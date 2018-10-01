Dark Clouds Returning For Kitov?

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Biologics as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to the SA PRO archive. Click here to find out more »

Today, I want to share a nano cap biotech company Kitov Pharmaceutical Holdings Ltd (KTOV). Kitov is in position for a strong fourth quarter of 2018, and first half of 2019. Kitov appears to be a buy at current trading levels, but should it stay on your speculative watch list?



Company Overview

Kitov Pharmaceutical Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:KTOV) is an Israel-based bio-pharmaceutical drug development company. It is focused on creating a diverse pipeline of novel drugs in order to diminish risk and cost of development. Kitov has their first FDA approved drug Consensi™ for the treatment of osteoarthritis and hypertension. Additionally, Kitov is developing a "novel molecule" (NT-219) that can be utilized with oncology drugs to impede, reverse, and delay tumor resistance.

Kitov is an early stage bio-pharmaceutical company, but is aggressive to transfer into the growth stage in the near future. Management appears to be working fast to launch Consensi™ in the US, and implement a strategy to gather interest and development in NT-219.

Recently, Kitov has experienced some high points ... followed by some low points. The company provided a first half corporate update which appeared to rally investors and share price, but was subsequently penalized with a worrisome press release involving the SEC.

After experiencing these two events, one might struggle to determine if they are bullish or bearish on Kitov. I aim to examine these recent actions, and present how they can alter the broad view of the company.

Waymack Subpoenaed By SEC

On September 18th, a press release announced that the SEC has served Dr. Paul Waymack with a subpoena for documents and testimony. The SEC has commenced an action to enforce the subpoena. However, this does not appear to be a SEC investigation of Dr. Waymack or Kitov Pharmaceuticals. The SEC stated:

The application does not reflect a determination by the SEC or its staff that Waymack or Kitov Pharmaceuticals has violated any provisions of the federal securities laws or any provisions at issue in the Israel Securities Authority's investigation.

So why the SEC subpoena? According to Waymack's counsel the SEC has confirmed to that the single purpose of the SEC's participation in this matter is to assist procurement of documents and the testimony from Dr. Waymack for the Israeli Securities Authority (ISA). The ISA is currently pursuing an investigation of Kitov and some of Kitov's leaders for fraud and deceitful statements regarding public disclosures about their Consensi trial data.

However, Dr. Waymack and his counsel believe they can quash this subpoena. According to the filing, the subpoena

should be quashed because the SEC's assistance to the ISA in this matter would prejudice the public interest of the United States; that in conducting the underlying investigation, the ISA has violated both Israeli and United States law that would normally prohibit the ISA's conduct in certain matters in connection with the investigation; that Dr. Waymack's rights under American law as an American citizen and a respected member of the medical community would not be respected and preserved by the SEC providing assistance to the ISA; that to allow the SEC's subpoena to stand would result in an abuse of process; and, that the subpoena is also overly broad and unduly burdensome to both Dr. Waymack and Kitov.

It would seem Dr. Waymack and his counsel do have some arguments. Nonetheless, the press release clearly had a negative result on the share price and investor sentiment. Preceding the press release, Kitov was trading around $1.90 per share and plummeted to a 52 week low of $1.60 in minutes once the news hit the wire. The share price has recovered a little since then, but it looks as if investors believe the ISA issue is not going away anytime soon.

What's the story behind this?

The ISA investigation initiated back in February 2017, when Kitov's CEO Isaac Israel was arrested by ISA on charges of fraud in association with false statements to the Data Monitoring Committee (DMC) for Consensi. The subsequent day, the share price plummeted and NASDAQ halted KTOV. Consequently, class action lawsuits popped up asserting that the Kitov deliberately fabricated the Consensi™ pivotal trial data to coax the DMC into supporting a statistical significance for efficacy was reached.

Shareholder class action lawsuits are a common occurrence when damaging news or regulatory rulings hurt the share price, and they are often quickly dismissed. However, these class actions passed outright dismissal, and management remained silent for the majority of the process. This gave me the impression this suit had potential to do some harm to company.

It appeared as if these lawsuits had a grip on the share price, and subdued investor confidence. Although Consensi™ did receive FDA approval, doubters speculated it could have been due to falsified data. Furthermore, some fear that potential Consensi™ partners and NT-219 collaborators might be hesitant to be associated with a company with a history of legal trouble.

Class Action Settled? Damage Report

On July 30, the company filed a 6-K with the SEC announcing they have reached a settlement agreement in the shareholder class action lawsuits pending against it in Cohen v. Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Ltd., et al., and Ng, v. Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Ltd., et al., and Zulch v. Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Ltd., et al. These litigations were filed against Kitov due to claims of violations of U.S. federal securities laws.

According to the 6-K filing, the terms of the stipulation of settlement are:

The classes in all of the Actions will receive aggregate consideration of $2.0 million. Expenses to be paid by Kitov's insurance carriers. Kitov maintains "no admission of wrongdoing, and reiterates that Kitov has always maintained, and continues to believe, that it did not engage in any wrongdoing or otherwise commit any violation of federal or state securities laws or other laws, including, vigorous denials that the Company's public statements were misleading; that it failed to disclose any material information from investors; or that it acted in any deceitful manner."

Reading the points above, gives the impression that Kitov was able to negotiate a settlement with little damage. Kitov's insurance carriers are picking up the bill. Most notably, Kitov was able to maintain they did not violate any U.S. securities laws.

