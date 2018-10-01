Amazon Goes Truly Global With Iridium Communications

2018 just keeps getting better for Iridium Communications (IRDM) and its shareholders. So far this year, market participants have been enthralled by the stock’s stunning rise. Not only has the firm benefited from improving financials and from reduced uncertainty regarding its new satellite constellation’s launch, it has also benefited from countless memberships that have added to its already stable credibility as a global leader in satellite communications. Now, in the company’s latest achievement, it has partnered up with Amazon (AMZN) to create the first true global network for IoT (Internet of Things) services in an effort that will drive revenue its way while creating a conduit through which Amazon can go global in a way it never had the opportunity to do before.

An expanding world

This year, Iridium has been hard at work ensuring the successful launch and integration of its new satellite system, Iridium NEXT. A few years ago, recognizing that its existing satellite constellation was outdated and nearing the end of its expected useful life, the business embarked on a costly but necessary journey to reinvent itself. The result? Through this year, the company has, largely with the help of Elon Musk’s SpaceX, placed 65 new satellites into orbit around the Earth. Later this year, if all goes according to plan, the last 10 of its satellites will be placed into space. Of these, 66 will operate as regular units, with the remaining nine will serve as spares in case of technical issues.

For the next 15 to 20 years, perhaps longer, these satellites will act as Iridium’s revenue generator, and what a generator this is looking to be. Right now, it’s believed that there are around 4.21 billion people in this world who have Internet access. That’s greater than it has ever been, with aggregate growth since 2000 reaching 1,066%, but there are still a lot of people who don’t have access to the web. Current estimates as of June of this year peg the number of people without access at nearly 3.42 billion. A surprisingly large percent of these unconnected people reside in Asia, but the continent with the biggest accessibility problem, unsurprisingly, is Africa. At this time, only 36.1% of the population there can access the web. What’s really shocking is that if you focus on geographic space as opposed to population, you would discover that at least 80% of the Earth’s surface is without access to the web.

*Taken from Internet World Stats

As internet access grows in areas that don’t have it (or in areas that have only limited access), and as bandwidth in developed nations grows, so too will the idea of IoT, devices that serve as nodes that each connect with and interact with the internet. According to IHS Markit, in 2015 there existed 15.4 billion devices globally that were connected with the web. By 2020, that figure should expand to 30.7 billion before more than doubling to 75 billion by 2025. Increasingly, those devices will be located in areas just getting Internet access for the first time.

Amazon and Iridium: a beautiful relationship

It’s no secret that Amazon wants to take over the world in its own kind of way. While many people may think of Amazon as a logistics company, more and more it’s becoming known as a software and services one and at the top of its crown rests AWS (Amazon Web Services). Last year, AWS was responsible for generating $17.46 billion in sales for the company, but by 2020 that figure’s expected to grow to $44 billion.

A vital component of AWS is AWS IoT, a cloud service that allows for fast and secure connectivity for IoT devices. Given that the total global market for IoT is expected to grow to as much as $1.68 trillion by 2020, it’s no surprise why Amazon would want to dive into this space, but one of a few big limiters is connectivity. Not only does Amazon need to wait for continued internet adoption to take place in order to benefit from this paradigm shift in how the world works, it needs to also wait for countries and regions that are adopting internet to eventually become sophisticated enough that they can afford what is quickly approaching: 5G.

What this means is that, for Amazon, IoT is a long game, but a game the company is intent on winning. That’s likely why it struck the deal that it did with Iridium. You see, according to Iridium, it will be the first and, so far, only satellite provider in the world that will be connected to AWS using what's being called CloudConnect. Because Iridium can access the internet from anywhere in the world, this will open the door for IoT applications to be employed across the planet, irrespective of what local internet connectivity options do or do not exist.

The win here for Amazon is clear: Being the first truly global service provider will drive activity (and therefore increase revenue) to its AWS platform. For Iridium, the picture isn’t much different. You see, according to Iridium’s management, in June of this year, the company’s IoT service had 630,000 active subscribers on it. This represents a growth rate of 19% per annum over the last three years. Through its partnership with Amazon, the company can now promise reduced costs and increased speed for IoT devices compared to past alternatives.

In terms of revenue impact for Iridium, the picture is difficult to guess. In the first six months of this year, we know that consumer IoT data services were responsible for generating $40.62 million in sales (accounting for 21% of total service sales) for the satellite firm. This represents an increase of 14.6% compared to the $35.44 million in sales generated during the same two quarters of the business’ 2017 fiscal year. This is not immaterial, and seeing as how Iridium is currently the only satellite business offering global internet access to AWS IoT, adoption should only continue growing in the years to come.

Takeaway

Right now, market participants are excited about Iridium, hence why shares are up 90.7% year to date. That said, this upside could very well continue if Iridium can nail down more strategic partnerships with firms like Amazon. At the end of the day, this shouldn’t actually be surprising information when you think about the mutual benefit a relationship like this could create for both businesses, but it always does seem to be. Of course, now it comes down to execution, but from what data we have already seen regarding growth in IoT, it would be hard for Iridium to mess up.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.