this with all of my Disney shares, primarily because some of them are held in non-registered accounts where the tax bill would have been significant on the longest held shares. I bought the voting shares which trade under the FOX symbol because they are cheaper, and get to vote. The more expensive FOXA shares are non-voting, but slightly more liquid. Given both trade millions of shares per day, the extra liquidity isn't meaningful to my portfolio, so I'm taking the discount.

Description of the Fox Deal

Disney won the bidding war for Fox. They are paying $38 per share for the majority of Fox's assets, with the remainder to be still owned by Fox shareholders as part of "New Fox." However, the $38 per share is being paid as a mix of cash and stock, with a collar on the share price used to value the stock. The company describes the collar in the following way:

The collar on the stock consideration will ensure that 21st Century Fox shareholders will receive a number of Disney shares equal to $38 in value if the average Disney stock price at closing is between $93.53 and $114.32. 21st Century Fox shareholders will receive an exchange ratio of 0.3324 shares of Disney common stock if the average Disney stock price at closing is above $114.32 and 0.4063 shares of Disney common stock if the average Disney stock price at closing is below $93.53. Elections of cash and stock will be subject to proration to the extent cash or stock is oversubscribed.

However, Disney stock closed at $116.04. So Fox shareholders will receive the minimum number of shares, making the share consideration worth $38.57 if the deal closed now. If the Disney share price continues to increase between now and when the deal closes, Fox shareholders will benefit, because they are already receiving the minimum number of Disney shares. So if the price of DIS increase, Fox shareholders will participate.

Here is what happens in the opposite scenario. If Disney shares were to decline, even precipitously all the way to $93.53, Fox shareholders still get $38 in consideration. Disney would make up the difference by increasing the number of shares given to each shareholder. That is nearly a 20% decline that Fox shareholders wouldn't be exposed to.

So at present, owning Fox shares is very much like owning Disney shares, except you aren't exposed to the first 20% downside. That is an asymmetric opportunity if I've ever seen one, because while you get the upside, you are protected from the downside. That free upside optionality has very real value.

How to Value the Disney Collar

The collar has value, and I think that value can be quantified. Because Fox shareholders don't participate in any downside of DIS shares between $114.32 and $93.53, the collar is very much like owning a put on DIS shares at $114.32 and having sold a put at $93.53, also known as a bear put spread.

While options generally trade in only round numbers, we can use the closest strikes available to make a reasonable estimate of the market value of the collar. The collar (or option value) expires when the deal closes. The President of Fox commented to his staff in a town hall that a late spring or summer close was likely. The closest publicly traded options to those dates expire June 21, 2019, so I will use that expiration series for my analysis. The closest strikes to the collar in the deal are $115 and $92.5, which is not exact but close enough for an estimate.

According to Seeking Alpha's key data page for Disney option prices, the $115 put last traded at $6.50 per share, while the $92.50 put last traded at $1.21. Thus, if someone gave you a free put at the $115 strike in exchange for a $92.50 put, that would be worth $5.29 per share.

Each Fox share currently represents 0.3324 shares of Disney, which suggests that the value of the collar is $1.76 per Fox share. It would be possible to collect this value by selling a put at $115 and buying one at $92.50, in a ratio of 1 option contract (representing 100 shares) for every 300 FOX shares owned. That would monetize the value of the collar and provide equal upside and downside exposure to DIS while keeping exposure to New Fox and collecting the premium.

I am not selling the options for two reasons. One is that much of the position I converted is in registered accounts where option sales are restricted. The second is that Disney shares have the potential to be very volatile as the company switches revenue sources from selling rights to Netflix (NFLX) et al and starts monetizing through its own streaming service. While I think the long term is likely to be strong, their first reports in 2019 may be weak as they lose Netflix revenue and lap a very strong movie slate. The downside protection from the collar allows Fox shareholders to ride out potential near term volatility while keeping the long term upside.

Valuation of New Fox

The other reason I'm switching my exposure from Disney to Fox is that I think the market is undervaluing the New Fox business. Fox shares have been pretty stable right around $45 since shortly after the transaction. Now that Disney shares have moved above the collar, FOX has moved up to $45.49, which suggests the market is valuing New Fox right around $7 per share.

