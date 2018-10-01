Gold And Commodities Are Still Bottoming As The Dollar Stabilizes

The long dollar ETF held its "reversion to the mean" at 24.94 last week.

The commodities ETF has been above its "reversion to the mean" since the week of Aug. 24 and the ETF is nearing its May 22 high of $18.31.

The Gold Shares ETF is below its "reversion to the mean" but appears to be stabilizing since the 2018 low of $111.06 set on August 15.

Here are the weekly charts for the gold, commodities and dollar exchange-traded funds.

The Gold Trust ETF tracks the spot price of gold and is said to be backed by gold bars in vaults in London.

SPDR Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The Gold ETF ($112.76 on Sept. 28) is down 8.8% year to date and its weekly chart is now neutral with the ETF below its five-week modified moving average at $114.07 and below its 200-week simple moving average or "reversion to the mean" at $117.67. This average was last tested during the week of July 13 when the average was $117.76. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading ended last week at 20.29, up from 18.94 on Sept. 21 as the ETF rises above the oversold threshold of 20.00. A close this week above $114.07 will pull the stochastic reading further above 20.00, shifting the weekly chart to positive.

Investor Strategy: Buy weakness to my weekly, monthly, quarterly and semiannual value levels of $111.69, $110.61, $110.26 and $103.62, respectively, and reduce holdings on strength to my annual risky level of $146.20.

The commodity ETF is heavily weighted to energy by about 60%.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The Commodities ETF ($18.11 on Sept. 28) is up 11.2% year to date with a positive weekly chart with the ETF above its five-week modified moving average of $17.47 and above its 200-week simple moving average or "reversion to the mean" at $16.39. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading rose to 60.29 last week, up from 51.67 on Sept. 21.

Investor Strategy: Buy GSG on weakness to my annual value level at $16.20. I do not show a risky level currently, and my quarterly and monthly pivots are $17.73 and $17.97, respectively.

The US Dollar ETF is a basket of currencies that includes the dollar vs. euro, Japanese yen, British pound, Canadian dollar, Swedish krona and Swiss franc.

PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish ETF (NYSEARCA:UUP)

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The Dollar ETF ($25.26 on Sept. 28) is up 5.1% year to date and has a negative weekly chart with the ETF below its five-week modified moving average of $25.13, but weakness has held its 200-week simple moving average or "reversion to the mean" of $24.94. This ETF had been climbing this average since the week of May 25 when the average was $24.72. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading slipped to 52.05 last week, down from 57.02 on Sept. 21.

Investor Strategy: Buy weakness to my annual value level at $24.18 and reduce holdings on strength to my semiannual risky level of $28.65. My quarterly and monthly pivots are $25.20 and $26.04, respectively.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.