Investors should be breathing a bit easier, but this issue is not entirely behind them. A September 19th, court document stated that January 24, 2019 is the date for the settlement hearing. The purpose of the hearing is to:

Determine finally whether the applicable prerequisites for class action treatment under Federal Rules of Civil Procedure 23(a) and (b) are satisfied;

Determine finally whether the Settlement is fair, reasonable, and adequate, and should be approved by the Court

Determine finally whether the Order and Final Judgment as provided under the Settlement Stipulation should be entered, dismissing the Action on the merits and with prejudice, and to determine whether the release by the Releasing Parties of the Released Claims against the Released Parties, as set forth in the Settlement Stipulation, should be ordered, along with a permanent injunction barring efforts to prosecute or attempt to prosecute any Released Claims extinguished by the release against any of the Released Parties, as also set forth in the Settlement Stipulation

Determine finally whether the proposed Plan of Allocation for the distribution of the Net Settlement Fund is fair and reasonable and should be approved by the Court

Consider the application of Class Counsel for an award of attorneys' fees and expenses and a Compensatory Award to the Class Representatives

Consider Settlement Class Members' objections to the Settlement, if any, whether submitted previously in writing or presented orally at the Settlement Hearing by Settlement Class Members (or by counsel on their behalf) provided that they gave proper notice that they intend to appear at the Settlement Hearing

Rule upon such other matters as the Court may deem appropriate.

Although Kitov was able to come to an agreement with the plaintiffs, we still have to wait on the court to make it official. It is possible the United States District Court Southern District of New York doesn't approve to all the conditions of the settlement. This leaves investors in uncertainty and opens up the conversation about what will be on hold until the final ruling.

Corporate Update and Reports First Half 2018 Financial Results

The first half of 2018 has been revolutionary for Kitov for many reasons. On August 29th, Kitov Pharmaceuticals delivered corporate update on the first half of 2018 which showcased the company's recent high points, and also shed light on some serious matters. In the press release CEO Isaac Israel summarized the key points and stated:

'The first half of 2018 has been a transformational period for Kitov. Most importantly, we received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval to market Consensi™ (amlodipine and celecoxib) oral tablets for the simultaneous treatment of pain caused by osteoarthritis, as well as hypertension. We are now focused on securing an optimal U.S. commercialization partner for Consensi™ in the U.S. who has the capability to execute a successful product launch and provide Kitov with a solid on-going revenue stream. Moreover, we are excited about the continued progress we have achieved in advancing NT-219, our promising cancer therapy drug candidate,' continued Mr. Israel. 'We have generated compelling pre-clinical results for NT-219 to date, and expect to submit an Investigational New Drug application to the FDA and to initiate clinical trials for NT-219 in 2019. Finally, following our recent fund raise of approximately $8.1 million in gross proceeds, we are supported by a strong balance sheet with approximately $11.8 million in cash and deposits and no debt as of June 30, 2018.'

Israel's statement was not only a concise review of the first half of 2018, but also reiterated the company's focus of finding a U.S. commercial partner for Consensi™. In a subsequent list of expected upcoming milestones, we can see the proposed strategy laid out.

Expected Upcoming Milestones:

Secure a U.S. commercialization partner for Consensi™

Product launch of Consensi™ in the U.S. by a commercialization partner

Expand global commercialization network for Consensi™ to additional territories Initiate regulatory approval process for Consensi™ in China and South Korea, by our partners

Complete GLP toxicology studies for NT-219 Complete manufacturing of GMP NT-219 drug product for clinical trials Submit an IND and initiate clinical trials for NT-219

In addition to finalizing U.S. launch, Kitov intends to expand Consensi's commercialization and regulatory processes outside the U.S. Furthermore, NT-219 appears to be nearing it's IND upon the conclusion of toxicology studies and trial product manufacturing. With the stated goal of submitting NT-219 for IND in 2019, we can speculate that Kitov intends to complete the list before the end of 2019.

Another piece of information to note was the disclosure of Kitov's financials at the end of the first half of 2018. According to the press release, Kitov has $11.8 million in funds as of June 30, 2018. This is an increase from $7.4 million at year end of 2017, which is mostly due to a direct offering of $7.4 million completed in June 2018.

Overall, the market and investors appeared to welcome this update for the company. Prior to the update, Kitov was trading close to a 52 week low of $1.66 per share. Shortly after the update the share price elevated to the $2.00 per share area.

But why was the share price beaten down? Although the first half of 2018 has been eventful for Kitov, not every event has been positive for the share price. Some of these events includes: shareholder class action lawsuit, direct offering, and absence of partnership. Are these negative actions really outweighing the positives? Let's breakdown some of these dealings, and see if the share price reflects the conclusion.

Making some Cents out of Consensi™

In May 2018, the FDA approved Kitov's Consensi™. Consensi (KIT-302) is a combination drug of celecoxib and amlodipine besylate for the treatment of osteoarthritis pain and hypertension. This combo of celecoxib, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID), and amlodipine besylate, an antihypertensive calcium channel blocker is patent-protected. Consensi™ is a once-a-day pill of 200 mg dose of celecoxib (COX-2 inhibitor) for the treatment of osteoarthritis pain and three different dosages of amlodipine (2.5, 5, and 10 mg) for hypertension.

Is there a US target market for Consensi™?

Although Consensi™ is a combination of generic drugs, Kitov has faith that there is a strong market demand and opportunity for their patented drug. According to Figure 1, the Consensi™ target markets in the US are quite large.

Figure 1: Consensi™US Target Markets (Source: Kitov)

Over 50 million adults in the US diagnosed with Osteoarthritis. 29% of adults in the US have hypertension (approximately 75 million based on roughly 250 million adults in the US). 60% of all osteoarthritis prescriptions are NSAID, and 24% of them are Celecoxib. CDC estimates 13.5 million patients in the US have Osteoarthritis and Hypertension. In 2017 US sales of Celebrex® (not including generic versions of Celebrex®) were $164 million were recorded in the US alone.

