Weekly Cannabis Report: Ontario's Retail Rules Create Headaches

Trading Summary

Last week, all three marijuana ETFs were up despite the volatility on Thursday and Friday. The Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (OTC:HMLSF) closed down 2.4%. The Horizons Emerging Marijuana Growers Index ETF (OTCPK:HZEMF), which tracks smaller growers closed down 0.6%. The U.S.-listed ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ) ended the week up by 1.4%.

The large-cap group had a mixed week. Aurora (OTCQX:ACBFF), Tilray (TLRY), and HEXO (OTCPK:HYYDF) were the three stocks that ended the week positive. Canopy (CGC) fell 2.3%, Aphria (OTCQB:APHQF) fell 8.6%, Cronos (CRON) fell 11.1%, and Green Organic Dutchman (OTCQX:TGODF) fell 12.6%. Canntrust (OTC:CNTTF) ended the week essentially flat. The large-cap sector has largely outperformed mid-cap and small-cap in this rally as investors focus on their advantages in potential beverage and pharma partnerships as inspired by Constellation's (STZ) $4 billion investment into Canopy.

In the mid-cap space, notable movers include Canopy Rivers which was down 18.1% after a successful IPO. Auxly (OTCQX:CBWTF) was flat after a few weeks of volatile trading. TerrAscend (OTC:TRSSF) rose 26% after its Solace Health Network signed deals with MCI Medical Clinics and MDM Insurance Services to promote medical cannabis. Organigram (OTCQX:OGRMF) fell 2.1% and continues to be overlooked by the market in general.

Emerald (OTCQX:EMHTF) fell 7.4% while continuing its abysmal 2018 performance with 8.9% loss YTD. Namaste (OTCQB:NXTTF) fell 24.9% after last week's 20% gain as the stock continues its volatile trading pattern. Village Farms (OTCQX:VFFIF) also produced one of the worst performances with a YTD loss of 8.3%, which is entirely in-line with our previous analysis of the stock. The mid-cap space continues to exhibit a high level of volatility and we think it is still too early to identify the losers from winners. We recommend sticking with the more reasonably-priced large-cap stocks such as Hexo and CannTrust.

U.S. cannabis stocks had a mixed week. Liberty Health (OTCQX:LHSIF) reversed last week's loss and rose 16.9% this week to bring its monthly gain to an impressive 58%. Golden Leaf (OTCQB:GLDFF) rose 12.8% and MPX (OTCQB:MPXEF) rose 11.2%, coincidentally after we published recent reports on these two stocks.

iAnthus (OTCQX:ITHUF) fell 4.2%, Medmen (OTCQB:MMNFF) fell 18.8% after raising C$86 million, and Sunniva (OTCQX:SNNVF) continue to drift sideways with a 1.8% loss last week. Green Thumb (OTCQX:GTBIF) fell 15.8% after last week's 22.8% gain but the stock still managed to gain 66% for the month, benefiting from the disclosed investment from billionaire Leon Copperman.

Sector Update

Ontario Unveils Private Retail Program

Last week, the Ontario government unveiled its latest government rules around private retailing of cannabis. The government had made sweeping changes, turning the previously announced government monopoly into a model that relies purely on private retailers. In one of our July reports, we first discussed the change in government rules and it was widely believed to be positive for the licensed producers in Canada. However, the current legislation released last week would restrict each licensed producer to only a single retail site situated at one of their production facilities.

In other words, the licensed producers will be essentially shut out of the retail market in Ontario based on the announcements made by the government so far. Many producers are likely to be looking at potential loopholes around the restriction as Ontario is simply too large of a market for them to ignore.

The legislation has not been finalized yet and details around the treatment of affiliated entities will be closely watched. Note that Aurora owns a 25% stake in Alcanna (OTCPK:LQSIF) and Canopy has spent $300 million to acquire Hiku (OTCPK:DJACF). We expect that large producers to actively look for ways to get involved in the private retail market given that Ontario is still the largest market in Canada.

(Globe and Mail)

Hexo Enters European Cannabis Market

Hexo announced that it has signed a partnership deal with Greek company Qannabos (“QNBS”) to develop a 350,000 square feet facility that could handle production, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The announcement marks Hexo's first foray into international markets. We have been a fan of Hexo since day one as the company continues to expand outside Quebec including its beverage JV with Molson Coors (TAP). One of the things that we mentioned as a potential missing piece in the overall Hexo story has been its lack of international expansion.

We think the EU market is still small, undeveloped, and represents very limited near-term revenue potential. However, we think Hexo is making a good move by strategically setting up a platform in the EU which could prove insightful down the road. We continue to believe that Hexo represents an affordable option for investors to gain access to large-cap Canadian cannabis names. Some peers are trading at much higher valuations (Canopy, Aurora, Tilray) which could concern some investors. Hexo and Canntrust still represent two of the most affordable names.

Aurora Caps A Successful Fiscal 2018

Aurora released its fiscal 2018 fourth quarter results and we published our detailed analysis in "Wow! That Was An Impressive Quarter." The highlight of the quarter included an impressive $33 million in pro forma revenue, assuming full contribution from acquisitions, and a comprehensive strategic update touching all facets of the business. We were particularly impressed by the update on the integration of CanniMed and MedReleaf assets which was one of our key concerns for Aurora.

We have seen a clear strategic direction emerging out of Aurora that centers around hemp and CBD, as indicated by the rumored talk with Coca-Cola (KO) for a beverage partnership. The reason why we have excluded Aurora from our top pick has been the risks associated with its aggressive M&A strategy and ambitious facilities expansion plans.

Aurora's Sky Facility is currently over budget (from C$110 to $150 million) and we have yet to see the run-rate production costs (company claimed to be under C$1.0). Although these risks apply to all producers, especially the large LPs, Aurora has a higher risk due to its very aggressive expansion plans (one of the largest funded capacities) and higher valuation in terms of market cap.

Final Words

The latest update from the Ontario government on the proposed private retail schedule is making LPs concerned about their ability to participate in the lucrative retail market. So far, the rules seem to suggest that LPs can only have one retail store on one of their production sites, thus limiting their ability to open retail stores.

However, rules remain unclear around affiliation and JVs which could be other ways for the large LPs to get involved through partners or investment in other retailers. We will have to wait and see how the government and large LPs figure it out at the end. We also think the risks and rewards among the top 5 Canadian LPs have evolved in the recent weeks, especially after a period of rapid gains and several wild trading sessions:

Canopy is still the industry leader aided by the Constellation investment, but valuation is high and the share price will be highly sensitive to any execution mishap given the high expectations.

Tilray is overvalued, near-term investment thesis unclear. We think a fair price could be $30-$40, given the IPO price of $17 in July.

Aurora is shaping up to become a leader in CBD; valuation is high, but more reasonable compared to Tilray and Canopy; near-term catalysts include the U.S. listing and potential beverage partnerships.

Aphria is the value play among the top 4, with solid execution and capabilities along with cheaper valuation; reputation is still tainted as a result of its previous Nuuvera scandal; near-term catalysts include any partnership or a U.S. listing.

Cronos is overvalued due to its Nasdaq listing; we expect this to change as more companies are listed directly in the U.S. and Cronos' share price could slowly "deflates" as more supply becomes available to U.S. investors.

