Gold And Commodities Are Still Bottoming As The Dollar Stabilizes

Here are the weekly charts for the gold, commodities and dollar exchange-traded funds.
The Gold Trust ETF tracks the spot price of gold and is said to be backed by gold bars in vaults in London.
SPDR Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:GLD)
The Gold ETF ($112.76 on Sept. 28) is down 8.8% year to date and its weekly chart is now neutral with the ETF below its five-week modified moving average at $114.07 and below its 200-week simple moving average or "reversion to the mean" at $117.67. This average was last tested during the week of July 13 when the average was $117.76. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading ended last week at 20.29, up from 18.94 on Sept. 21 as the ETF rises above the oversold threshold of 20.00. A close this week above $114.07 will pull the stochastic reading further above 20.00, shifting the weekly chart to positive.
Investor Strategy: Buy weakness to my weekly, monthly, quarterly and semiannual value levels of $111.69, $110.61, $110.26 and $103.62, respectively, and reduce holdings on strength to my annual risky level of $146.20.
The commodity ETF is heavily weighted to energy by about 60%.
iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GSG)
The Commodities ETF ($18.11 on Sept. 28) is up 11.2% year to date with a positive weekly chart with the ETF above its five-week modified moving average of $17.47 and above its 200-week simple moving average or "reversion to the mean" at $16.39. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading rose to 60.29 last week, up from 51.67 on Sept. 21.
Investor Strategy: Buy GSG on weakness to my annual value level at $16.20. I do not show a risky level currently, and my quarterly and monthly pivots are $17.73 and $17.97, respectively.
The US Dollar ETF is a basket of currencies that includes the dollar vs. euro, Japanese yen, British pound, Canadian dollar, Swedish krona and Swiss franc.
PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish ETF (NYSEARCA:UUP)
The Dollar ETF ($25.26 on Sept. 28) is up 5.1% year to date and has a negative weekly chart with the ETF below its five-week modified moving average of $25.13, but weakness has held its 200-week simple moving average or "reversion to the mean" of $24.94. This ETF had been climbing this average since the week of May 25 when the average was $24.72. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading slipped to 52.05 last week, down from 57.02 on Sept. 21.
Investor Strategy: Buy weakness to my annual value level at $24.18 and reduce holdings on strength to my semiannual risky level of $28.65. My quarterly and monthly pivots are $25.20 and $26.04, respectively.