If 29% of adults in the US have hypertension and 44% of those patients also have osteoarthritis, then potentially 32 million patients in the US may well have both conditions. Bearing in mind, Consensi™ is anticipated to be the only NSAID/Anti-hypertensive that can treat both conditions, Kitov is in good position for tapping into that comorbity population.

Another potential application for Consensi™ is kidney patients who also have high blood pressure and/or Osteoarthritis. On October 26th, 2017, Kitov announced that Consensi's phase III/IV trial demonstrated improved renal function. According to Kitov, other anti-hypertension drugs; including diuretics, ACE inhibitors, and angiotensin II receptor antagonists can cause deterioration of renal function, including possible acute renal failure. Whereas, amlodipine does not. Consensi™ could be a safer option for patients with renal complications, but still need to be treated for OA and/or hypertension.

Furthermore, Consensi has been shown to be more effective at lowering blood pressure than celecoxib and amlodipine. In figure 2, Consensi™ (Kit-302) outperforms Amlodipine and Celecoxib in daytime and nighttime blood pressures.

Figure 2: Consensi™ Reduction Blood Pressure Vs Amlodipine and Celecoxib (Source Kitov)

This figure shows that the synergy of Consensi's combination of amlodipine and celecoxib could be a better option for a blood pressure medication than amlodipine alone. Prescribers could see Consensi™ as an improved hypertension medication vs. Pfizer's Norvasc®.

But does the Consensi™combination make sense to prescribers, patients and payors?

Consensi™ has a strong list of positives as a drug. But how is this going to presented to the physicians, patients, and the payors? Couldn't physicians just prescribe celecoxib and amlodipine individually and direct the patient to take them concurrently? Consider the information and data in Figure 3 from Kitov.

Figure 3: Consensi™ Benefits (Source Kitov)

Investors should accept the possibility of physicians shrugging off the combo idea on Consensi. However, physicians will have a hard time ignoring the FDA labeling advantage for Consensi. In the July conference call, Kitov Founder and CMO John Paul Waymack stressed the significance of the FDA approval labeling that Consensi™ lowers blood pressure, diminishes the risk of fatal and non-fatal cardiovascular risks, primarily strokes and myocardial infarction. Into the bargain, Consensi™ is the first and only NSAID that can marketed to prevent heart attack, stroke, and death. This is an mammoth selling point in view of Pfizer's Celebrex® (Celecoxib) has a black box warning (Figure 4) about cardiovascular risks. In fact, Merck's (NYSE:MRK) COX-2 Inhibitor Vioxx™ ( Rofecoxib) was withdrawn from the market in 2004, because of excessive increased risk of heart attacks and strokes with long term use.

Figure 4: Celebrex® Black Box Warning (Source Kitov)

Consensi™ could be the answer for prescribers who avoid prescribing NSAIDs for osteoarthritis due to the cardiovascular side effects. Bearing in mind that hypertension is "the silent killer" due to lack of noticeable symptoms; patients will unlikely be conscious of their ailment and report it to their physician. Since Consensi™ can treat hypertension, physicians can confidently prescribe and mitigate the cardiovascular risks associated with Celecoxib and other NSAIDs. What is more, since Consensi™ is two drugs in one pill, this may possibly increase convenience and compliance for the patient.

Physicians ought to see the value in Consensi's long term treatment for reduction of the inflammation in osteoarthritis. The inflammation in the joints not only cause pain, but further deterioration of the joint. With the reduction in cardiac and GI side effects, Consensi™ can be implemented for lengthier periods. Thus, preventing worsening pain and reducing the need to progress to opioids for pain management.

According to a recent U.S. Market Assessment ordered by Kitov, physicians stated they would prescribe Consensi to 40% of their osteoarthritis patients presently using celecoxib and to 25% of osteoarthritis patients not using celecoxib.

Could Consensi be an alternative to opioids for OA pain? Recent studies have displayed that NSAIDS are statically as effective at reducing chronic and acute pain as opioids. A study by Brigham and Women's Hospital sampled 5,500 patients with knee OA and found that both NSAIDs and opioids both displayed roughly 30% reduction in pain. A common rational for prescribing opioids over NSAIDs is the cardiovascular, gastrointestinal, and kidney side effects of NSAIDs. Seeing that Consensi does not show these side effects, prescribers might discover Consensi as a viable alternative to opioids for certain OA associated pain.

If priced competitively, Consensi™ possibly will save patients' money by reducing the number of prescriptions of daily medications. Instead of paying two co-payments or costs, the patient might only need to purchase Consensi. Kitov may have a great dual treatment drug, but the home run possibly will be the financial, convenience, and compliance benefits for all groups. In fact, Kitov estimated Consensi could potentially save the U.S. healthcare system $650 million annually.

US Partner Wanted: Looking for Big, Rich, and Knows How to Move

Now with Consensi™ approved in the US, Kitov is in pursuit for a partner to take this drug to the US market. Kitov previously made some strategic moves prior to approval by finding Consensi™ partners with Changshan Pharma in China, and Kuhnil Pharmaceutical is South Korea. Both of these partnerships provide Kitov with milestone payments for commercial and/or regulatory marks, as well as royalties.

I believe Kitov's deal with China's Changsang Pharma is of important note, due to China being the second largest pharmaceutical market in the world. Furthermore, Pfizer reported it had increased Celebrex® and Norvasc® sales in China during 2017. Since China's SFDA now allows companies to use trial data from other countries in their approval process, we can hope Consensi's approval process will be shortened.

