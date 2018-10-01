The Treasury Bonds And Utility Stocks ETFs Have Negative Weekly Charts As Junk Bonds Become Overbought

The SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has been below its "reversion to the mean" since November 2014 with its 200-week simple moving average now at $36.54.

The Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF remains above its "reversion to the mean" but below my annual pivot of $54.46.

The 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF remains below its "reversion to the mean" as the Federal Reserve raised the Federal funds rate to 2.00% to 2.25% last week.

Those familiar with my background know me as a long-time critic of Federal Reserve policy.

I started my Wall Street career as the trader of U.S. Treasuries in the primary dealer community in 1972. Back then, the FOMC implemented policy decisions without giving market participants any hints on when and why policy decisions were made. As a bond trader at a primary dealer, I would attend private meetings with officials of the New York Federal Reserve and the Open Market Trading Desk once or twice a month. These meetings would be a discussion of market conditions, and based upon these conversations, I would present my opinions to the firm's traders, sales force and clients who were mostly the larger money center and regional bank portfolio managers.

As transparency became the buzzword beginning with Alan Greenspan, I have written many stories criticizing FOMC decisions. Here are my first comments on the FOMC chaired by Jerome Powell:

Fed chair Powell says consumer rates are still low by historical standards. NOT TRUE! For example, Chase (NYSE:JPM) raised credit card rates by 1% to 5% in April on top of the .25% bump each time the FOMC raises rates. Its cheapest rate was 10.24%; now it's 14.25%. As a small business owner, Chase offered me a new business credit card with a rate between 17.49% and 22.49% based on my credit rating. In my opinion, credit card rates should be capped at 12% and not increased each time the FOMC raises rates. If a bank does not want the risk, don't offer a credit card. Defaults on credit card debt will be an issue over the next two years.

Today I will show weekly charts and discuss new key value levels, pivots and risky levels.

The 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLT)

The U.S. Treasury 30-Year Bond ETF trades like a stock and is a basket of U.S. Treasury bonds with maturities of 20+ years to 30 years. As a stock-type investment, it never matures, and interest income is converted to periodic dividend payments.

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The Treasury Bond ETF ($117.27 on Sept. 28) is down 7.6% year to date with a negative weekly chart as the ETF is below its five-week modified moving average of $119.10 and below its 200-week simple moving average or "reversion to the mean" at $125.07. It's been below this average since the week of Jan. 19. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading declined to 30.90 last week, down from 39.74 on Sept. 21.

Investor Strategy: Buy weakness to my quarterly value level of $105.77 and reduce holdings on strength to my weekly risky level of $119.30. I show a monthly pivot at $116.81.

The Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU)

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The Utility Stock ETF ($52.65 on Sept. 28) is down 0.1% year to date and its weekly chart ended last week negative. XLU is below its five-week modified moving average of $53.22 and is above its 200-week simple moving average of $48.93. This "reversion to the mean" was last tested during the week of Feb. 9 when the average was $47.56. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading ended last week at 74.52, down from 81.49 on Sept. 21, falling below the overbought threshold of 80.00. Investors should continue to hold a core long position given its 3.44% dividend yield.

Investor Strategy: Investors should buy weakness to the 200-week simple moving average at $48.93 and reduce holdings on strength to my semiannual, quarterly and annual pivots of $53.86, $54.42 and $54.46, respectively. My monthly pivot is $52.44.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The Junk Bond ETF ($36.05 on Sept. 28) is down 1.8% year to date with a positive but overbought weekly chart. The ETF is above its five-week modified moving average of $35.93 but is below its 200-week simple moving average of $36.54. JNK has been below this "reversion to the mean" since the week of Nov. 14, 2014, when the average was $40.08. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading ended last week at 86.58, up from 82.68 on Sept. 21 with both readings above the overbought threshold of 80.00 this week.

Investor Strategy: Buy weakness to my semiannual value level of $31.15 and reduce holdings on strength to my annual and quarterly risky levels of $37.15 and $37.23, respectively. My monthly and quarterly pivots are $35.09 and $36.18, respectively.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.