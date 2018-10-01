RSX Rallies As All Stars Align In The Right Way

In my previous article on VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (RSX), I stated that a rebound from $20.00 would not be as easy as in April of 2018. I believed that upcoming sanctions on Russia were a sufficient catalyst to keep pressure on RSX before uncertainty regarding the exact measures in the sanctions bill is removed. Clearly, the market had a different view, so I guess it's a good time to update my thoughts:

In my opinion, there are four catalysts responsible for the rapid move in RSX. The first, and the most important one, is that the new sanctions bill is unlikely to pass Congress before November. Nobody expresses doubts that new sanctions will be implemented in some form or the other, but it's just how the market works - when the negative news flow pauses, traders have the time to look at good news and increase their purchases. While the sanctions bill may have lost some momentum, I see no indications that anything has fundamentally changed. Therefore, the long-term pressure is still there, even if in the short-term the market decided to turn a blind eye to it.

The second catalyst is the rising oil prices. U.S. sanctions on Iran seem to have a real impact on the demand/supply balance, and I guess that many market participants who were shorting the top at ~$80 per barrel were caught off guard. This situation is certainly positive for the energy-heavy RSX.

The third catalyst is the Russian Central Bank decision to stop buying foreign currency for reserves until the end of this year. This decision was meant to calm markets down at a time when one dollar bought you more than 70 rubles. Originally, Central Bank purchases were constructed to both increase Russian foreign currency reserves, providing the necessary cushion, and unpeg the ruble from oil prices. Now that a major player is out for the next three months, the correlation between the ruble exchange rate and oil prices will surely increase. In combination, the increase in oil prices and the Central Bank's decision to stop foreign currency purchases led to a rapid appreciation of the ruble, which is favorable for the dollar-denominated RSX:

Source: xe.com

The fourth catalyst is that emerging markets in general, as seen in the chart of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM), have recently been in a rebound mode:

Together, these factors led to a fast upside in RSX. However, I have doubts that this upside may continue. As I write these words, Brent oil (BNO) is trading at almost $85 per barrel. I attribute the fast rally in oil prices to speculative buying in combination with a short squeeze and I have doubts whether the pace of this upside will stay the same. Also, I believe that the uncertainty regarding sanctions on Russia will have more influence at RSX near $22.00 then at RSX at the $19.00-20.00 range. The more you pay, the more certainty in your investment or trade you want to have. Obviously, if oil goes to $90 in a straight line, the dollar-denominated RSX will enjoy automatic upside, but I think that this scenario is unlikely at this point.

Conclusion: RSX had significant upside in recent days as all factors lined up to its favor. I don't think that this upside could continue in a straight line. The next important point for RSX will come in November when U.S. should implement new sanctions on Russia. I see the uncertainty regarding these new sanctions as a key obstacle that stands on RSX way above the $22.00 level.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the above-mentioned stocks.