But now is the time to find the U.S. Partner

According to the July, 2nd business update company conference call, Kitov was in discussions with potential U.S. partners prior to approval, and is continuing those talks. Although we don't know what stage Kitov and potential partner(s) are in, we can be certain Kitov is in far better position having FDA approval in possession.

Investors need to practice patience while waiting for an update. I do anticipate the potential partner to take some time and perform extensive due diligence; which will be needed in order to dig into Pfizer's (NYSE:PFE) Celebrex® and Norvasc® market segments. In addition, deciding the proper valuation on a novel combination of generic drugs cannot be an easy task.

If Kitov is able to find a US commercial partner, look for the share price to make a hefty move upwards. How high will be governed by on many factors, but the details of a partnership should be the attention. I created an infographic (Figure 5) containing a list of some important details in a potential commercial partnership.

Figure 5: Potential Partnership Details to Look for (Source Author)

Among the details listed above, I believe the greatest value in who the partner is. Clearly the financials are important, but I need to be certain the partner is able move Consensi. Kitov might be able to negotiate for healthy payments and profit sharing, but those won't matter too much if the partner can't grab a piece the market. I believe obtaining a name brand partner is key at this point.

The financial details of a partnership could be multifaceted, and interpreting the specifics can be a bit puzzling. As a pre-revenue company, I expect Kitov to require a sizeable upfront payment. Although Kitov has about$11.8 million in the bank (June 30 th, 2018), they are burning about $2-3 million per quarter. Management is planning on submitting NT-219 for IND ( the average IND submission in 2017 cost about $619,000), and progressing to clinical trials. Without a healthy upfront payment, Kitov might have to amend their NT-219 game plan.

The structuring of payments and profit sharing also needs to be measured. NT-219 has a long road ahead, and will require a hefty amount of cash to progress through trials. The figures of a partnership deal may decide if Consensi pays the bills, or if management will consider taking on debt, or extra offerings for funds.

Lastly, I would search for possible conditions on the partnership. One of the most common and foremost stipulations in a biotech collaboration is the protection of intellectual property. Having a strong patent in multiple countries is critical to ensure the product and process is safe from infringement. Once these patents expire, often competitors create generics and snatch a portion of the market. Kitov has acquired multiple patents for Consensi in the US and other regions. However, the length of a potential partnership might be limited to the duration of these patents, or up until a competitor is brought to market. Identifying these possible conditions may provide investors a timeframe and exit plan of a potential partnership.

Is Consensi another Vimovo™?

When I first researched Consensi, I instantly thought about Horizon Pharma's(HZNP) naproxen/ esomeprazole magnesium combination drug named Vimovo™. Similar to Consensi, V imovo™ is a convenience pill that is FDA approved to treat OA and RA. In addition, Vimovo™ utilizes generic naproxen (NSAID) and esomeprazole (Proton Pump Inhibitor) in order to provide the benefits of the NSAID, but able to negate the gastric side effects of the naproxen with esomeprazole.

Sounds like a great combination right? It is a useful combination, but patients were not pleased they were paying a premium for a prescription version of OTC Aleve and Nexium. The cost of Vimovo™ was running about $17 - $25 a pill, while the cost of the two OTC versions were about $0.30 -$0.60 individually. Vimovo™ eventually became a controversial topic and sales weakened abruptly. In fact, Horizon report a 52% drop in yearly sales from 2016 to 2017.

Is Consensi destined to the same fate? Although Consensi does have several parallels to Vimovo™, the foremost difference is the drugs involved. Vimovo™ is a combination of generic drugs that can be obtained OTC at local drugstores. Whereas both of Consensi's drugs are only available via prescription. A potential predicament for Consensi is being guilty by association with previous NSAID combo drugs. It is possible physicians see Consensi as another Vimovo™, and prescribe generic celecoxib and amlodipine separately.

Fueling NT-219

With Consensi™ approved, Kitov can focus their development labors into their oncology drug NT-219. NT-219 is a first-in-class small molecule intended to inhibit acquired resistance and reversing tumor resistance to cancer drugs. NT-219 targets two signal proteins (IRS1/2 and STAT3) that can work in tumors to develop anti-cancer drug resistance mechanism.

In various pre-clinical models, NT-219 was administered in combination with a variety of approved oncology therapies, "outstanding efﬁcacy" was observed in preventing acquired resistance and reversing tumor resistance. The combination therapies include:

EGFR Antibodies (Erbitux®)

Small molecular inhibitors of MEK (Mekinist®)

Mutated BRAF (Zelboraf®) EGFR (Tagrisso®, Tarceva®)

mTOR (Afinitor®)

Chemotherapy agents (Gemcitabine, Oxaliplatin, and Docetaxel)

Immun-oncology agents (Keytruda®)

The application of NT-219 is to trigger the "OFF" switch in the tumor. Thus, "blocking major oncogenic pathways." According TyrNovo Ltd., (Kitov Pharmaceuticals) In pre-clinical trials, NT219, in combination with several approved oncology drugs, displayed potent anti-tumor effects and improved survival in various cancers.

Kitov has declared that they expect the first clinical trial to be in advanced pancreatic cancer patients in combination with gemcitabine (Gemzar®) and/or in combination with osimertinib (TagrissoTM) for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Can NT-219 Be The Answer?

With more than 100 different forms of cancer and drug resistance being a well-known problem in practically every type of therapy, NT-219 could be a solution to numerous multifaceted oncology dilemmas.

Many patients have drug-resistant cancers. This may occur at the initial treatment, or later on as their cancer cultivates resistance as treatment ensues. Moreover, some patients might have tumors resistant to one drug or even multi-drug resistance. NT-219 could prevent the optimal drug for a particular cancer from becoming ineffectual, and allow the patient to continue with their current therapy.