Very little detailed financial information about New Fox is available, because they have not yet filed a Form 10 with the SEC. That document will include New Fox's pro-forma financial information, and it's publication is a potentially significant catalyst for Fox, as I believe it will show a potentially significant undervaluation of New Fox. What little financial information on New Fox that is available comes from this presentation after the announcement of the deal. I've excerpted the relevant passage below.

Now at a high level and using fiscal 2017 financials as a pro forma reference, New Fox would have approximately $10 billion of annual revenue and $2.8 billion of EBITDA, which includes an estimate of incremental public company corporate and shared costs. New Fox will also have a strong investment-grade balance sheet, conservatively levered with a maximum of $9 billion of new gross debt, $7.5 billion of net debt and under 3x net leverage out of the box.

New Fox will have 1.853 billion shares outstanding, so at $7 per share the market is estimating that business to be worth $12.97 billion. Add the $7.5 billion in net debt and you have a $20.5 billion enterprise value. By far the most obvious comparable for this business is CBS (CBS), as New Fox will be mostly comprised of a TV network and associated TV stations. That business trades at a 10X EV/EBITDA multiple, which would imply new Fox would be worth $28 billion, or $11 per Fox share. That alone is an attractive premium, and is the number I'll use for my sum-of-the-parts.

There are a number of other reasons why I think Fox is more attractive than CBS. One is their cable networks, which I think are likely superior businesses going forward compared to the equivalent CBS networks. Fox News especially is probably a "must carry" network for cable operators, because it has a large and passionate following. Any network that will cause people to switch providers if it isn't carried has dramatic bargaining power. Also, because they are creating their own news content, their costs are largely fixed. That compares favorably to Disney's big cable network ESPN, where increases in fees from cable networks have to get shared with sports leagues when the rights come up for bid.

Finally, as part of the deal Fox is getting to step up the value of the New Fox assets. That is why they are paying a large dividend to Disney, to pay for those tax assets. Since I've included the related debt in the enterprise value of New Fox, it seems reasonable to account for the tax savings. The CFO had this to say on the matter:

...on the tax side, well, it's all subject to final calculations and everything. I think it's safe to assume that somewhere around $1.5 billion of each year's taxable income will be sheltered through the deductible basis for 15 years

Assuming US corporate taxes stay at their current low levels for the entire 15 year period, and discounting that value at 10% makes it worth $2.25 billion, or $1.21 per Fox share.

Risk

The biggest risk to this swap is that the Disney share price absolutely takes off. At some level all of the Disney shareholders will take stock, which will lead to proration, as half the consideration is in stock and half is in cash. One option to mitigate that risk is to buy out-of-the-money Disney call options. I think the value of underpaying for the New Fox assets offsets this risk. Also, there is a bit of negative feedback with the Disney share price. Because the higher the shares trade when the deal closes the less shares Disney has to issue to buy Fox. However, now that the share price is above the top of the collar, that effect doesn't exist anymore, which should blunt some of the Disney share price momentum. I will assume full pro-ration in my sum-of-the-parts below, as that is the most conservative case.

Sum-of-the-Parts

If we assume the market has correctly priced Disney at the closing price of $116.04, then the value of Fox works out as shown in the table below.

I think this valuation is conservative, because it assume the current price of DIS is correct, while I think that great business is likely to continue to add value. It also assume that New Fox has the same valuation as CBS, which I think is conservative. I also didn't include anything for their real estate assets. New Fox will own the Fox lot in California, which they have leased to DIS for 7 years but can redevelop or sell after that. That asset isn't necessary for running their business, and is a source of free upside to this valuation.

Conclusion

I think Disney is a great business at a very reasonable current price, and it is one I had planned to keep as a permanent holding. However, I think on a relative value basis Fox is currently a better way to have net long Disney exposure, so I have swapped my DIS shares for FOX. I believe the market is under-valuing New Fox, and that when more complete disclosure on New Fox is released that is a potential catalyst. The downside protection from the collar is also a great feature of an investment in Fox compared to Disney at the present time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FOX, DIS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.