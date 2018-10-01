The Mess That Is Now Great Britain

This is the "new" world and the "new" leadership that is evolving.

For the European Union, things are also not looking good as Italy's government "sticks the EU" its new budget and Germany continues to weaken in terms of leadership.

As deadlines near for British leaders, Brexit seems to be turning into a disaster.

I have written earlier, "Why Should the European Union Be Nice to Great Britain?"

Going further, the question could become, "Why Should the European Union Be Nice to Anyone?"

The European Union is getting it from all sides of the populist rebellion in the Western world.

Great Britain is faced with "Brexit," the "leaving" of the European Union by the United Kingdom.

Italy's new government and its new budget proposals are "sticking it to the EU" ignoring the fiscal guidelines of the eurozone.

Greece still teeters this way and that, with an exit from the community always a possible consideration.

And, the questions continue to arise about how Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany is losing her control of the government and how long she might continue to stay in office.

The person with the highest profile leading the charge to keep a strong central control of the European Union is French president Emmanuel Macron. And, his popularity is dipping within his country.

All of this places the leaders of the EU in a corner in terms of trying to protect the longer-term interests of the community in the facing of countries flaunting them and/or thinking of leaving.

The story with that will have the biggest immediate impact how the European Union is evolving is the one connected with Great Britain.

What is really scary in all of this, to me, is that lack of leadership that seems to exist on every side.

In Great Britain, Prime Minister Theresa May seems to be totally devoid of the skills necessary to manage at this time.

As she claims herself, "I know I am not a showy politician…" What an understatement!

She is often called a "pragmatist." Her former minister leading the Brexit effort, David Davis, claims, "Mrs. May 'is first and foremost a pragmatist, she wants to survive - she will go with any deal that can be delivered."

And, this is what is missing. Now, I am not opposed to be pragmatic. In fact, I believe that in these times, many of our leaders need to be pragmatic in reaching "deals."

However, Mrs. May seems to have very few ideas herself, and so appears to be at the mercy of all others for ideas in building deals. A "pragmatic" leader must still have an idea of where she… or he… wants to take the discussion and must build a "final" deal, "pragmatically" around the direction she is leading people.

I remember discussions surrounding the operating procedure that was used by President Ronald Reagan. Reagan, in my view, was always willing to "cut a deal" with others and, I think, was one of the best negotiators to hold the office of the US presidency.

The thing was that Mr. Reagan always had a vision, and began there. Then, he negotiated.

Mr. Reagan is known for his "Conservative" programs, I believe, because his original vision started off so far in the "Conservative" direction, that the deal he cut was still predominately a "Conservative" program. But he was always willing to negotiate and reach a place most everyone could accept.

Mrs. May has none of that skill.

Part of the current situation has arisen because the vote for Britain to "leave" the EU was never really seen as something that would succeed. The vote, obviously, would be for the UK to "remain."

Consequently, we read in the New York Times, "In many way, the country is in the same position it was on the morning after the 2016 referendum, without a clear plan."

No one thought that "leave" would win the referendum, so no one had a plan. And, Mrs. May, herself, was never a big fan of "Brexit"… she never seems to be a big fan of anything… and yet, she became the prime minister after David Cameron, the initiator of the referendum, resigned from the position.

And, Mrs. May seems to keep digging herself into deeper and deeper holes as she goes along.

By the way, Bojan Pancevski and Will Horner provide a good, short history of this whole "Brexit" story in the Wall Street Journal for those of you that might want to catch up on what has happened over the past two years or so.

In two weeks, Mrs. May is supposed to present her next, "final" plan to the European Union heading for a March 29, 2019 exit. But, before this plan is presented, Mrs. May must deal with the annual meeting of the Conservative Party.

This meeting will probably be more of a confrontation, rather than a rallying effort. The Conservative Party seems to have no idea where it wants to go.

In more general terms, the faceoff between the UK and the EU may set the stage for the next few years. This "faceoff" may capture the discontent in the Western countries that has produced the rising up of the "populist" vote.

In words in the New York Times article cited above, one side of the "Brexit" debate is that "Brexit" is "a gesture of rage by communities that feel left behind by global capitalism, egged on by politicians' false promises and tabloid-fueled xenophobia."

The downside of this debate is that many companies have already made plans about moving parts of their business from England to the continent. More and more, one sees articles like the front page, lead article in the Financial Times about how "Paris is poised to be post-Brexit EU Trading Hub."

Analysts are saying "In the longer term, the British economy could be smaller by 5 percent or more by 2030 than it otherwise would… with some regions of the country hit up to twice as hard. "

If Mrs. May is unable to turn this thing around, Britain will really suffer… and may even lose its current position in the world.