Some great models come from Kitov's Company Presentation slides containing graphs from PDX trials. Figure 6 below displays how NT-219 precludes acquired resistance to erolotinib in head and neck cancer.

Figure 6: Erlotinib + NT-219 Comparison Chart (Source KTOV)

Notice how tumors treated with only erlotinib established resistance after 6 days and increased in volume. Whereas the erlotinib + NT-219 combo prevented the resistance, and some subjects eventually observed a complete response.

Additionally, other PDX studies revealed NT-219's ability to:

Reverse Existing Resistance

Delay Recurrence of tumors

Convert Non-Responders to Responders

An example of converting non-responders to responders is illustrated in Figure 7 below with Merck's Keytruda.

Figure 7: NT-219 with Keytruda Responders (Source KTOV)

This graph really snatched my attention as a result of Keytruda being the named combination drug in the PDX trial for esophageal cancer. It is notable for NT-219 to improve the effectiveness of a cancer drug, but NT-219 facilitated Keytruda to be effective on the cancer.

Regarding Figure 8, we can see the assortment of therapy types, drugs, cancer types, and the companies that have established efficacy with NT-219.

Figure 8: Combinations with Demonstrated Efficacy (Source KTOV)

Figure 8 exhibits how NT-219 could be deployed throughout the oncology map. Furthermore, the companies on the chart are big players in the oncology sector, and could be potential collaborators for Kitov. Any reference of collaboration with any of the companies listed will provide legitimacy to NT-219.

Not only could NT-219 collaborations be a great benefit to Kitov, but many pharmaceutical companies with approved oncology drugs/therapies could profit to employ NT-219 to advance or mend their therapies. It is thinkable that NT-219 could prevent the need for big pharma to develop a whole new drug for IRS1/2 or STAT3 mutations. An oncology pharmaceutical company could use their already approved drug in combination with NT-219. It would be pharmaceutical retrofitting by adding NT-219 to the therapy.

It takes at least a decade to develop a new drug and only a few years for a new clinical pathway to be discovered. Cancer drugs can take billions of dollars to develop and bring to market, but it is possible that a whole new type of treatment or drug could be a couple years behind. Recent advances in Car-T, Immuno Therapy, and Gene Therapy are able charge the higher price points because of their potential long term cost saving benefits.

If NT-219 is effective at preventing drug resistance, not only will patients see the benefits, but so will the payers. Research from PWC displays, roughly $210 billion a year is wasted misused medicines and procedures. Payers appreciate value in drugs and treatments, and large pharmaceutical companies need to address this concern. If an oncology pharmaceutical company wants to maintain or increase revenues, they will either have to offer more value without charging more, or prove explicitly that it can eliminate expenses from additional segments of the healthcare system to justify the higher prices it's charging.

Ultimately, the pharmaceutical world is going through a price war and arms race at once. NT-219 could be considered a value adding or cost cutting molecule. Some companies might utilize NT-219 to reduce the need for R & D by retrofitting established therapies to be effective, and remain competitive with the newest therapies. In contrast, NT-219 could be added to one of the state-of-the-art treatments, and help validate the higher price point.

What's next for NT-219?

NT-219 is still in pre-clinical trials, but Kitov is expecting to submit an IND for NT-219 in early 2019. Acceptance of the IND looks promising due to the positive response from the FDA addressing Kitov's Pre-IND package. As soon as IND has been accepted, look for Kitov to start accruing collaborations for NT-219 development.

I would suggest using similar guidelines from Figure 5, when evaluating a potential NT-219 collaboration. I would put the greatest significance in payments or expenses. New oncology drugs require a large amount of time and money to get through the approval process. Kitov will most likely require help with the expenses even with potential Consensi revenues.

Analyst Coverage and Financials

Unexpectedly since Consensi™ approval, not many analysts have not initiated or provided new positive commentary on KTOV. In fact, from the time of approval of Consensi, only H.C. Wainwright has reissued a buy rating to the stock. On June 6th, analyst Raghuram Selvaraju raised his price target to $12.50 from $10.00 (prior to FDA approval).

On June, 1st 2017, Kitov issued a direct offer of 3,260,000 shares at a purchase price of $2.50 per share. Additionally, Kitov also issued 1,630,000 unregistered warrants. That offering was estimated to produce roughly $8,500,000 in gross proceeds which is planned to go towards the development of NT-219.

According to the March investor presentation, the company had no debt at the end of 2017. In the last business update conference call, the last offering improved Kitov's bank account to about $12,000,000, and should receive regulatory milestone payments from overseas partners. According to Kitov management, these funds are expected to last through 2019.

That Small Biotech Fundamentals Problem

It's commonly a blameless notion to initiate your investment research with the most fundamental piece of the company: the balance sheet. The balance sheet is a vital component in the company's ability to meet its responsibilities and preserve the conviction of investors. For Kitov, the company presently has approximately $12 million of cash on the records. The propensity over time is important to note. In this circumstance, the company's debt has been mounting. At year end of 2017, Kitov had about $14.1 million in total assets, balanced by $6.8 million in total liabilities.

Unfortunately, the fundamental numbers got worse. Kitov experienced -$12.2 million in net income last year, demonstrating a yearly net change in cash of -$0.1 million. Perhaps most importantly where cash movements are concerned, the company saw about -$8.6 million in net operating cash flow.

Figure 10: 2017 Revenue (Source KTOV)

Revenue? Typically investors look at key trends that validate something of the future investment prospective of a company. In terms of Kitov, we can see how the top line displays an annual revenue of $0.00. Bearing in mind Consensi was recently approved in the US, and Kitov does not currently have a U.S. commercial partner. Until then, we can expect that line remain zero until Consensi's U.S. launch.

