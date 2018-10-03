IBM Is A Strong Sell With 33% Downside: Share Repurchases And Underinvestment Have Destroyed The Balance Sheet And Future

A closer look however suggests that IBM has underinvested in its business and saddled the balance sheet with debt.

Where else can you find a tech stock with a 4% yield, share buybacks, and selling for less than 13 times earnings?

International Business Machines (IBM) has one of the longest histories among all stocks today, which may make it difficult to look at shares without bias. IBM was a prime beneficiary of the birth of the personal computer. Nowadays IBM derives its revenues instead from more service-like sources, and many have suggested that its cheap valuation is not pricing in the possibility for a turnaround. Shares however look like a value trap as the prioritization of debt-fueled share repurchases over R&D may haunt the company moving forward, as the declining fundamentals come just at a time when it is meeting many debt maturities and historically high leverage. I rate shares a strong sell and need to see real results before changing my stance.

The Mirage

A cursory look at the financials makes IBM look like a strong buy, and has done so for ages.

IBM has a beautiful 22-year dividend growth history:

The growing dividend had been complemented by growing earnings per share as seen below:

Furthermore, shares outstanding drop consistently due to the share repurchase program:

This created the image of a company with extremely strong free cash flow generation, and was able to fool even Warren Buffett, who purchased shares in 2011 before finally completely exiting his position this year.

Furthermore, this has long been hailed as a "value stock" as there always seems to be some reason to purchase in spite of the poor fundamentals.

When the EPS started to suffer 2014 onwards, the investment thesis seemed to center around a "turnaround" based upon the belief that IBM as a technology company is likely to innovate. It also doesn't hurt that IBM is the developer behind the supercomputer "Watson."

The other excuse has of course long been about the apparently cheap valuation. Based on valuation, IBM sells for a 4.1% dividend yield and less than 13 times earnings. It just "feels" right to invest in this one based on its high yield, low valuation, and the fact that it's a technology stock. Investing based on feeling is unfortunately a grave human error and now I explain why I have little confidence that the hoped-for turnaround can succeed.

Financial Engineering Gone Wrong

While it usually is difficult to see the impact of investment in innovation in the financial statements, in the case of IBM, it is however painfully clear. As we can see below, R&D has remained more or less stagnant the past 10 years during both a period of earnings growth and the current period of earnings decline. Furthermore, we can see that at the same time, share repurchases have far outpaced R&D spend as IBM has been very aggressive in using share repurchases to boost EPS:

I would have expected the opposite to occur - that is, for R&D spend to have picked up significantly and share repurchases to have slowed down after 2012 when net income began declining in order to stop the financial deterioration. This makes the problem worse over time because it also means that the company isn't going to attract the best talent, which would be necessary to turn things around. Even though share repurchases are now less than R&D, I still feel that this proportion is inappropriate as net income continues to be pressured.

In contrast, another mature tech peer Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) with rapidly growing earnings had a more normalized 1:1 ratio of share repurchases to R&D. Fast growing peers like Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) are even more on the opposite side of the spectrum with ratios around 1:3. In order to help fund the share repurchase program, long-term debt at IBM has almost doubled from $20.7 billion to $39.8 billion over the last 10 years.

We can see that this has led EPS growth to outpace net income growth:

In hindsight, IBM would have been a clear sell at the end of 2013 when net income saw the first decline in years, but EPS still gained due to the share repurchase program. IBM however did not start declining until late 2014. Judging based on its financial results, the capital allocation decision to prioritize share repurchases over more aggressive innovation looks to have been clearly incorrect. Share repurchases funded by free cash flow is generally shareholder friendly - using cash that should have been reinvested in the business to buy back shares on the other hand destroys long-term shareholder value.

The Aftermath

In addition to poor shareholder total return, the poor capital allocation policies have led IBM to be saddled with increasing amounts of debt. Its leverage ratio, as defined by debt to EBITDA, has grown rapidly in recent years to almost 2.5 times. This is due to the "double whammy" of increasing debt as well as deteriorating financials:

IBM nonetheless currently has very high credit ratings from the main rating issuers:

This has helped the company redeem maturing debt by issuing debt maturing at later dates (as opposed to paying off debt).

We can see a breakdown of its debt maturities below:

(IBM 2017 10-K)

We can see that from 2016 to 2017, IBM successfully refinanced the $5 billion in debt maturities out between 2019 and 2022 and at lower interest rates.

Because I do not think that its financial deterioration has yet bottomed due to the previous underfunding of R&D spend, I foresee IBM receiving credit downgrades especially as credit agencies realize that its high leverage is unjustifiable in conjunction with the declining EBITDA.

This would potentially have two negative consequences:

IBM may see rising interest expense as creditors demand higher interest rates to compensate for the increasing risk. This would pressure net income even further.

IBM may be required to pay back debt and reduce leverage, which would strain free cash flow and potentially reduce the amount it can dedicate to the share repurchase program. This would make EPS drop in a more dramatic fashion than in the past as share repurchases would no longer be there to cushion against the declines in net income.

Price Target

IBM's recent quarter did show what appears to be stabilizing earnings with net income increasing very slightly by $1 million year to date. That said, I view these results to be a "dead cat bounce" as I view the problems in recent years to be deep rooted due to under-investment and unlikely to be fixed without dramatically increasing R&D. Free cash flow actually continued to drop this year, falling from $3.6 billion to $3.2 billion for the six month period. Until I see real results and a real story to explain the results, I predict earnings to continue to be pressured. My 12-month price target is $100, or 9 times management's guidance of $11.60 GAAP EPS this year. There may be even more downside should my fears of the balance sheet unraveling take place.

Risks To The Short Thesis

Because IBM has paid a consistent dividend, it may take the market quite some time before the quality of the dividend comes into question. Dividend investors might not see the danger considering the generous 4% yield and a low payout ratio.

If I am wrong about the company's recent stabilizing financials being a dead cat bounce, then IBM would prove to be quite undervalued at less than 13 times earnings, and probably could see a revaluation to 15-18 times earnings. I don't believe this is the case due to the chronically underfunded R&D, but it's possible.

Unlike some of the other short ratings I have given, including that of the cannabis bubble Tilray (TLRY), IBM has tremendous liquidity for short sellers, and also has a very low short interest, recently seen below 1.8%. This means that the cost to short is unlikely to be an issue for the short thesis.

Conclusion

IBM created an image of a free cash flow machine through its growing dividends and share repurchase program. Up until 2013, this strategy appeared to be effective, but the long-term consequences of underinvesting in R&D are now showing in the pressured financials. Its investment-grade ratings have not yet "priced in" the increasing leverage - this may serve as a downward catalyst in the future. Shares have 33% downside to my price target and thus are a strong sell.