Figure 9: 2017 Cash Flow (Source KTOV)

So the fundamentals are bad? Indeed, most small biotech companies have terrible balance sheets due to the costs of R&D and the FDA approval process. Kitov is a pre-revenue biotech working to get their first FDA approved drug to be brought to the US market. Once Consensi is brought to market, investors should expect to see drastic changes in the fundamentals in subsequent earnings reports.

Is Kitov's Pre-Revenue Valuation Attractive?

Typically the trends are more important than the forecasts, but valuating Kitov based on fundamentals is not very useful here. As a pre-revenue company, how should an investor value Kitov? I suggest investigating at a few areas to help make a decision.

Management Team

Near Term Revenues

Potential Market Size

Competition

Intellectual Property

Management Team

The value of the management team can be determined by the members: background, education, experience, and success in previous positions. Looking at Kitov's officers, we can see a team comprised of diverse backgrounds, but share many commonalities. How have they performed thus far? As I look at the timeline of Kitov, I have to applaud their decision making for the long term growth of the company and pipeline. Kitov decided to pursue Consensi approval first. Due to Consensi being a combination of two FDA approved drugs this allowed them to use 505 (b) (2) IND, and reduced the time for approval. Thus, reducing the cost of development of Consensi verse the cost of attempting to get a new molecular entity (NME) approved ( approximately $2.5 billion). With the reduced approval time (Less than 4 years for Consensi), Kitov is able to start generating revenue sooner, and use the revenue to pay for NT-219 development.

The FDA noted that the increased rate of myocardial infarctions among patients taking NSAIDs, can occur as early as 5 weeks after patients begin taking NSAIDS. The FDA has also stated that it is unable to distinguish any variance in CV risk amongst approved NSAIDs, including COX-2 inhibitors. Kitov's awareness to combine celecoxib and amlodipine besylate (Consensi) to address the cardiovascular, gastrointestinal, and renal side effects of NSAIDs demonstrates their ability to be creative and practical. Their reward? The cleanest label prescription NSAID.

Another positive note for the management team was the acquisition of TyrNovo. According to the first half of 2018 update, Kitov completed the acquisition of TyrNovo from unaffiliated minority shareholders. Kitov today holds 97% of TyrNovo's issued and outstanding shares, with the residual 3% held by the TyrNovo founder and the current Kitov CTO. TyrNovo was responsible for the research and development of NT-219. Again, management was able to see the potential of one drug to solve multiple problems. If NT-219 makes it to market, it will aim to improve care and reduce costs.

Near-Term Revenues

Having a forecast of the near term revenues can be vital information for a pre-revenue investor. In other business sectors, companies have a selection of metrics to help project revenue such as: established beta testers, launch dates, price points, marketing channels, size of sales staff, purchase orders, and distribution channels. In the case of Kitov, investors have a limited amount of information to rely on. Due to the lack of a commercial partner or approval in Asia partnered countries, we have to expect the near term revenues to be limited to partner payments.

Potential Market Size

Calculating the potential market size for a pre-revenue company requires a decent amount of investigating to find the numbers and to develop a formula. By evaluating the current market and the sales of competitors, we can identify an aggregate market to extract these data points from.

Consensi's primary market is NSAIDs, and we can verify that the U.S. market for NSAIDs is robust. According to the FDA, an estimated 70 million prescriptions were distributed from U.S. retail pharmacies for celecoxib, ibuprofen, or naproxen single ingredient products in 2017. It estimated that more than 30 billion doses of NSAIDs are consumed annually in the United States alone.

An unidentified market for Consensi may rise from the patients who were once unable to take NSAIDs due to cardiovascular, gastrointestinal and/or conditions. Consensi has presented an ability to decrease these risks and still be an operative NSAID. This puts Consensi in a whole new category of NSAID, and could assist in obtaining patients who previously could not to take NSAIDs.

So what are the possible sales numbers looking like? In 2017 sales of Celebrex® in the US were approximately $164 million, $28 million in Europe, and $583 million in the rest of the world. This summed up to about $775 million in global sales for Pfizer. The 2017 sales was an increase from $733 million in 2016.

If Kitov is able to gain marketing approval for in China, Consensi will be open to a strong celecoxib market. A study revealed that 10% of the Chinese population suffers from the degenerative joint disease. Furthermore, China has the second-highest in the world the incidence rate of knee osteoarthritis. Between 1990 and 2000, the rate amplified by 45 percent, and 21.3 percent of the patients suffered from disability in the joints caused by the disease. According to Kitov's CEO Isaac Israel,"The total annual NSAID market in China is estimated at hundreds of millions of dollars, according to IMS Health. Moreover, celecoxib sales in China represent 25 percent of the total NSAID market."

Looking at the market for Consensi's other drug Amlodipine; we look into the sales of Norvasc®, which is Pfizer's branded Amlodipine. According to Pfizer's 2017 financials, Norvasc® 2017 sales were approximately $926 million, and was down from $962 million in 2016.

Taking into account the revenues of Pfizer's Celebrex® ($775 million) and Norvasc® ($926 million), we can conclude the potential market Consensi is large and robust. Indeed, we cannot anticipate Kitov coming near Pfizer's numbers, but grabbing a small percentage should improve the company's fundamentals.

NT-219's market size is not as specific as Consensi's, but that is due to the large variety of possible combinations of therapies it might be able work with. Considering that 70% of all solid and hematological cancers have constitutive STAT3 activation, and that the global cancer therapeutics market in 2017 was estimated at $121 billion and projected to hit $172.6 billion by 2022; we can speculate NT-219 has a worthwhile market.

Kitov has previously announced that NT-219's development plan includes a clinical trial with gemcitabine (Gemzar); a first-line chemotherapy drug in pancreatic cancer. Gemcitabine cost about $1,363 a month, and is usually very effective unless the tumor acquires resistance. One of the ways pancreatic cancer develops resistance involves STAT3 pathways. If NT-219 can show efficacy in preventing gemcitabine resistance, patients might be able to continue with their current treatments. Thus, conceivably preventing the need to move into second-line therapies such as Onivyde® from Ipsen S.A. (OTCPK:IPSEF). Combining NT-219 with gemcitabine, could allow gemcitabine to remain a first-line treatment in an estimated $13 billion global pancreatic cancer market in 2021.

So what is NT-219's market size? It is difficult to estimate. If NT-219 is able to continue demonstrating positive results with any of the therapies listed in Figure 7, we can speculate possible exposure to some billion dollar drugs such as Keytruda. With the yearly cost of Keytruda estimating to be about $150,000 per patient, that would make NT-219 a valuable asset if it turns a non-responder to a responder.

Competition

Competition for Consensi™ is anticipated to originate from the NSAIDs, Celebrex®, and generic celecoxib. The withdrawal of Merck & Co.'s Vioxx® and Pfizer's Bextra® has made Celebrex® (celecoxib) the principal COX-2 inhibitor in the U.S. market. Generic celecoxib companies include: Mylan Inc. (NASDAQ:MYL), Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA), Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN), and Astellas Pharma, Inc. ADR (OTCPK:ALPMY). Due to the cardiovascular risk associated with Celebrex®, Kitov trusts that Consensi™ has a competitive advantage over other NSAID drugs in the market.

I spent a decent period of time researching competition for NT-219, and uncovered a sparse amount of molecules that target both IRS1/2 and STAT3 pathways. However, a number of therapeutic contenders in development such as Dalotuzumab a by Merck & Co.'s. Dalotuzumab is being developed to target IRS1/2 pathway in metastatic breast cancer. As for STAT3 competition, NT-219 could face up with Boston Biomedical's Napabucasin (BBI-608), which is in Phase III clinical trials in combination with Folfiri in metastatic pancreatic and colon cancers.

Figure 11: Napabucasin Pipeline (Source Boston Biomedical)

It looks as if Boston Biomedical has a robust pipeline with a variety of combination therapies. Although NT-219 will utilize different pathways, Boston Biomedical is further along in the trial process than Kitov, and could potentially establish a strong demand for napabucasin if approved.

Tvardi Therapeutics is a private pharmaceutical company also utilizing the STAT3 pathway for advanced cancers. Tvardi has an oral STAT3 inhibitor and is already in a phase 1 clinical trial for advanced: Breast Cancer, Head and Neck Squamous, Cell Carcinoma, Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer, Hepatocellular Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Gastric Adenocarcinoma, and Melanoma. Although Tvardi is not performing these trials in combination with other therapies, we can list them as a potential competitor.

Intellectual Property

In bio-pharmaceuticals, patents often represent the lifetime of branded drug. Patents can secure market exclusivity, and can also protect the proprietary methods behind the development/manufacturing. Once the patent expires or an extension is denied, generic versions of the drug are able to be marketed in those regions. This often hurts the branded drugs sales, and subsequently the company's revenue experiences a sharp decline. Although the name survives, the market share shrinks and often the share price follows suit.

Kitov and TyrNovo have performed the proper steps to defend their intellectual property via patents and trademarks for Consensi™. Prior to be acquired by Kitov, TyrNovo management filed numerous patents and applications for their protein kinase signaling platform. These patents can be organized into four patent families, casing compounds that moderate protein kinase signaling and their practice in treatment of protein kinase connected disorders, covering oncology and neurodegenerative disorders.

I have created two figures (Figure 12 and Figure 13) to help organize these patents. Take note that these patents have expiration between 2027 and 2034.

US Patent # Status Description Expiration 9,408,837 Issued Ameliorating celecoxib-induced elevation of blood pressure by administering celecoxib and amlodipine separately or in combination. February 28, 2030 9,662,315 Issued Oral dosage composition which includes both celecoxib and amlodipine. February 28, 2030 Provisional Application Filed Pharmaceutical formulations of celecoxib and amlodipine and methods of preparing the same 87295108 Granted - Live Trademark Consensi Typically 10 Years

Figure 13: Consensi Patents and Trademarks

Patent Numbers and Region Status Description Expiration EP 2125712 France Germany Switzerland UK Granted NOVEL PROTEIN KINASE MODULATORS AND THERAPEUTIC USES THEREOF December 4, 2027 US 8,058,309 Granted Tyrphostin derivatives acting as substrate competitive protein tyrosine kinase (PTK) inhibitors and receptor tyrosine kinase (RTK) inhibitors, methods of their preparation, pharmaceutical compositions including such compounds, and methods of using these compounds and compositions, especially as chemotherapeutic agents for preventions and treatments of PTK and RTK related disorders such as metabolic, fibrotic, and cell proliferative disorders, in particular psoriasis and cancer. April 2, 2028 EP 2285774 France Germany Italy Netherlands Spain Switzerland UK Granted NOVEL MODULATORS OF PROTEIN KINASE SIGNALING - NT-219's involvement in modulating the insulin like growth factor receptor signaling and methods of using these compounds as chemotherapeutic agents June 7, 2029 US 8,637,575 Granted Tyrphostin derivatives acting as substrate competitive PTK inhibitors and RTK inhibitors, methods of their preparation, pharmaceutical compositions including such compounds, and methods of using these compounds and compositions, especially as chemotherapeutic agents for preventions and treatments of PTK and RTK related disorders such as metabolic, fibrotic, and cell proliferative disorders, in particular psoriasis and cancer.

April 2, 2028 IL 209638 Granted NT-219's involvement in modulating the insulin like growth factor receptor signaling and methods of using these compounds as chemotherapeutic agents June 7, 2029 EP 2658847 France Germany Italy Netherlands Spain Switzerland UK Granted 2-(2-PHENYLETHENYL)-1,3-BENZOTHIAZINE DERIVATIVES USEFUL FOR THE TREATMENT OF CANCER December 27, 2031 US 9,073,880 Granted Compounds having a benzo[e][1,3]thiazin-7-one core, and methods of using these compounds as chemotherapeutic agents for the treatment of protein kinase related disorders April 9, 2032 EP 3021944 US Granted IGF-1R signaling pathway inhibitors useful in the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases July 13, 2034 US 9,770,454 EP Pending Compounds acting as Insulin/IGF signaling modulators useful in the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and disorders. The invention provides pharmaceutical compositions including such compounds, and methods of using these compounds and compositions for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, in particular neurodegenerative diseases caused by proteotoxicity such as Alzheimer's disease.

IL 243566 IL Pending IGF-1R signaling pathway inhibitors useful in the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases



Figure 14: TyrNovo Patents

Although Kitov and TyrNovo acquired IP protection in the U.S. and Europe, I do not see any patents for China or South Korea. In view of the recent political atmosphere about intellectual property in China, I would have expected Kitov to have made this a high priority. Another concerning is the patent expiration dates for TyrNovo related to NT-219. Assuming NT-219 takes 10 years to develop, Kitov is looking at short time with market exclusivity.

So is Kitov's Pre-Revenue Valuation Attractive? Based on the five topics evaluated, I think Kitov's potential valuation to be very attractive. Although they do have strong competition, I believe the potential markets for Consensi and NT-219 override the shortcomings. Bearing in mind that the current market cap is about $30 million.

Upcoming Catalysts and Growth

Kitov's funding is in place to sustain the company through 2019. In addition, the company enjoys solid analyst support. That said, I would only slowly accumulate shares here. The stock has had some trouble since the last offering, and the recent corporate update didn't resuscitate. Still, investors should take note of some the potential upcoming catalysts that may well launch KTOV out of the nano cap world. Some of these catalysts include:

Finalize U.S. Commercial Partner for Consensi

China and South Korea Regulatory Updates

Submit NT-219 IND

Collaborations with NT-219

Acquisition of Other Therapeutic Candidates

Any and all of these catalysts should be praised by investors, but it is the potency of these catalysts that can facilitate upward momentum. Moreover, all these catalysts may well transpire within the next year.

Is Kitov a Buy?

In spite of the downside risk, the current share price and potential upside brands this as a buy.

I would recommend long investors to slowly accumulate shares based on technical analysis until we see changes in the fundamentals. KTOV's movement is going to be conditional on pipeline catalysts and business deals. Consequently, developing the position over a longer period will help mitigate risk.

Developing a Position

As with most pre-revenue biotechs, developing a long position needs to be methodical. After Consensi™ approval and subsequent offering, KTOV traded down to the $2.40-$2.60 range. Currently, the stock is trending down in the $1.70s, and has been showing weakness since the end of June. Looking at a yearly trend chart below (Figure 15), we can see KTOV is key support levels on low volume, but below most moving averages.

Figure 15: KTOV Trend Chart via Trend Spider 9/22/2018 - Year

Looking at the last 4 months (Figure 16), we can see support and resistance at $1.96. Unfortunately, the share price broke that support has entered a downward channel. I foresee the $1.90 area to be pivotal for the yearly trend.

Figure 16: KTOV Trend Chart via Trend Spider 9/22/2018 - 4 Months

Furthermore, it does appear that the upward trend was broke after the SEC Subpoena news broke. Looking at Figure 17, investors should deliberate on this current trend and expect the share price to follow till technical buyers take over or company news.

Figure 17: KTOV Trend Chart via Trend Spider 9/22/2018 - 60 min

Downside Risk

Kitov does face some serious challenges ahead. Most of these challenges stem from legal issues and potential securities violations. If Kitov is found guilty of fabricating Consensi data, investors should believe subsequent actions from the FDA and the SEC will be taken. This could lead to a catastrophic share price meltdown, and investors should understand this is a possible event.

The current cash runaway is also of concern. Although Kitov claims they have enough cash to last through 2019, investors should not feel at ease with $11.8 million in the bank. With growing legal fees and no Consensi revenues, investors ought to be apprehensive about the upcoming financial status.

Other downside risk arises from the potential delay or lack of partnership. Without a U.S. commercial partner, Kitov's share price will most likely continue to decay. The longer the wait, the less revenue generated from Consensi, and that cash on hand will start to fade. The longer the wait, the more speculation of Kitov attempting to launch commercialization alone, and the lack of a partner could incapacitate the share price.

Investment Time Horizon

I am looking to trade Kitov for its near/intermediate term upcoming catalysts. I will consider developing a core position and possible plan to hold the position if the particulars of the upcoming catalysts are to my liking. If not, I will liquidate my position upon news release.

Conclusion

Recent company legal troubles have brought dark clouds to the share price. In spite of that, I believe the points highlighted in the recent corporate update, and potential upcoming catalysts make this an attractive investment.

Precisely forecasting the stock price in the near term is enigmatic. Considering this, I would like to stress caution that Kitov is an extremely speculative stock. There is risk that investors lose all or a considerable amount their investment. Although the upside of Kitov is great, it is a long way from being free of risk.

